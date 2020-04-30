Shockwave Medical to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2020 Health Care Conference that is being held virtually from May 12-14, 2020.



Shockwave Medical’s management is scheduled for a live Fireside Chat on Thursday, May 14, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through their differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

