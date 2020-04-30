CloudMD Livecare Telehealth Platform Added to Vendor Lists of Leading Government Associations in Canada

Associations represent over 20,000 Canadian practitioners servicing all BC and Ontario residents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is excited to announce that Livecare, its stand-alone telehealth platform, has seen significant growth since CloudMD acquired it in January 2020. The platform has been added to approved vendor lists with some of the largest healthcare associations in Canada including: Doctors of BC, BC Optometry Association, BC Centre for Ability, British Columbia Chiropractic Association, OntarioMD, Ontario Association of Optometrists and Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists, to name a few, representing over 20,000 Canadian practitioners.



Since acquiring Livecare in January 2020, CloudMD has seen dramatic growth, with almost 600 practitioners now using the platform. Since March 1, 2020 CloudMD has onboarded over 200 new customers on the Livecare platform, averaging over 1300 telemedicine visits a week and increasing.

Livecare, a pioneer in Canadian telehealth, was founded and designed by physicians dedicated to giving patients access to quality, real-time healthcare, regardless of where they are located. Livecare offers health professionals a complete virtual healthcare solution to compliment traditional practices by streamlining records management, scheduling, consultations and appointments and offering secure patient/physician communication. The Livecare technology platform has been designed with security and patient confidentiality at its heart. The platform is PIA certified, PIPA/PIPEDA compliant and hosted in secure Canadian data centres. No Personal Identifiable Information (PII) is stored on the platform.

With many in-person healthcare practices suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions, Livecare offers a turnkey solution for practitioners transitioning their businesses to provide instant virtual care to patients when they need it. It is simple for providers and patients to set up and commence the telehealth visits. Unlike other platforms, Livecare is fully EMR agnostic, but has API integrations with several EMR systems such as OSCAR and Profile. It can also be white-labelled for organizations and enterprises wanting to customize or personally brand their virtual platforms.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “Livecare offers practitioners an immediate turnkey telehealth solution to give their patients access to virtual healthcare, especially important during COVID-19. Many practices have been forced to shut down and Livecare provides a secure, alternative for practitioners to continue providing the best care to their patients. Majority of patients visits can be done virtually, and Livecare fills an imperative void in the current fractured healthcare system.” He continued, “Being included on the approved vendor lists of major health associations across Canada continues to validate Livecare’s leading secure telemedicine solutions. Many practitioners are looking to transition their practices virtually and Livecare supplements brick and mortar practices by providing an easy, user friendly virtual health care platform so doctors can better serve their communities and adapt to the new normal.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

