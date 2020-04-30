Parker Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- - EPS were $2.83 as reported, or $2.92 adjusted

- Total segment operating margin was 15.8% as reported, or 16.9% adjusted

- EBITDA margin was 18.2% as reported, or 19.3% adjusted

- Cash flow from operations was a Q3 YTD record at $1.3 billion and reached 12.3% of sales

- Company withdraws fiscal 2020 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 third quarter sales were $3.70 billion, compared with $3.69 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income was $367.3 million, compared with $411.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings per share were $2.83, compared with $3.14 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.92, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $3.17 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was $1.29 billion and reached 12.3% of sales, compared with 10.3% in the prior year period, or 12.1% when adjusted for a fiscal 2019 discretionary pension contribution. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“The third quarter was a strong quarter for Parker during the early stages of this historic period of global disruption,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “Despite an organic sales decline of 7.4%, we delivered strong adjusted total segment operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.3%, an improvement of 60 basis points compared with the same quarter a year ago. Our year-to-date operating cash flow was a third quarter record at $1.3 billion and we improved the balance sheet through repayments of debt that totaled $611 million during the quarter.

“Our global team has worked hard to minimize the exposure and spread of the coronavirus in all workplaces around the world, produce strong financial results, and support our customers across critical industries where Parker technologies are helping with the front-line effort to manage through the pandemic. Parker products are being used in countless applications to combat the spread and support the treatment of COVID-19, fulfilling our purpose of enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.

“We expect that the months ahead will be much more challenging as April order trends have become more negative with the current global economy. As a result, we have been comprehensive in taking immediate cost reduction and cash preservation actions that include global salary reductions and reduced work schedules, a global hiring freeze, deferral of annual merit increases, targeted restructuring, elimination of discretionary spending, optimizing working capital and reducing capital expenditures, all of which will help us mitigate the financial impact of a drop off in demand. Our ability to manage costs and generate cash consistently across economic cycles is a hallmark of Parker’s resilience and ability to weather difficult conditions in our markets.”

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American third quarter sales increased 1% to $1.8 billion, and operating income was $279.6 million, compared with $287.5 million in the same period a year ago. International third quarter sales decreased 8% to $1.2 billion, and operating income was $177.0 million, compared with $208.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Third quarter sales increased 14% to $744.6 million, and operating income was $127.4 million, compared with $134.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders decreased 2% for total Parker



Orders decreased 7% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses



Orders decreased 2% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses



Orders increased 12% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook

Williams added, “The current environment makes it difficult to forecast results with any reasonable amount of accuracy. For that reason, we are withdrawing our earnings guidance for fiscal year 2020. The actions we have taken over the past five years to transform our portfolio and reduce fixed costs through restructuring, combined with the actions we are taking now, will position Parker to emerge from this global crisis stronger than ever.”

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL : Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted earnings per share; (b) adjusted cash flow from operations; (c) adjusted total segment operating margin; EBITDA margin; and adjusted EBITDA margin. The adjusted earnings per share, cash flow from operations and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, cash flows from operations and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of changes in tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof on future performance and earnings projections may impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability, as well as uncertainties associated with the timing and conditions surrounding the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.​





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019 2020

2019 Net sales $ 3,702,432 $ 3,687,518 $ 10,534,917 $ 10,638,857 Cost of sales 2,766,693 2,766,744 7,929,199 7,963,906 Selling, general and administrative expenses 413,460 360,865 1,303,760 1,152,446 Interest expense 80,765 48,209 233,612 140,066 Other (income), net (12,643) (17,500) (73,713) (37,638) Income before income taxes 454,157 529,200 1,142,059 1,420,077 Income taxes 86,788 117,819 231,051 320,884 Net income 367,369 411,381 911,008 1,099,193 Less: Noncontrolling interests 116 133 383 497 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 367,253 $ 411,248 $ 910,625 $ 1,098,696 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 2.86 $ 3.20 $ 7.09 $ 8.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.83 $ 3.14 $ 7.01 $ 8.29 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,289,720 128,706,137 128,383,549 130,476,355 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 129,746,547 130,884,968 129,862,815 132,498,376 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2020

2019 2020

2019 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.76 $ 2.64 $ 2.28 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2020

2019 2020 2019 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.83 $ 3.14 $ 7.01 $ 8.29 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.10 0.03 0.22 0.07 Clarcor costs to achieve — — — 0.09 Lord costs to achieve 0.06 — 0.14 — Exotic costs to achieve — — 0.01 — Acquisition-related expenses 0.14 — 1.42 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.07) — (0.43) (0.04) Favorable tax settlement (0.14) — (0.14) — Tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform — — — 0.11 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 8.23 $ 8.52 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales $ 3,702,432 $ 3,687,518 $ 10,534,917 $ 10,638,857 Net income $ 367,369 $ 411,381 $ 911,008 $ 1,099,193 Income taxes 86,788 117,819 231,051 320,884 Depreciation and amortization 137,649 108,258 390,949 330,801 Interest expense 80,765 48,209 233,612 140,066 EBITDA 672,571 685,667 1,766,620 1,890,944 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 13,454 4,366 28,013 9,284 Clarcor costs to achieve — 233 — 11,530 Lord costs to achieve 8,364 — 18,503 — Exotic costs to achieve 486 — 1,570 — Acquisition-related expenses 18,165 — 184,081 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 713,040 $ 690,266 $ 1,998,787 $ 1,911,758 EBITDA margin 18.2 % 18.6 % 16.8 % 17.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 18.7 % 19.0 % 18.0 %









PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 1,775,578 $ 1,750,554 $ 5,016,035 $ 5,063,657 International 1,182,273 1,284,866 3,408,207 3,742,311 Aerospace Systems 744,581 652,098 2,110,675 1,832,889 Total net sales $ 3,702,432 $ 3,687,518 $ 10,534,917 $ 10,638,857 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 279,628 $ 287,526 $ 766,159 $ 820,411 International 176,954 208,707 499,343 603,886 Aerospace Systems 127,440 134,789 371,459 366,107 Total segment operating income 584,022 631,022 1,636,961 1,790,404 Corporate general and administrative expenses 48,342 32,802 132,904 147,017 Income before interest expense and other expense 535,680 598,220 1,504,057 1,643,387 Interest expense 80,765 48,209 233,612 140,066 Other expense 758 20,811 128,386 83,244 Income before income taxes $ 454,157 $ 529,200 $ 1,142,059 $ 1,420,077





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating

income Operating

margin Operating

income Operating

margin Total segment operating income $ 584,022 15.8 % $ 631,022 17.1 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 13,333 4,366 Clarcor costs to achieve — 233 Lord costs to achieve 8,364 — Exotic costs to achieve 486 — Acquisition-related expenses 18,060 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 624,265 16.9 % $ 635,621 17.2 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating

income Operating

margin

Operating

income Operating

margin Total segment operating income $ 1,636,961 15.5 % $ 1,790,404 16.8 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 27,770 9,284 Clarcor costs to achieve — 11,255 Lord costs to achieve 18,503 — Exotic costs to achieve 1,570 — Acquisition-related expenses 69,304 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,754,108 16.7 % $ 1,810,943 17.0 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) March 31,

June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 697,617 $ 3,219,767 $ 1,098,729 Marketable securities and other investments 92,536 150,931 70,190 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,174,425 2,131,054 2,117,103 Non-trade and notes receivable 322,187 310,708 317,412 Inventories 2,011,367 1,678,132 1,755,991 Prepaid expenses and other 183,294 182,494 178,366 Total current assets 5,481,426 7,673,086 5,537,791 Plant and equipment, net 2,296,990 1,768,287 1,779,892 Deferred income taxes 124,515 150,462 96,463 Goodwill 7,829,779 5,453,805 5,459,965 Intangible assets, net 3,881,827 1,783,277 1,834,433 Investments and other assets 750,743 747,773 769,391 Total assets $ 20,365,280 $ 17,576,690 $ 15,477,935 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,035,191 $ 587,014 $ 1,017,278 Accounts payable, trade 1,422,011 1,413,155 1,423,659 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 415,213 426,285 381,754 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 151,029 167,312 186,113 Other accrued liabilities 650,165 558,007 540,146 Total current liabilities 3,673,609 3,151,773 3,548,950 Long-term debt 8,097,922 6,520,831 4,284,235 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,320,167 1,304,379 895,197 Deferred income taxes 497,920 193,066 277,212 Other liabilities 468,235 438,489 456,293 Shareholders' equity 6,295,990 5,961,969 6,009,978 Noncontrolling interests 11,437 6,183 6,070 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,365,280 $ 17,576,690 $ 15,477,935





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - March 31, 2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 911,008 $ 1,099,193 Depreciation and amortization 390,949 330,801 Stock incentive plan compensation 91,857 84,525 Loss on sale of businesses — 623 (Gain) loss on plant and equipment and intangible assets (5,194 ) 3,993 Loss on marketable securities 434 4,487 Gain on investments (1,849 ) (4,175 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 111,416 (124,942 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (218,979 ) (340,241 ) Other, net 11,217 38,333 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,290,859 1,092,597 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $82,192 in 2020 and $690 in 2019) (5,076,064 ) (2,042 ) Capital expenditures (182,502 ) (145,071 ) Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 25,398 37,158 Proceeds from sale of businesses — 19,540 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (191,277 ) (51,736 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 249,306 25,103 Other 129,938 953 Net cash used in investing activities (5,045,201 ) (116,095 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (192,174 ) (769,820 ) Net proceeds from debt 1,805,210 378,642 Dividends paid (340,291 ) (299,006 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,272,745 (690,184 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (40,553 ) (9,726 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,522,150 ) 276,592 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,219,767 822,137 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 697,617 $ 1,098,729





RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 Percent of sales March 31, 2019 Percent of sales As reported cash flow from operations $ 1,290,859 12.3 % $ 1,092,597 10.3 % Discretionary pension contribution — 200,000 Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 1,290,859 12.3 % $ 1,292,597 12.1 %





Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts - Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216-896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com



