Posting banners and messages of Iranian Resistance leadership in the capital and other cities of Iran

Freedom, health, and the livelihood of the people, the salvation of the economy, and the preservation of Iran's existence depends on the overthrow of the regime

Among the slogans was: "The army of the hungry onward to uprising and rebellion,"”
PARIS, FRANCE, April 30, 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, the Resistance Units and the youth supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK) posted banners of, and messages of solidarity with the Corona-stricken people of Iran, by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the Iranian Resistance's leader, Mr. Massoud Rajavi, in the capital, Tehran, and many other cities, including Shiraz, Torbat Heydariyeh, Hamedan, Lahijan, Kerman, Rafsanjan, and Isfahan. They also wrote graffiti and slogans in various locations across the country.

Among these slogans were: "The army of the hungry onward to uprising and rebellion," "As long as the criminal and warmongering IRGC forces exist, the religious dictatorship will continue, Long live freedom," "Stepping up protests is the key to victory," Massoud Rajavi: "We should rise and protest a hundred times more to take Iran back,” "This is the choice of the valiant sons of Iran - Khamenei and his rule must be overthrown," Maryam Rajavi: "The criminal decision by Khamenei and Rouhani to force the people back to work will leave behind countless lives,” "As long as the criminal and warmongering IRGC remains, the clerical regime and the velayat-e-faqih will continue," "There is only one solution and only one solution to overcome Coronavirus, poverty, repression, and dictatorship: overthrowing the entirety of the velayat-e-faqih rule in Iran,” "Not only freedom but also the health, livelihood of the people, and the salvation of the economy as well as the preservation of Iran's existence depends on the overthrow of the regime."

It is worth mentioning that these activities are carried out while the IRGC and other repressive forces are on high alert.

April 27, 2020

Posting banners and messages of Massoud Maryam Rajavi in Tehran & other cities of Iran

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

