Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (29 April 2020)

New cases confirmed: 54

Benadir: 54

Male: 40 Female: 14 Recovery: 1 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 582 Total recoveries: 20 Total deaths: 28



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.