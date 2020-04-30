Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 7th to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss corporate updates and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 296-7720 (U.S. and Canada) or (574) 990-1148 (International) and entering passcode 6168259.

To access the live audio webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors and Media - Calendar of Events" section of the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company's website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, including its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib and first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com .

SUNESIS and the logos are trademarks of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor and Media Inquiries: Maeve Conneighton Par Hyare Argot Partners Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 212-600-1902 650-266- 3784



