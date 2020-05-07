Bella Alexandras:The child star raising support and awareness for UN Covid-19 relief efforts

Bella Alexandras

The new sensational child star, Bella Alexandras inspired many others around the world to back the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United Nations warned of “famines of biblical proportion” due to the fact that millions of people in the developing world are immediately unable to support themselves, one child star made it her business, to take action that inspired thousands of supporters help spread awareness about this worthy cause. Bella Alexandras , who herself moved from South Africa to Europe with her family two years ago, is currently living in Portugal, her new host country that has so far been an inspiring platform for amazing achievements.Bella could easily have chosen to focus on a life of newly found glamour as she suddenly became a hugely popular youth icon. She is well-loved: especially by American fans and advertising companies. But recently, she turned her focus to where her heart is: developing countries who are most at risk. She started selling her gently warn designer clothes and donated all the proceeds to the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund, hoping that this will have the biggest impact where it is most needed.With her family, they were amazed at how warm and welcoming people are in Portugal, one of the many reasons the country is so appealing to global expats. There, she got discovered by Eugen Chakhnovitch who is a top Fashion Manager. Representing only 6 of what has been voted the most beautiful kids in the world including internet star Anna Pavaga. Chakhnovitch, is the license owner of CWF brands (Childrens Worldwide Fashion). They produce and distribute the license brands under the group umbrella including Karl Lagerfeld Kids, DKNY Kids, Givenchy Kids and Boss Kids.Since being discovered, Bella has walked for London, Portugal and Paris Fashion Weeks. In Paris Fashion Week in Feb 2020 Bella was the first child model to ever open a show on the runway for US brand Kingkicomo. Bella is considered Sonia Rykiels muse for their kids collection and has recently modeled for DKNY Fall/Winter collection 2020 through her Fashion Manager Eugen Chakhnovitch of InStyle Kid. Other brands Bella has worked with include Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Patachou, It’s In My Jeans Denim, House of Juniors, Lion of Porsches and has appeared on the cover of LaBelle Magazine New York.In July last year Bella flew to Los Angeles to report on the KidzCon red carpet for UK Magazine Kids OOTD & walked the runway at the largest kids’ fashion extravaganza in the USA. Steve Owens of Branding Avatar Talent Management is Bella’s Talent Manager in Los Angeles. Bella is the first child actor that he has signed in 20 years. This is due to his belief in Bella. Owens is a manager and producer, known for Electives (2018), Brooklyn All American and Going Overboard with Adam Sandler (1989). His talent clients include Rebecca Da Costa, Sal Valez Jr, Golsa Sarabi and many others.Bella Just got signed to a London A-List Agency for television and film. The agent is Miles Anthony Associates. Bella had a zoom meeting with them, together with Steve her Talent Manager and they think Bella could be the next Millie Bobby Brown. Miles Anthony Associates has A List clients including Michael Biehn, Natasha Henstridge, Orlando Jones and Alison Eastwood.With the support of her parents and top talent management such as Eugen Chakhnovitch and Steve Owens, Bella Alexandras is very appreciative of the opportunities that came her way. Although she had to work hard to earn each opportunity, she is being taught from a young age, that life is also about giving back something: that is precisely what she and her family hope to achieve by raising awareness about the U.N. foundation and it’s efforts. More than that: Bella also hopes to be a role model for other children, especially to raise empathy and awareness with issues about broader issues around poverty and access to aid.



