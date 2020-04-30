Progressive Care Announces Successful Expansion of PharmcoRX.com eCommerce Portal to Entire US

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce that it has expanded the scope of its new ecommerce portal (PharmcoRX.com) to serve the entire US domestic market. The Company started filling and shipping orders nationwide this week.



The PharmcoRX.com site includes online access to prescriptions, essential goods, personal protection equipment, guidance on COVID-19 prevention and care, information about custom compounding, and access to services for patients, payors, and providers.

“We are preparing for a large-scale uptick in order volume,” noted S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “It’s also important for our shareholders to know that our decision to ramp up ecommerce at this time isn’t just about COVID-19. Certainly, the unusual context, with so many consumers conducting all of their activity online, acted as a motivating factor to move in this direction now, rather than later. But this step represents more than a simple short-term strategy. It’s a powerful evolutionary leap for Progressive Care – a natural escalation of our scope and reach as an emerging leader in the pharmacy and healthcare services marketplace.”

Management expects that the Company’s successful implementation of its ecommerce strategy will positively impact anticipated performance in coming quarters and overall in 2020.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

Five Star RX

https://www.fivestarrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fivestarrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.