Biotricity Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment

Biotricity adds Steve Salmon to its Board of Directors, a Serial Entrepreneur and Successful Venture Capitalist with a track record in growing medical companies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced that Steve Salmon has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Salmon will bring additional expertise in business development transactions, market development, finance, technology, and capital market. His most recent experience was as a Venture Capitalist for Latterell Venture Partners, where he managed a number of portfolio companies. Prior to becoming a VC, Mr. Salmon was a founder of Ensure Medical and Integrated Vascular Systems, both of which were successfully exited through acquisition. He also served as the CEO of Revascular which was also acquired. Mr. Salmon brings to Biotricity his deep expertise in raising capital, facilitating growth, and driving long term value.

“I am excited to join Biotricity’s BOD at this juncture. The company’s focus on remote monitoring and diagnostics is well aligned with current trends and I look forward to being a part of the Company during its growth phase and to help it achieve all of its future goals,“ said Mr. Salmon.

This is a timely addition to Biotricity’s board as the Company continues to grow and execute on its long-term plan. Thus far, the Company has been experiencing triple digit growth with its recurring revenue business model. Recent events have made its technology even more applicable as evidenced by new sales during the current COVID-19 pandemic, continuing its growth trend.

Biotricity continues to innovate and expand its expertise in technology as evidenced by its recent FDA submission. Accelerating growth is combination of strategy, timing, and capital access. Expanding its Corporate team with individuals like Mr. Salmon gives Biotricity the knowledgebase internally to improve execution and its growth strategy.

“In today’s fast paced environment, the group of individuals involved in an organization make the difference. Surrounding ourselves with individuals who have been successful in scaling organizations while driving a commercial strategy, allows the Company to make quicker and more informed decisions. It is with great pleasure that I welcome Mr. Steve Salmon to our BOD,” said Dr. Al-Siddiq.

Remote Diagnostics, Remote Monitoring and Telehealth are the future of Healthcare. These technologies will become more and more ubiquitous. In order to capitalize on this trend effectively, it is important for Biotricity to gain from the expertise from others. As such, the Company has continued to expand its team with individuals that have a strong track record of success.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

