Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and Air France Announce an Agreement for the Sale and Leaseback of Sixteen Aircraft

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, LLC (NYSE: FTAI) and Société Air France, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air France – KLM S.A. (OTCMKTS: AFLYY; “Air France”) announce an agreement in which FTAI has agreed to purchase and leaseback 16 aircraft from Air France for an average term of 34 months. The aircraft are six A319s and ten A318s all powered by CFM56-5B engines. The transaction is expected to close in May 2020.



“We are excited to partner with the Air France team on this transaction,” said Joe Adams, FTAI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “FTAI’s flexible approach to leasing and expertise in the CFM engine market has allowed us to provide significant value to Air France.”

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

About Air France – KLM S.A.

Air France, a French airline with high standards and a caring attitude, turns the flight into a moment of real pleasure on all its daily operations in France, Europe and worldwide.

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a network covering 312 destinations in 116 countries thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia. With a fleet of 550 aircraft in operation and 101.4 million passengers carried in 2018, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

