Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Company Updates

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present its first quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on May 7, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET.



To join the call:

U.S. callers should dial 1-877-317-6789 and use conference ID# 10141541, approximately five minutes before the call.

International callers should dial 1-412-317-6789 and use conference ID# 10141541, approximately five minutes before the call.

A replay of the call will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com, beginning on May 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. ET.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

Intellia Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Lina Li

Associate Director, Investor Relations

+1 857-706-1612

lina.li@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mound Smoter

Senior Vice President, External Affairs & Communications

+1 857-706-1071

jenn.smoter@intelliatx.com



