PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $6.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Provision for loan losses for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 includes $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of tax, related to reserves established as a result of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $5.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Absent the extraordinary COVID-19-related provision for loan losses, net income would have been $2.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income was $11.5 million, an increase of $788,000, or 7.3%, compared to the same quarter last year. Fiscal year-to-date net interest income was $35.2 million, a 10.3% increase from the prior year period.

The net interest margin was 2.89% for the quarter, a decrease from 2.94% for the same quarter last year.

The efficiency ratio was 70.38% for the quarter, compared to 76.86% for the same quarter last year.

Total loans receivable of $1.22 billion, representing year-to-date growth of $127.6 million, or 11.7%, and year-over-year growth of $285.0 million, or 30.5%.

Non-performing loans increased $184,000 during the quarter to $1.8 million, equating to 0.15% of gross loans receivable.

Loan to deposit ratio was 95.40%, an increase from 77.83% as of the same quarter last year.

The Company repurchased 474,171 shares of common stock during the quarter at a total cost of $9.5 million, or an average cost of $20.07 per share.

President’s Comments

“I want to first express how extremely proud I am of the tireless effort our employees made in working with customers to provide them with resources to address their financial needs during this time of uncertainty,” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “The COVID-19 related pandemic is presenting our country and our industry with unprecedented challenges in dealing with this crisis. Our challenge, as a community bank, is to assist and support our customers, local communities and shareholders in dealing with the financial impact this crisis will have caused. Some of the actions taken by the Bank have included loan payment deferrals, loan modifications, lending through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program (“PPP Loans”), fee waivers and donations to non-profit organizations at the center of this crisis through our PCSB Community Foundation. The full effect of the economic shutdown is not yet known and it remains to be seen how effective the federal lending programs, loan payment deferrals and stimulus checks will be to offset the expected negative impact on credit quality and growth moving forward. We enter this crisis from a strong capital and liquidity position as we begin to assess the credit impact of the current economic shutdown. There will be more clarity to come in the months that follow; however, we believe that our $1.7 million addition to our loan loss reserves is a prudent first step in recognizing the potential credit risk resulting from the current economic downturn.”

COVID-19 Response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has been active in providing assistance to our employees, customers and communities, as well as assessing the risks and potential impact on the Company’s financial position, including liquidity, credit quality, earnings and capital. The following is a summary of these actions through April 28, 2020:

Support for our Employees and Branch Locations

No furloughs; all employees at 100% pay

Administrative employees with ability to work from home; stagger essential front-line employee schedules.

Reduced branch hours and use of lobbies, use of drive-thru capabilities, promote use of personal protective equipment by employees and customers.

Support for Individual and Business Customers

Waive or reduce certain fees, including overdraft fees, ATM fees, late charges and early CD withdrawal penalties.

Moratorium on foreclosures and certain credit bureau reporting.

Consumer loan payment deferrals granted for 97 loans totaling $27.0 million, representing approximately 9.1% of the residential mortgage and home equity line of credit portfolios.

Commercial loan payment deferrals granted for 172 loans totaling $125.1 million, representing approximately 13.5% of the commercial mortgage, commercial loan and construction portfolios.

Processed $46.4 million in PPP loans to over 240 small business employing over 3,900 employees across our local communities.

Support for Our Communities



Through the PCSB Community Foundation, since the beginning of the year we have donated over $150,000 to a number of local organizations providing essential services to our community.



Risk Assessment and Financial Impact



Liquidity

Management believes the Company’s liquidity is strong. At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $84.9 million and securities available for sale totaled $46.0 million. Additionally, the Company had remaining borrowing capacity of $270.6 million, including $127.1 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, $118.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York discount window, as well as $25.0 million in other lines of credit. The Company did not experience significant draws on working capital lines of credit or home equity lines of credit during the quarter. Unused lines of credit totaled $98.6 million (43% usage rate) as of March 31, 2020, compared to $105.5 million (41% usage rate) as of December 31, 2019.

Capital

The Company’s capital position is also strong. At March 31, 2020, all of the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. Specifically, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 13.2% as of March 31, 2020, which represents 2 ½ times the well-capitalized regulatory standard of 5.0%. Additionally, as of March 31, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation (parent of PCSB Bank) has $41.1 million of additional funds that could be contributed to the Bank as capital, which would result in a proforma Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 15.7%.

Credit Risk

The Company has taken actions to identify, assess and address its COVID-19 related credit exposure. Many factors are unknown, including the length of the resulting economic shutdown imposed by New York State and other neighboring states, the impacts of the government fiscal and monetary relief measures, including payment deferral programs, as well as the long-term impacts COVID-19 may have on our consumer and commercial borrowers. The Company has begun to assess its credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type. The following table provides the Company’s commercial and construction exposures to those industries believed to be the most directly and significantly impacted by the pandemic:

Industry Sector: Total Balance Outstanding as of

March 31, 2020

(amounts in thousands) % of Total Loans

Receivable % Secured by Real

Estate Collateral Retail (1) $ 126,976 10.3 % 97.8 % Mixed-use with retail component 119,444 9.7 98.7 Hotels and accommodation services (2) 39,569 3.2 100.0 Food service (incl. restaurants) 22,364 1.8 95.3 Arts, entertainment and recreation 10,371 0.8 97.4





(1) Includes $42.5 million of loans supported by properties with credit-rated or anchored tenants. (2) Includes one construction relationship with an outstanding balance of $4.5 million.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company has no exposure to leveraged lending, shared national credits or energy exploration.







Income Statement Summary

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a decrease of $172,000, or 1.5%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and an increase of $788,000, or 7.3%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year is primarily the result of an increase in average interest earning assets, as the Company experienced significant growth in average loans receivable compared to the same quarter last year. However, the effect of the growth was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Net interest income declined compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as a result of margin compression.

The net interest margin was 2.89% for the current quarter reflecting decreases of 4 basis points compared to 2.93% in the prior quarter and 5 basis points compared to 2.94% in the prior year quarter. Despite continued asset growth and a more profitable asset mix, along with a decrease in funding costs, margin compression has resulted from significant decreases in market interest rates over the past quarter disproportionately affecting asset yields.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.86%, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter driven by lower market rates, and an 11 basis point increase from the prior year quarter, as a higher yielding asset mix more than offset the downward pressures on market interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.18% for the current quarter, a decrease of 2 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 14 basis points from 1.04% for the prior year quarter. The Company has experienced a shift in deposit mix over the past several quarters as customers in generally lower rate savings products moved to generally higher rate money market and time deposits, however the pace of this shift has slowed in recent quarters. In response to the decrease in market interest rates late in the current quarter, deposit rate reductions were implemented, the effects of which are expected be fully realized in future quarters. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $192.8 million of money market accounts with a weighted average cost of 0.55% compared to 1.03% as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, as of the end of the quarter, time deposits maturing in the next three and twelve months totaled $104.9 million and $277.9 million, with weighted average costs of 2.21% and 2.00%, respectively. These deposits, should they remain with the Company in their current products and re-price to our current offer rates, would be expected to carry an estimated weighted average cost of 1.02% and 0.99%, respectively.

The provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $412,000 in the prior quarter and $7,000 for the same quarter in 2019. The current quarter provision includes a $1.7 million increase in qualitative reserves as the Company begins to assess the economic impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our local economy and loan portfolio. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $122,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $189,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful totaled $5.0 million, an increase of $27,000, or 0.5%, from December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $4.0 million, or 45.0%, from $9.0 million at March 31, 2019. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.15% as of March 31, 2020, a slight increase from 0.14% as of December 31, 2019 and a decrease from 0.30% as of March 31, 2019.

Noninterest income of $580,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $33,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, as increases of $38,000 in gains on sale of securities and $40,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate were partially offset by a $36,000 decrease in fees and service charges. The reduction in fee and service charge income was primarily due to our waiver of certain overdraft fees, ATM usage fees, wire and CD early withdrawal fees in response to COVID-19, as required by emergency regulations promulgated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. The Company began waiving such fees in accordance with this guidance on or about March 20, 2020, with approximately $22,000 in fees waived in the current quarter. Noninterest income for the current year to date period was largely unchanged compared to the prior year to date period, as increases of $38,000 in gains on sale of securities and $40,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate were mostly offset by a $70,000 decrease in fees and service charges.

Noninterest expense of $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased $274,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 and decreased $178,000 compared to the same period in 2019. The $274,000 decrease from the prior quarter was caused primarily by decreases of $107,000 in salaries and benefits, $109,000 in other post-retirement benefit costs, as well as $58,000 in all other expenses. The $178,000 decrease from the prior year period was caused primarily by decreases of $232,000 decrease in other post-retirement benefit costs, $105,000 in FDIC assessment costs and $44,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by a $203,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense. During the current quarter, the Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the current quarter. The remaining credits available are approximately $22,000.

The effective income tax rate was 22.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 22.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 23.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $58.3 million to $1.70 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases of $127.6 million, or 11.7%, in net loans receivable, $24.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $11.1 million in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $108.2 million in total investment securities. The $127.6 million increase in loans was the result of $172.4 million of originations and $47.9 million of loan purchases, partially offset by $92.7 million of net amortization, repayments and other loan activity. Commercial mortgages increased $124.0 million, or 19.0%, and construction loans increased $11.7 million, or 88.4%, while commercial loans, residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit all had immaterial changes.

Total liabilities increased $67.2 million to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.36 billion at June 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to a $53.8 million, or 4.4%, increase in deposits and escrow accounts and a $19.9 million increase in other liabilities, primarily as a result of recording a $12.0 million lease liability (a related lease asset was also recorded as part of premises and equipment) associated with the adoption of new lease accounting standards, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in FHLB advances.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $8.9 million to $272.4 million at March 31, 2020 from $281.3 million at June 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $18.1 million (905,902 shares) of common stock and $1.9 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $6.4 million, as well as $3.9 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. During the quarter, the Company completed its second stock repurchase plan. To date, no additional repurchase plans have been authorized.

At March 31, 2020, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.12 and $15.74, respectively, compared to $15.80 and $15.44, respectively, at June 30, 2019. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At March 31, 2020, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.





About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, including the impact of lost fee revenue and operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

(914) 248-7272





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 83,665 $ 58,756 Federal funds sold 1,247 1,273 Cash and cash equivalents 84,912 60,029 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost

(fair value of $266,704 and $346,243, respectively) 263,626 345,545 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 45,992 72,228 Total investment securities 309,618 417,773 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,346 and $5,664, respectively 1,220,682 1,093,121 Accrued interest receivable 5,384 4,797 FHLB stock 6,026 6,255 Premises and equipment, net 21,437 11,802 Deferred tax asset, net 2,421 2,478 Foreclosed real estate — 1,158 Bank-owned life insurance 24,890 24,291 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 250 323 Other assets 14,149 9,446 Total assets $ 1,695,875 $ 1,637,579 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing deposits $ 1,133,742 $ 1,084,442 Non-interest bearing deposits 145,844 141,379 Total deposits 1,279,586 1,225,821 Mortgage escrow funds 7,924 9,355 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 106,121 111,216 Other liabilities 29,827 9,880 Total liabilities 1,423,458 1,356,272 Commitments and contingencies - - Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 shares issued as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and 16,898,137 and 17,804,039 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 185,301 182,129 Retained earnings 138,957 134,500 Unearned compensation - ESOP (11,384 ) (12,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (4,230 ) (5,090 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,814,158 and 908,256 shares as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (36,414 ) (18,305 ) Total shareholders' equity 272,417 281,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,695,875 $ 1,637,579









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 13,114 $ 10,413 $ 39,299 $ 30,632 Investment securities 2,003 2,619 6,974 7,413 Federal funds and other 217 614 816 1,450 Total interest and dividend income 15,334 13,646 47,089 39,495 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 3,268 2,741 9,927 7,172 FHLB advances 541 168 1,942 378 Total interest expense 3,809 2,909 11,869 7,550 Net interest income 11,525 10,737 35,220 31,945 Provision for loan losses 2,008 7 2,755 71 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,517 10,730 32,465 31,874 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 366 436 1,170 1,311 Bank-owned life insurance 128 131 399 410 Swap income - - 170 146 Gains on sales of securities, net 38 - 38 55 Other 48 12 115 218 Total noninterest income 580 579 1,892 2,140 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,782 5,579 17,435 15,907 Occupancy and equipment 1,311 1,340 3,959 3,865 Communications and data processing 521 476 1,559 1,430 Professional fees 393 396 1,176 1,182 Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 140 138 439 454 FDIC assessment - 105 - 322 Advertising 100 131 300 349 Amortization of intangible assets 24 29 73 85 Other operating expenses 249 504 1,160 1,692 Total noninterest expense 8,520 8,698 26,101 25,286 Net income before income tax expense 1,577 2,611 8,256 8,728 Income tax expense 360 625 1,857 2,089 Net income $ 1,217 $ 1,986 $ 6,399 $ 6,639 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,437,173 16,204,393 15,752,709 16,645,287 Diluted 15,447,217 16,261,755 15,814,322 16,659,746









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average

Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 1,209,920 $ 13,114 4.34 % $ 1,178,253 $ 13,149 4.46 % $ 913,634 $ 10,413 4.57 % Investment securities 323,942 2,003 2.47 358,760 2,279 2.54 445,604 2,619 2.35 Other interest-earning assets 56,242 217 1.56 59,678 301 2.00 99,473 614 2.50 Total interest-earning assets 1,590,104 15,334 3.86 1,596,691 15,729 3.94 1,458,711 13,646 3.75 Non-interest-earning assets 67,889 68,793 61,382 Total assets $ 1,657,993 $ 1,665,484 $ 1,520,093 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 125,103 66 0.21 $ 122,455 67 0.22 $ 116,781 52 0.18 Money market accounts 179,230 423 0.96 161,075 472 1.16 127,509 368 1.17 Savings accounts and escrow 342,254 209 0.25 355,295 234 0.26 392,537 239 0.25 Time deposits 480,233 2,570 2.17 467,486 2,585 2.19 428,643 2,082 1.97 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,126,820 3,268 1.18 1,106,311 3,358 1.20 1,065,470 2,741 1.04 FHLB advances 98,364 541 2.23 117,712 674 2.27 26,259 168 2.61 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,225,184 3,809 1.26 1,224,023 4,032 1.31 1,091,729 2,909 1.08 Non-interest-bearing deposits 137,930 138,346 136,196 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 19,706 21,827 11,243 Total liabilities 1,382,820 1,384,196 1,239,168 Total shareholders' equity 275,173 281,288 280,925 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,657,993 $ 1,665,484 $ 1,520,093 Net interest income $ 11,525 $ 11,697 $ 10,737 Interest rate spread (1) 2.60 2.63 2.67 Net interest margin (2) 2.89 2.93 2.94 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.78 % 130.45 % 133.61 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Loans receivable $ 1,176,733 $ 39,299 4.45 % $ 908,674 $ 30,632 4.49 % Investment securities 360,631 6,974 2.58 446,398 7,413 2.21 Other interest-earning assets 53,944 816 2.01 84,408 1,450 2.29 Total interest-earning assets 1,591,308 47,089 3.95 1,439,480 39,495 3.66 Non-interest-earning assets 68,983 57,256 Total assets $ 1,660,291 $ 1,496,736 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 122,470 191 0.21 $ 117,522 157 0.18 Money market accounts 163,395 1,358 1.11 96,421 788 1.09 Savings accounts and escrow 353,373 674 0.25 423,922 780 0.25 Time deposits 469,022 7,704 2.19 408,210 5,447 1.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,108,260 9,927 1.19 1,046,075 7,172 0.91 FHLB advances 112,644 1,942 2.30 22,395 378 2.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,220,904 11,869 1.30 1,068,470 7,550 0.94 Non-interest-bearing deposits 138,968 132,884 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 20,914 8,345 Total liabilities 1,380,786 1,209,699 Total shareholders' equity 279,505 287,037 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,660,291 $ 1,496,736 Net interest income $ 35,220 $ 31,945 Interest rate spread (1) 2.65 2.72 Net interest margin (2) 2.95 2.96 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.34 % 134.72 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,912 $ 62,835 $ 37,797 $ 60,029 $ 87,105 Total investment securities 309,618 327,835 379,007 417,773 440,014 Loans receivable, net 1,220,682 1,183,740 1,163,254 1,093,121 935,680 Other assets 80,663 74,757 78,550 66,656 60,959 Total assets $ 1,695,875 $ 1,649,167 $ 1,658,608 $ 1,637,579 $ 1,523,758 Total deposits and escrow $ 1,287,510 $ 1,261,663 $ 1,241,458 $ 1,235,176 $ 1,209,868 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 106,121 86,153 111,185 111,216 26,248 Other liabilities 29,827 21,512 24,443 9,880 9,326 Total liabilities 1,423,458 1,369,328 1,377,086 1,356,272 1,245,442 Total shareholders' equity 272,417 279,839 281,522 281,307 278,316 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,695,875 $ 1,649,167 $ 1,658,608 $ 1,637,579 $ 1,523,758





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 15,334 $ 15,729 $ 16,026 $ 13,952 $ 13,646 $ 47,089 $ 39,495 Interest expense 3,809 4,032 4,028 3,193 2,909 11,869 7,550 Net interest income 11,525 11,697 11,998 10,759 10,737 35,220 31,945 Provision for loan losses 2,008 412 335 737 7 2,755 71 Noninterest income 580 547 765 962 579 1,892 2,140 Noninterest expense 8,520 8,794 8,787 8,708 8,698 26,101 25,286 Income before income tax expense 1,577 3,038 3,641 2,276 2,611 8,256 8,728 Income tax expense 360 685 812 597 625 1,857 2,089 Net income $ 1,217 $ 2,353 $ 2,829 $ 1,679 $ 1,986 $ 6,399 $ 6,639 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.40









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.29 % 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.44 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.59 % Return on average equity 1.77 % 3.35 % 4.01 % 2.40 % 2.83 % 3.05 % 3.08 % Interest rate spread 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.72 % 2.65 % 2.67 % 2.65 % 2.72 % Net interest margin 2.89 % 2.93 % 3.03 % 2.94 % 2.94 % 2.95 % 2.96 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) 70.87 % 72.55 % 71.80 % 74.55 % 77.04 % 71.74 % 74.90 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.19 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.06 % 2.11 % 2.12 % 2.29 % 2.29 % 2.10 % 2.25 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.78 % 130.45 % 130.79 % 132.96 % 133.61 % 130.34 % 134.72 % Average equity to average assets 16.60 % 16.89 % 17.02 % 18.40 % 18.48 % 16.83 % 19.18 % Dividend payout ratio (3) 52.01 % 27.62 % 23.29 % 39.43 % 24.97 % 30.35 % 22.91 %









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Loans to deposits 95.40 % 94.58 % 94.27 % 89.17 % 77.83 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 16,898,137 17,372,308 17,624,239 17,804,039 17,804,039 Book value per common share $ 16.12 $ 16.11 $ 15.97 $ 15.80 $ 15.63 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.74 $ 15.74 $ 15.61 $ 15.44 $ 15.27 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 1,802 $ 1,618 $ 3,425 $ 2,727 $ 2,847 Non-performing assets $ 1,802 $ 1,897 $ 4,281 $ 3,885 $ 3,500 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable 0.68 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Total valuation adjustment as a percent of total gross loans receivable (5) 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.66 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 463.15 % 384.18 % 174.98 % 207.70 % 173.67 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.30 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (122 ) $ 189 $ 6 $ 18 $ 5 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) (0.04 %) 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 13.19 % 13.00 % 12.89 % 13.81 % 13.71 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.80 % 17.24 % 17.16 % 17.96 % 20.47 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.80 % 17.24 % 17.16 % 17.96 % 20.47 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.44 % 17.74 % 17.64 % 18.45 % 20.96 % (1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands)

(5) Loans acquired in 2015 as part of the CMS Bancorp. Inc./CMS Bank acquisition were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carry-over of the related pre-acquisition allowance for loan losses. Total valuation adjustments equal the allowance for loan losses plus the remaining discounts on acquired loans. We believe this ratio provides investors a more meaningful comparison to periods presented prior to the 2015 acquisition, as well as to our peers. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (6) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 266,684 $ 262,441 $ 264,251 $ 265,167 $ 261,970 Commercial mortgage 775,378 741,171 726,315 651,396 499,284 Construction 24,929 22,787 18,830 13,231 16,302 Net deferred loan origination costs 925 1,054 1,202 1,031 843 Total mortgage loans 1,067,916 1,027,453 1,010,598 930,825 778,399 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans 128,869 129,809 125,926 133,614 126,514 Home equity credit lines 30,994 31,460 31,503 33,204 34,525 Consumer and overdrafts 444 436 437 365 459 Net deferred loan origination costs 805 798 783 777 728 Total commercial and consumer loans 161,112 162,503 158,649 167,960 162,226 Total loans receivable 1,229,028 1,189,956 1,169,247 1,098,785 940,625 Allowance for loan losses (8,346 ) (6,216 ) (5,993 ) (5,664 ) (4,945 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,220,682 $ 1,183,740 $ 1,163,254 $ 1,093,121 $ 935,680





As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Demand deposits $ 145,844 $ 140,218 $ 141,567 $ 141,379 $ 137,899 NOW accounts 128,103 126,346 124,062 123,069 120,353 Money market accounts 192,779 162,208 151,652 148,134 137,197 Savings 330,310 354,078 350,250 357,844 379,550 Time deposits 482,550 468,764 466,374 455,395 427,194 Total deposits $ 1,279,586 $ 1,251,614 $ 1,233,905 $ 1,225,821 $ 1,202,193









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 1,217 $ 2,353 $ 2,829 $ 1,679 $ 1,986 $ 6,399 $ 6,639 Adjustments (1): Losses on other receivables - - - - - - 68 Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (4 ) (95 ) (371 ) (25 ) (20 ) (470 ) (160 ) Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate (31 ) - (37 ) - - (68 ) (18 ) Gain on sale of investment securities (29 ) - - (5 ) - (29 ) (42 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - - - - - (118 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,153 $ 2,258 $ 2,421 $ 1,649 $ 1,966 $ 5,832 $ 6,369 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,437,173 15,837,762 15,979,762 16,033,505 16,204,393 15,752,709 16,645,287 Diluted 15,447,217 15,909,855 16,082,276 16,099,846 16,261,755 15,814,322 16,659,746 Earnings per share (GAAP): Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 (1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 1,590,104 $ 1,596,691 $ 1,458,711 $ 1,591,308 $ 1,439,480 Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $ 15,334 $ 15,729 $ 13,646 $ 47,089 $ 39,495 Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (5 ) (123 ) (26 ) (605 ) (210 ) Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $ 15,329 $ 15,606 $ 13,620 $ 46,484 $ 39,285 Yield on interest-earning assets (GAAP) 3.86 % 3.94 % 3.74 % 3.95 % 3.66 % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP) 3.86 % 3.91 % 3.73 % 3.89 % 3.64 % Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,525 $ 11,697 $ 10,737 $ 35,220 $ 31,945 Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (5 ) (123 ) (26 ) (605 ) (210 ) Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,520 $ 11,574 $ 10,711 $ 34,615 $ 31,735 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.90 % 2.93 % 2.94 % 2.95 % 2.96 % Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP) 2.90 % 2.90 % 2.94 % 2.90 % 2.94 %









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,520 $ 8,794 $ 8,787 $ 8,708 $ 8,698 $ 26,101 $ 25,286 Adjustments: Losses on other receivables - - - - - - (90 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 8,520 $ 8,794 $ 8,787 $ 8,708 $ 8,698 $ 26,101 $ 25,196 Net interest income $ 11,525 $ 11,697 $ 11,998 $ 10,759 $ 10,737 $ 35,220 $ 31,945 Noninterest income 580 547 765 962 579 1,892 2,140 Total (GAAP) 12,105 12,244 12,763 11,721 11,316 37,112 34,085 Adjustments: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (5 ) (123 ) (477 ) (34 ) (26 ) (605 ) (210 ) Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate (40 ) - (47 ) - - (87 ) (24 ) Gain on sale of investment securities (38 ) - - (7 ) - (38 ) (55 ) Gain on sale of bank premises - - - - - - (155 ) Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 12,022 $ 12,121 $ 12,239 $ 11,680 $ 11,290 $ 36,382 $ 33,641 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.38 % 71.82 % 68.85 % 74.29 % 76.86 % 70.33 % 74.19 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 70.87 % 72.55 % 71.80 % 74.55 % 77.04 % 71.74 % 74.90 %









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 272,417 $ 279,839 $ 281,522 $ 281,307 $ 278,316 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 272,417 279,839 281,522 281,307 278,316 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (250 ) (274 ) (298 ) (323 ) (348 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 266,061 $ 273,459 $ 275,118 $ 274,878 $ 271,862 Common shares outstanding 16,898,137 17,372,308 17,624,239 17,804,039 17,804,039 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.12 $ 16.11 $ 15.97 $ 15.80 $ 15.63 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.38 ) (0.37 ) (0.36 ) (0.36 ) (0.36 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 15.74 $ 15.74 $ 15.61 $ 15.44 $ 15.27





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Computation of valuation adjustment Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 8,346 $ 6,216 $ 5,993 $ 5,664 $ 4,945 Add: Purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans 693 837 983 1,180 1,262 Total valuation adjustments (Non-GAAP) $ 9,039 $ 7,053 $ 6,976 $ 6,844 $ 6,207 Total gross loans $ 1,229,028 $ 1,189,956 $ 1,169,247 $ 1,098,785 $ 940,625 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans (GAAP) 0.68 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.53 % Total valuation adjustments as a percent of total gross loans (Non-GAAP) 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.66 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.