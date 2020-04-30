Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Participation in the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of management will be presenting at the upcoming BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference. Presentation details for the virtual conference are as follows:



BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Tao Fu, Chief Operating Officer

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the “Investors Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in our focus areas. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006 ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Pete Rahmer / Mike Zanoni

Endurance Advisors, on behalf of Zai Lab

415-515-9763 / 610-442-8570

prahmer@enduranceadvisors.com / mzanoni@enduranceadvisors.com

Zai Lab Limited



