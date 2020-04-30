EarthCam Premieres Free Virtual Backgrounds for Video Meetings

/EIN News/ -- Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam is now offering free Zoom virtual backgrounds from any of its live camera networks. These virtual backgrounds are simple to use and can easily spice up any video meeting. Even when stuck at home, families, friends, project teams or colleagues can now conference in front of their favorite locations from around the world.

The virtual background feature allows users to display an image or video as a backdrop during an online meeting. Missing out on nightlife? Toast with a pint in Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland or karaoke at Cat’s Meow in New Orleans. Recreate the Beatles album cover on Abbey Road, or collaborate with your project team in front of a view from your jobsite camera. Users can also pick from dozens of preselected skylines, landmarks and national parks to use as a backdrop. This new feature is currently available for Zoom, and will also soon be available for Facebook Rooms and Microsoft Teams.

Additionally, EarthCam is introducing a new feature so that its managed service clients can easily create Zoom virtual backgrounds using their own live jobsite cameras. EarthCam clients already have the ability to export content to popular social media and project management platforms, and this latest feature helps enhance construction progress meetings or other remote presentations by simply adding video clips or still images as a backdrop to the presenter.

“Keeping video meetings and chats interesting has become an important part of life at work and at home.” said Lana Moskalyova, Creative Director at EarthCam, “We’re sharing some of the best images from our worldwide cameras to make virtual meeting more fun and interesting. Also, we’re excited to provide a valuable new way for our EarthCam.net clients to add camera images in real time into their meetings.”

Virtual backgrounds are a useful and imaginative way to replace real-life spaces for both work and leisure, as people rely more on video meetings to communicate and stay connected.

For instructions and to download the free virtual background images and video, visit https://www.earthcam.net/about/virtualbackgrounds/.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Key West, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, CN Tower, Atlantis the Palm Dubai and Abbey Road Crossing in London.

To experience more of EarthCam, visit http://www.earthcam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at http://www.earthcam.com/mobile/.

