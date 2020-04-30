Coronavirus - Nigeria: Federal Government (FG) sets up Advisory Committee on COVID-19

Looking ahead to 4th May, 2019, when the lockdown will be eased in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that a Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee, consisting of eminent Nigerian virologists, public health experts, Infectious disease and diagnostic experts has been set up to study the evolution and development of the COVID-19 outbreak and the responses in Nigeria, to enable identify and adopt more effective strategies and align Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response plans with best practices and advisories.

At the Presidential Task Force (PTF) Press Briefing held on 29th April, 2020, Dr. Ehanire made it known that 1,337 people have been confirmed to have the COVID-19 as of 28th April, 2020, pointing out that the propagated social measures of distancing and postponement of non-essential travels have had only limited success due to lockdown violations and other risk behaviour practices by some Nigerians.

He further expressed concerns about the sharp increase of COVID-19 positive cases and purported unexplained deaths in Kano, explaining that the latter were not out of the ordinary. “Multidisciplinary technical experts will assess the needs and the design for on-site capacity building for State teams and advise on the States’ response and preparedness plan.

As is usual with the Health Minister, he enjoined all to adhere to the stipulated advisories issued for staying protected at all times. He restated that “arresting the spread of this virus requires individual and collective effort.”

Dr. Ehanire directed that further information on COVID-19 can be found on the website and social media handles of Federal Ministry of Health.



