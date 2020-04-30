Hill to Provide Project Management Services for Transformation of Historic Bakery Into Student Residences and Four-Star Hotel

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and WARSAW, Poland, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected by BaseCamp Student to provide project management services for a new project in Wroclaw: the transformation of the historic Mamut bakery into student housing and a four-star hotel.



Since the beginning of the 20th century, the former Mamut bakery complex on Sienkiewicza Street in Wroclaw was one of the largest bakeries in Europe, processing 8 tons of bread per day in 1945. The historic complex will now receive a second life, transformed by the renovation and adaptation of its two buildings. In less than three years, the Mamut bakery will become a modern, 775-room student apartment building with a wide range of multipurpose common spaces, serving students attending any of the many colleges and universities in Wroclaw. Recently, the new design of the facilities was revealed by Grupa 5 Architekci, the designers engaged to create a modern living space while preserving the architectural uniqueness of the buildings.

As part of the new complex, a new four-star, six-story hotel will be built, opposite the famous Botanical Garden of the University of Wroclaw. This hotel, the future Hotel Vienna House Easy Wroclaw, will offer 236 double rooms and four apartments. The facility will also include a 360-SM conference center, a fitness area, a restaurant, a lobby with bar, and an underground car park.

“We are excited to team up with BaseCamp and support this unique project with our project management and technical supervision services,” says Jacek Zurawski, Hill’s vice president and managing director for Poland. “We look forward to bringing our extensive experience and lessons learned to the successful delivery of this investment”.

Hill International will provide project management and multidiscipline technical supervision services for the approximately 45,000-SM project.

BaseCamp is a student housing network that develops and operates student housing facilities in Denmark, Germany, and Poland. BaseCamp’s mission is to provide fantastic, fully-furnished accommodation to students.

“We are honored to be part of such an important redevelopment and expansion project,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “It is a privilege for all of us at Hill to have the opportunity to give a second life to this historic complex and transform its buildings into modern facilities for new generations.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

