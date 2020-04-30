Amalgamated Bank Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019

Core net income (non-GAAP) 1 of $9.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019

of $9.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 Deposit growth of $435.6 million, or 37.5% annualized, compared to a balance of $4.6 billion on December 31, 2019

Loan growth of $76.2 million, or 8.9% annualized, compared to a balance of $3.4 billion on December 31, 2019

Cost of deposits was 0.33%, compared to 0.36% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.31% for the first quarter of 2019

Net interest margin was 3.46%, compared to 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.65% for the first quarter of 2019

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based capital ratios were 8.47%, 12.74%, and 13.96%, respectively, at March 31, 2020

Total nonperforming assets were $65.6 million or 1.14% of total assets as of March 31, 2020, compared to $66.7 million or 1.25% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and $56.6 million, or 1.15% of total assets at March 31, 2019

Keith Mestrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, commented, “As COVID-19 continues to severely impact New York City and our nation, our first priority has been the safety of our employees and the customers that we serve. We have moved quickly to ensure the integrity of our operations as we transition to this new normal with a majority of our employees now working from home. Our staff is seamlessly handling transactions and making new loans in this environment and I am very proud of their unwavering commitment to our customers during this unprecedented time. I am also very proud of the financial support that we have been able to provide to those who need it most through our recently created Frontline Workers Fund offering direct assistance to those battling the pandemic on the frontlines as well as the launch of the Families and Workers Fund, in partnership with a consortium of foundations, whose goal is to provide financial resources to vulnerable working families across the country.”

Mr. Mestrich continued, “All of this would not be possible without the strategic transformation that Amalgamated has under gone over the last six years where we have re-instilled a disciplined credit culture, de-risked our balance sheet through the planned runoff of our indirect C&I portfolio while developing a stable, low-cost core deposit franchise. Amalgamated is well positioned with a strong capital base to weather the challenges ahead as a result of COVID-19 as we continue to build upon our reputation as ‘America’s socially responsible bank’ and support those who share our mission and values. Our first quarter results further demonstrate the Bank’s financial strength and strong positioning as we delivered record pre-tax, pre-provision income growth of 30%, as compared to 4Q19, and achieved a core efficiency ratio of 59.44%. Looking forward, we understand that the future is uncertain, and we intend to opportunistically manage our non-interest expenses to ensure we maintain our financial flexibility and ensure the long-term success of the Bank.”

1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last two pages of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.



COVID-19 Customer and Community Support Update

Amalgamated’s primary concern during the COVID-19 pandemic is for the health and wellbeing of the Company’s employees, customers, and communities. Amalgamated is committed to providing support to those who are affected by the unprecedented challenges that the country is facing.

Updates on Amalgamated Bank’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:

More than 90% of all employees are currently in a work from home status. We are committed to the physical, emotional and financial health of our team and have no plans to lay-off our employees during this uncertain time.

Launched Frontline Workers Fund with Amalgamated Foundation to provide financial support to critical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All but two branches are closed in NYC, with the open locations practicing social distancing. The Washington DC branch is open 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesdays. The San Francisco branch is closed until further notice. All personnel has been retained in order to proactively reach out to customers to help them during this time.

All customers have been encouraged to continue conducting their business online and to reach out to the customer care team with questions.

Branch ATM vestibules remain open, in addition to 40,000 Allpoint ATMs.

Fee waivers for non-sufficient funds, overdrafts, ATM fees, and deposit CD breakage.

All customers notified of our COVID-19 response. The Bank has built a priority communication hub for all clients to provide up-to-date information and resources.

More than 850 referrals of CARES Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) to Newtek, our SBA partner.

Remote commercial servicing of loans, deposits, credit underwriting, origination operations.

Working with commercial clients on loan deferral requests to help with the business disruption.

We are offering a three month loan deferral program for our customers and as of Friday April 24th, $300 million of loan balances are under deferral.

Working with existing clients in the nonprofit, union, philanthropy, and impact segments to determine their credit needs and to provide assistance where possible.

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 is $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. The $1.3 million decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019, is primarily due to a $6.4 million increase in provision for loan losses and a $0.8 million increase in expenses, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in net interest income and a $1.7 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 is $9.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 excludes $1.9 million of non-interest income related to the sale of an owned branch and gains on the sale of securities, $1.4 million in expense related to the closure of two branches, and other adjustments including the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income is $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributable to an increase in average net loans of $239.8 million, an increase in average securities of $319.1 million and a decrease in average Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $322.1 million. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits of $206.5 million.

Net interest margin is 3.46% for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of three basis points from 3.43% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 19 basis points from 3.65% in the first quarter of 2019. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans we acquired in our New Resource Bank acquisition contributes four basis points to our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, compared to five basis points in both the fourth and first quarters of 2019. Prepayment penalties earned through loan income contributes $0.8 million, or six basis points, to our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, compared to two basis points in both the fourth and first quarters of 2019.

Provisions for loan losses totals an expense of $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2019. The provision expense in the first quarter of 2020 is primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in our allowance for loan losses on two loans in our indirect C&I portfolio previously classified as restructured loans that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and a $3.0 million increase in qualitative factors tied to economic activity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-interest income is $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The $1.7 million increase in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the like period in 2019, is primarily due to a $1.4 million gain on the sale of an owned branch, and a $0.5 million increase in deposit account fees due to higher accounts and balances, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily related to the decrease in revenue from a real estate fund which is liquidating assets.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 is $32.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $0.8 million from the first quarter of 2019. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $1.4 million charge for closing two branches in the first quarter of 2020 which was recognized in occupancy and depreciation expense, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in data processing expense due to contract renegotiations with vendors.

We have a provision for income tax expense of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a provision of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a provision of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 26.3%, compared to 25.7% for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition

Total assets are $5.8 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $426.6 million is driven primarily by a $210.6 million increase in investment securities, a $140.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, and a $76.2 million increase in loans receivable, net.

Total loans, net at March 31, 2020 are $3.5 billion, an increase of $76.2 million, or 8.9% annualized, compared to December 31, 2019. Loan growth in the first quarter of 2020 is primarily driven by a $58.0 million increase in C&I loans due to purchases of government guaranteed loans and draw requests on lines of credit, a $50.3 million increase in residential first liens, and a $26.1 million increase in consumer residential solar loans. These increases are partially offset by a $53.2 million decrease in commercial real-estate and multifamily loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2020 are $5.1 billion, an increase of $435.6 million, or 37.5% annualized, as compared to $4.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. Deposits held by politically-active customers, such as campaigns, PACs and state and national party committees are $774.8 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $196.2 million compared to $578.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 47.7% of average deposits and 47.7% of ending deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2020, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.33% in the first quarter of 2020, a three basis point decrease from the linked quarter.

Nonperforming assets total $65.6 million, or 1.14% of period end total assets at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.1 million, compared with $66.7 million, or 1.25% of period end total assets at December 31, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 compared to the year-ended December 31, 2019 is primarily driven by a $7.4 million decrease in accruing restructured loans, partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in loans 90 days past due and accruing related to delays in renewing loans.

The allowance for loan losses increased $8.5 million to $42.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to increases in the specific reserves for two indirect C&I loans and an increase in qualitative factors related to the coronavirus pandemic. At March 31, 2020, we had $60.2 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $11.5 million was made, compared to $65.4 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2019 for which a specific allowance of $7.5 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans is 1.19% at March 31, 2020 and 0.98% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of March 31, 2020, our Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio is 8.47%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.74%, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.96%, compared to 8.90%, 13.01%, and 14.01%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020 was $473.3 million, compared to $490.5 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in stockholders’ equity is primarily driven by a $17.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio, a $7.0 million decrease due to share repurchases, and a $2.5 million quarterly dividend. These decreases were partially offset by $9.5 million of net income.

Our tangible book value per share is $14.64 as of March 31, 2020 compared to $14.93 as of December 31, 2019 and $13.68 as of March 31, 2019.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Bank will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results today, April 30, 2020 at 10:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13701389. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 7, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/ . The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/ .

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of 11 branches in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2020, our total assets were $5.8 billion, total net loans were $3.5 billion, and total deposits were $5.1 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2020, the trust business held $31.0 billion in assets under custody and $11.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.



Terminology



Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.



“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.



“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.



“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.



“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.



“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.



“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amount)



Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 35,612 $ 35,202 $ 35,296 Securities 12,554 11,426 9,875 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 69 134 310 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 396 193 293 Total interest and dividend income 48,631 46,955 45,774 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,915 4,065 2,946 Borrowed funds 27 640 2,055 Total interest expense 3,942 4,705 5,001 NET INTEREST INCOME 44,689 42,250 40,773 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 8,588 83 2,186 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,101 42,167 38,587 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 4,085 4,481 4,721 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,411 2,383 1,871 Bank-owned life insurance 384 405 420 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 499 218 292 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net (23 ) - (249 ) Other 1,762 289 362 Total non-interest income 9,118 7,776 7,417 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits, net 17,458 18,089 17,430 Occupancy and depreciation 5,506 5,007 4,271 Professional fees 2,983 3,248 3,165 Data processing 2,264 2,545 2,749 Office maintenance and depreciation 856 889 887 Amortization of intangible assets 342 344 389 Advertising and promotion 667 911 622 Other 2,194 2,457 1,935 Total non-interest expense 32,270 33,490 31,448 Income before income taxes 12,949 16,453 14,556 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,404 4,445 3,743 Net income 9,545 12,008 10,813 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Net income attributable to Amalgamated Bank and subsidiaries $ 9,545 $ 12,008 $ 10,813 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 0.33



Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 95,849 $ 7,596 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 166,887 114,942 Total cash and cash equivalents 262,736 122,538 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,458,589 and $1,217,087, respectively) 1,441,805 1,224,770 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $293,857 and $292,837, respectively) 286,251 292,704 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,557,335 3,472,614 Allowance for loan losses (42,348 ) (33,847 ) Loans receivable, net 3,514,987 3,438,767 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 17,403 19,088 Premises and equipment, net 17,083 17,778 Bank-owned life insurance 81,098 80,714 Right-of-use lease asset 44,853 47,299 Deferred tax asset 37,413 31,441 Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,322 19,665 Other assets 29,002 30,574 Total assets $ 5,751,953 $ 5,325,338 Liabilities Deposits $ 5,076,557 $ 4,640,982 Borrowed funds - 75,000 Accrued interest payable 60,812 62,404 Other liabilities 141,315 56,408 Total liabilities 5,278,684 4,834,794 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,000,299 and 31,523,442 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 310 315 Additional paid-in capital 299,332 305,738 Retained earnings 188,160 181,132 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (14,667 ) 3,225 Total Amalgamated Bank stockholders' equity 473,135 490,410 Noncontrolling interests 134 134 Total stockholders' equity 473,269 490,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,751,953 $ 5,325,338



Select Financial Data



As of and for the Three

Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Earnings per share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 Diluted 0.30 0.37 0.33 Core Earnings per share (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 Diluted 0.29 0.39 0.33 Book value per common share 15.26 15.56 14.33 (excluding minority interest) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 14.64 14.93 13.68 Common shares outstanding 31,000,299 31,523,442 31,771,585 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,410,848 31,529,014 31,771,585 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,805,901 32,125,683 32,321,591



Select Financial Data



As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.93 % 0.92 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.68 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 7.65 % 9.75 % 9.82 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.66 % 10.68 % 10.18 % Loan yield 4.13 % 4.10 % 4.44 % Securities yield 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.37 % Deposit cost 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.31 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.43 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.97 % 66.95 % 65.26 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 59.44 % 65.11 % 65.41 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.96 % 0.90 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 125 % 109 % 212 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 0.98 % 0.95 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % -0.01 % 1.00 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.47 % 8.90 % 8.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.74 % 13.01 % 13.31 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.96 % 14.01 % 14.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.74 % 13.01 % 13.31 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income



Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition



(In thousands) At March 31, 2020 At December 31, 2019 At March 31, 2019 Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 532,351 15.0 % $ 474,342 13.7 % $ 527,200 16.0 % Multifamily mortgages 936,350 26.4 % 976,380 28.2 % 921,588 28.0 % Commercial real estate mortgages 408,766 11.5 % 421,947 12.2 % 428,534 13.0 % Construction and land development mortgages 65,706 1.9 % 62,271 1.8 % 45,734 1.4 % Total commercial portfolio 1,943,173 54.8 % 1,934,940 55.9 % 1,923,056 58.4 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,416,796 39.9 % 1,366,473 39.4 % 1,203,457 36.6 % Consumer and other 189,152 5.3 % 163,077 4.7 % 164,412 5.0 % Total retail 1,605,948 45.2 % 1,529,550 44.1 % 1,367,869 41.6 % Total loans 3,549,121 100.0 % 3,464,490 100.0 % 3,290,925 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination fees (costs) 8,214 8,124 7,482 Allowance for loan losses (42,348 ) (33,847 ) (31,392 ) Total loans, net $ 3,514,987 $ 3,438,767 $ 3,267,015 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments $ 255,298 89.2 % $ 263,805 90.1 % $ - 0.0 % Other securities 30,953 10.8 % 28,899 9.9 % 9,317 100.0 % Total HTM securities $ 286,251 100.0 % $ 292,704 100.0 % $ 9,317 100.0 %



Net Interest Income Analysis



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 185,281 $ 396 0.86 % $ 85,965 $ 193 0.89 % $ 73,296 $ 293 1.62 % Securities and FHLB stock 1,544,848 12,623 3.29 % 1,399,657 11,560 3.28 % 1,225,700 10,185 3.37 % Loans held for sale - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 2,818 - 0.00 % Total loans, net (1) 3,464,438 35,612 4.13 % 3,406,806 35,202 4.10 % 3,224,604 35,296 4.44 % Total interest earning assets 5,194,567 48,631 3.77 % 4,892,428 46,955 3.81 % 4,526,418 45,774 4.10 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,539 8,852 9,988 Other assets 222,757 238,421 251,468 Total assets $ 5,426,863 $ 5,139,701 $ 4,787,874 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,143,247 $ 2,737 0.51 % $ 2,003,888 $ 2,762 0.55 % $ 1,877,349 $ 1,867 0.40 % Time deposits 381,053 1,178 1.24 % 396,631 1,303 1.30 % 440,428 1,079 0.99 % Total deposits 2,524,300 3,915 0.62 % 2,400,519 4,065 0.67 % 2,317,777 2,946 0.52 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,374 27 1.70 % 128,604 636 1.96 % 328,476 2,046 2.53 % Other Borrowings - - 0.00 % 978 4 1.62 % 1,333 9 2.64 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,530,674 3,942 0.63 % 2,530,101 4,705 0.74 % 2,647,586 5,001 0.77 % Non interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 2,300,999 2,024,521 1,598,637 Other liabilities 93,309 96,335 95,187 Total liabilities 4,924,982 4,650,957 4,341,410 Stockholders' equity 501,881 488,744 446,464 Total liabilites and stockholders' equity $ 5,426,863 $ 5,139,701 $ 4,787,874 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 44,689 3.14 % $ 42,250 3.07 % $ 40,773 3.34 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 2,663,893 3.46 % $ 2,362,327 3.43 % $ 1,878,832 3.65 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.31 % (1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs / (fees) and the allowance for loan losses * Net interest margin includes prepayment penalty income in 1Q20, 4Q19 and 1Q19 of $761,158, $262,196 and $305,405 respectively



Deposit Portfolio Composition



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,423,760 $ 2,179,247 $ 1,709,921 NOW accounts 234,268 230,919 223,195 Money market deposit accounts 1,708,818 1,508,674 1,377,130 Savings accounts 329,583 328,587 342,713 Time deposits 380,128 393,555 439,135 Brokered CD - - 14,981 Total deposits $ 5,076,557 $ 4,640,982 $ 4,107,075





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (In thousands) Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Average

Balance Average Rate

Paid Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,300,999 0.00 % $ 2,024,521 0.00 % $ 1,598,637 0.00 % NOW accounts 231,707 0.40 % 227,285 0.47 % 224,686 0.45 % Money market deposit accounts 1,587,242 0.60 % 1,442,567 0.64 % 1,315,186 0.38 % Savings accounts 324,298 0.18 % 334,036 0.18 % 337,477 0.21 % Time deposits 381,053 1.23 % 393,261 1.29 % 432,771 1.11 % Brokered CD - 0.00 % 3,370 3.13 % 7,657 2.93 % Total deposits $ 4,825,299 0.33 % $ 4,425,040 0.36 % $ 3,916,414 0.31 %



Asset Quality



March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 3,856 $ 446 $ 7,157 Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 7,537 5,992 9,351 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - - Restructured loans - nonaccrual 26,435 25,019 5,455 Restructured loans - accruing 26,968 34,367 33,441 Other real estate owned 786 809 1,057 Impaired securities 64 65 90 Total nonperforming assets $ 65,646 $ 66,698 $ 56,551 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 15,949 $ 15,564 $ 3,734 Multifamily - - - Commercial real estate 3,634 3,693 4,019 Construction and land development 3,652 3,652 - Total commercial portfolio 23,235 22,909 7,753 Residential 1-4 family mortgages 9,173 6,922 5,769 Residential 1-4 family 2nd mortgages 884 852 1,078 Consumer and other 680 328 206 Total retail portfolio 10,737 8,102 7,053 Total nonaccrual loans $ 33,972 $ 31,011 $ 14,806 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.15 % Nonaccrual assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.32 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.96 % 0.90 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 125 % 109 % 212 %



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.



For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Core operating revenue Net interest income (GAAP) $ 44,689 $ 42,250 $ 40,773 Non interest income (GAAP) 9,118 7,776 7,417 Less: Branch sale (gain)(1) (1,428 ) - - Less: Securities loss (gain) (499 ) (218 ) (292 ) Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,880 $ 49,808 $ 47,898 Core non-interest expenses Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 32,270 $ 33,490 $ 31,448 Less: Branch closure expense(2) (1,356 ) (957 ) - Less: Severance (3) (76 ) (101 ) (117 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,838 $ 32,432 $ 31,331 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 9,545 $ 12,008 $ 10,813 Less: Branch sale (gain)(1) (1,428 ) - - Less: Securities loss (gain) (499 ) (218 ) (292 ) Add: Branch closure expense(2) 1,356 957 - Add: Severance (3) 76 101 117 Less: Tax on notable items 130 (227 ) 45 Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 9,180 $ 12,621 $ 10,683 (1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020 (2) Occupany and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization (3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Tangible common equity Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 473,269 $ 490,544 $ 455,480 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (6,386 ) (6,728 ) (7,713 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 453,813 $ 470,746 $ 418,198 Average tangible common equity Average Stockholders Equity (GAAP) $ 501,881 $ 488,744 $ 446,464 Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (134 ) (134 ) (134 ) Less: Preferred Stock (GAAP) - - - Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (6,552 ) (6,895 ) (7,903 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 482,258 $ 468,778 $ 425,490 Core return on average assets Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 9,180 12,621 10,683 Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 5,426,863 5,139,701 4,787,874 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.68 % 0.97 % 0.90 % Core return on average tangible common equity Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 9,180 12,621 10,683 Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (non-GAAP) 482,258 468,778 425,490 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.66 % 10.68 % 10.18 % Core efficiency ratio Core non-interest expense (numerator) (non-GAAP) 30,838 32,432 31,331 Core operating revenue (denominator) (non-GAAP) 51,880 49,808 47,898 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.44 % 65.11 % 65.41 %







