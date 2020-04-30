Coronavirus - Cameroon: Optimization of care for COVID-19 patients

The Minister of Public Health today visited April 28, 2020 at the Specialized Care Centers, recently created by order of the Prime Minister, Head of Government. this is the CSPP Covid-19 military stadium and the CSPP Covid-19 place called former Orca. For the first site, 150 beds out of the 194 planned are already available. Due to its modular nature, it could be used for up to 400 beds. With regard to the second center intended to care for 320 patients, work is fairly advanced. Even if the Minister of Health said that in view of the assurances given by the engineers and technicians, the works could be completed at the end of this week, he expressed the wish that our country should not have to use it if we respect all the barrier measures.



