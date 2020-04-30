Coronavirus - Nigeria: World Health Organization (WHO) personnel at Ibom Specialist Hospital to strengthen state level coordination

Keeping health facilities and protecting health workers in line with World Health Organization (WHO) Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) protocol is key in responding to diseases outbreak.

World Health Organization (WHO) personnel at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo to strengthen state level coordination.

