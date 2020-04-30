NKMax America To Present Data from its Natural Killer Cell Immunotherapy Clinical Program at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today disclosed its three abstract titles related to SNK-01, an autologous NK cell adoptive immunotherapy for the upcoming 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually.



Abstracts accepted by ASCO highlight data from our SNK-01 clinical trials and research:

Title: A randomized phase I/IIa study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified natural killer cells with enhanced cytotoxicity) plus Pembrolizumab in patients with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer

Abstract Number: #3037

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Title: Phase I study of SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified natural killer cells with enhanced cytotoxicity) in refractory metastatic solid tumors

Abstract Number: #e15024

Title: Natural killer cells and their activity as a potential biomarker for predicting response to checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer

Abstract Number: #e15559

“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to present some promising results of two clinical trials using our proprietary natural killer cell therapy SNK-01, as monotherapy for advanced refractory solid tumors (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT0394126) and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for advanced lung cancer. We are also excited to present the initial results of our natural killer cell activity test as a predictive tool for checkpoint inhibitor response,” said Paul Song, M.D., Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer at NKMax America. “We believe that our NK cell technology platform is distinguished by its ability to achieve near total activating receptor expression and greatly enhanced cytotoxicity, as well as our ability to easily manufacture unprecedented commercial scale amounts which make it unique in this exciting space.”

Abstracts will be released by ASCO on May 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM EDT on abstracts.asco.org .

About NKMax America

NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

