Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Net income increased 20% to $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period one year ago
  • Net interest income increased 20% to $11.5 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year
  • Total assets increased $120 million, or 11%, for the quarter and $333 million, or 39%, year-over-year. 
  • Total loans increased to $894.1 million up 1% for the quarter and up 25% year-over-year
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in response to uncertain economic conditions resulting from COVID-19
  • Total deposits increased to $962.2 million up 13% for the quarter and up 36% year-over-year
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased 32% during the quarter and 35% year-over-year.

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.  For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share. 

The COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread disruptions to the economy and communities the Bank serves.  In response, the Bank implemented its business continuity and pandemic plans allowing us to serve and protect our customers, employees and communities.  These included measures to protect client and employee safety, modifying branch hours and locations and moving the majority of the Company’s resources to operating remotely.  In addition, the Bank was fully ready to participate in the Small Business Administrations’ Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) on April 3, 2020 and immediately began processing loans for clients with approximately 462 loans approved for $127.8 million through April 24, 2020.  The Bank is also participating in the second phase of the Paycheck Protection Program and began processing applications on April 27, 2020 and has 106 loans approved for $23 million as of April 28, 2020.  The Bank’s loan portfolio as of the end of the quarter has no direct exposure to the oil and gas industry and 5% of the portfolio is in the hospitality and restaurant industries.  The Bank continues to monitor draws on lines of credit and has not experienced significant unusual activity.  The Bank maintains a very strong on balance sheet liquidity position with a liquidity ratio at 26% at April 28, 2020 and continues to evaluate all contingent funding facilities available during this time including the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility provided by the Federal Reserve. 

Tom Wornham, CEO of the Company and the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all around our Coastal Southern California footprint and across all of our business lines.  We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members, who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy.  We have been able to successfully implement our pandemic and business continuity plans, allowing us to continue to run our business safely and soundly.  The COVID-19 environment has produced uncertain economic factors.  We have adjusted the way we do business to protect our Team Members and Clients.  In an effort to mitigate the impact on the Bank, we have also increased our on balance sheet liquidity.  We increased our loan loss reserves, and remain in constant communication with our borrowers, a cornerstone of our relationship based model.”   

Rick Sowers, President of the Company and Bank added, “Although this is a challenging time, our Team is performing well and we could not be more proud of them.  Nearly 80% of our Team is working remotely and their focus continues to be on servicing our client relationships and finding new relationships that are attracted to our model of concierge and solution oriented service.  We see our model resonating with more and more prospects and see opportunity in our market positioning.  Additionally, our Team did an exceptional job in implementing the SBA Paycheck Protection Program on the first day it was available, something we are very proud of.”

The Company reported net income of $1.90 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with net income of $1.6 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the same period last year.  Net interest income was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $462 thousand or 4%, increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.9 million or 20% increase, compared to the same period in 2019.  Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.46% compared with 4.47% for the fourth quarter and 4.77% for the same period in 2019.  The yield on earning assets for the quarter was 5.35% compared with 5.44% in the fourth quarter and 5.61% for the same period in 2019.  The yield on loans for the quarter increased to 5.99% compared to 5.98% in the fourth quarter and decreased from 6.07% in the first quarter of 2019.  The cost of total funding sources was 0.95% for the quarter compared with 1.04% in the fourth quarter and 0.90% for the same period in 2019.  The decrease in funding costs was due to repricing of floating rate deposits costs and calling and repricing wholesale funding.  The increase in funding costs compared to the first quarter of 2019 is partially due to increased cost of subordinated debt that was issued in the second quarter of 2019.     

Non-interest income was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing a $125 thousand or 12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $594 thousand or 108% increase compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase in non-interest income is primarily due to increases in SBA loan sales compared with the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2019. 

Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 representing a $99 thousand increase, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $1.1 million, or 14% increase, compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and commissions and professional fees partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to increases in salaries and benefits, facilities and professional services, associated with increased headcount.

The Company increased total assets to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020, representing an increase of $120 million or 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $333 million or 39% compared to the same period in 2019.  Total loans increased $8.5 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter to $894.1 million at March 31, 2020 and increased $180.7 million, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2019. 

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $997 thousand to $9.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.07% compared to $8.6 million or 0.97% at the fourth quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million or 0.93% at the first quarter of 2019.  The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from COVID-19.  As of April 28, 2020, thirty-nine loans totaling $73.0 million were on deferral status and continue to accrue interest.  Additionally, one credit, unrelated to COVID-19 was placed on non-accrual status and the Company is confident in our real estate secured position with minimal loss exposure. 

“The first quarter of 2020 was influenced by reactions and preparations for the disruption caused by the global health crisis and the resultant economic crisis.  I am pleased to report that our Board and management immediately implemented systems, plans and processes to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, clients and communities,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank.  “Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and have been working on assisting our clients as appropriate, while exploring opportunities in this period of industry dislocation, as evidenced by the strong deposit growth during the quarter.  CalPrivate Bank, as a preferred SBA provider, is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program launched by the Treasury and Small Business Administration.  In these unprecedented times, we are also refocusing our charitable giving and assistance based on the needs of the communities we serve.  The efforts of our Team Members has been nothing short of extraordinary during this disruptive period, for which we are most appreciative.” 

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank.  CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs.  Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs.  CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham
CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(858) 875-6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change		   March 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage
change
Assets                      
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 24,966     $ 31,051     $ (6,085 ) -19.6 %   $ 22,959     $ 2,007   8.7 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,192       1,243       1,949   156.8 %     1,286       1,906   148.2 %
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   192,996       73,318       119,678   163.2 %     11,002       181,994   1654.2 %
Total cash and due from banks   221,154       105,612   1   115,542   109.4 %     35,247       185,907   527.4 %
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,756       5,756       0   0.0 %     2,751       3,005   109.2 %
Investment securities available for sale   49,327       51,179       (1,852 ) -3.6 %     85,814       (36,487 ) -42.5 %
Loans   894,076       885,556       8,520   1.0 %     713,408       180,668   25.3 %
Allowance for loan losses   (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (997 ) 11.6 %     (6,641 )     (2,957 ) 44.5 %
Net loans   884,478       876,955       7,523   0.9 %     706,767       177,711   25.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,060       4,060       0   0.0 %     3,310       750   22.7 %
Right of use asset   6,022       6,452       (430 ) -6.7 %     6,951       (929 ) 0.0 %
Premises and equipment, net   3,052       3,165       (113 ) -3.6 %     2,416       636   26.3 %
Other intangible assets   1,040       1,080       (40 ) -3.7 %     928       112   12.1 %
Deferred tax asset   4,141       4,141       0   0.0 %     4,409       (268 ) -6.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   3,122       2,703       419   15.5 %     2,535       587   23.2 %
Other assets   3,729       4,884       (1,155 ) -23.6 %     1,410       2,319   164.5 %
Total assets $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 119,894   11.2 %   $ 852,538     $ 333,343   39.1 %
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 87,109   32.5 %   $ 263,255     $ 91,970   34.9 %
Interest Bearing   607,062       582,139       24,923   4.3 %     443,572       163,490   36.9 %
Total deposits   962,287       850,255       112,032   13.2 %     706,827       255,460   36.1 %
FHLB borrowings   95,000       90,000       5,000   5.6 %     40,000       55,000   137.5 %
Other borrowings   17,934       17,932       2   0.0 %     7,832       10,102   129.0 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   12,497       12,120       377   3.1 %     11,777       720   6.1 %
Total liabilities   1,087,718       970,307       117,411   12.1 %     766,436       321,282   41.9 %
                       
Shareholders' equity                      
Common stock   69,165       69,159       6   0.0 %     58,576       10,589   18.1 %
Additional paid-in capital   3,254       3,048       206   6.8 %     3,062       192   6.3 %
Retained earnings   24,839       22,905       1,934   8.4 %     24,952       (113 ) -0.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   905       568       337   59.3 %     (488 )     1,393   -285.5 %
Total stockholders' equity   98,163       95,680       2,483   2.6 %     86,102       12,061   14.0 %
                       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 119,894   11.2 %   $ 852,538     $ 333,343   39.1 %
                       



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
    For the three months ended  
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   Dollar
change		 Percentage change   March 31,
2019		   Dollar
change		 Percentage change  
Interest Income                          
Loans   $ 13,129   $ 12,733   $ 396   3.1 %   $ 10,511   $ 2,618   24.9 %  
Investment securities     401     485     (84 ) -17.3 %     673     (272 ) -40.4 %  
Deposits in other financial institutions     304     254     50   19.7 %     133     171   128.6 %  
Total interest income     13,834     13,472     362   2.7 %     11,317     2,517   22.2 %  
                           
Interest Expense                          
Deposits     1,710     1,825     (115 ) -6.3 %     1,207     503   41.7 %  
Borrowings     589     575     14   2.4 %     479     110   23.0 %  
Total interest expense     2,299     2,400     (101 ) -4.2 %     1,686     613   36.4 %  
                           
Net interest income     11,534     11,072     462   4.2 %     9,631     1,903   19.8 %  
Provision for credit losses     997     708     289   40.8 %     389     608   156.3 %  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,537     10,364     173   1.7 %     9,242     1,295   14.0 %  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts     173     138     35   25.4 %     121     52   43.0 %  
Net gain on sale of loans     679     432     247   57.2 %     347     332   95.7 %  
Gain on sale of investment securities     0     190     (190 ) -100.0 %     10     (10 ) -100.0 %  
Other noninterest income     294     261     33   12.6 %     74     220   297.3 %  
Total noninterest income     1,146     1,021     125   12.2 %     552     594   107.6 %  
                           
Noninterest expense:                          
Salary and employee benefits     5,552     5,427     125   2.3 %     5,229     323   6.2 %  
Occupancy and equipment     884     832     52   6.3 %     674     210   31.2 %  
Data processing     518     631     (113 ) -17.9 %     524     (6 ) -1.1 %  
Professional services     859     726     133   18.3 %     392     467   119.1 %  
Other expenses     848     946     (98 ) -10.4 %     730     118   16.2 %  
Total noninterest expense     8,661     8,562     99   1.2 %     7,549     1,112   14.7 %  
                           
Income before provision for income taxes     3,023     2,823     200   7.1 %     2,245     778   34.7 %  
Provision for income taxes     1,116     857     259   30.2 %     656     460   70.1 %  
Net income   $ 1,907   $ 1,966   $ (59 ) -3.0 %   $ 1,589   $ 318   20.0 %  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,874   $ 1,931   $ (57 ) -3.0 %   $ 1,559   $ 315   20.2 %  
                           
Earnings per share                          
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.34   $ 0.36   $ (0.02 ) -5.6 %   $ 0.31   $ 0.03   9.7 %  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.34   $ 0.35   $ (0.01 ) -2.9 %   $ 0.30   $ 0.04   13.3 %  
                           
Average shares outstanding     5,488,197     5,414,056     74,141   1.4 %     4,996,811     491,386   9.8 %  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,555,376     5,492,930     62,446   1.1 %     5,114,096     441,280   8.6 %  
                           



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
    (Unaudited)  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                       
    For the three months ended  
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 104,156   $ 304   1.17 %   $ 66,186   $ 254   1.52 %   $ 24,237   $ 133   2.23 %  
Investment securities     54,456     401   2.95 %     70,647     485   2.75 %     92,678     673   2.95 %  
Loans     881,655     13,129   5.99 %     845,199     12,733   5.98 %     701,715     10,511   6.07 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,040,267     13,834   5.35 %     982,032     13,472   5.44 %     818,630     11,317   5.61 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     47,975             36,912             29,270          
Total Assets   $ 1,088,242           $ 1,018,944           $ 847,900          
                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 83,471   $ 165   0.80 %   $ 56,061   $ 130   0.92 %   $ 20,554   $ 14   0.28 %  
Money market     391,262     973   1.00 %     389,499     1,009   1.03 %     315,798     646   0.83 %  
Savings deposits     9,212     6   0.26 %     10,078     6   0.24 %     6,715     4   0.24 %  
Certificates of deposit     113,964     566   2.00 %     114,699     680   2.35 %     105,361     543   2.09 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     597,909     1,710   1.15 %     570,337     1,825   1.27 %     448,428     1,207   1.09 %  
                                       
FHLB advances     63,394     317   2.01 %     56,814     306   2.14 %     60,056     377   2.55 %  
Other borrowings     17,933     272   6.07 %     17,931     269   6.00 %     7,871     102   5.26 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     81,327     589   2.91 %     74,745     575   3.05 %     67,927     479   2.86 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     298,418             271,892             241,956          
Total Funding Sources     977,654     2,299   0.95 %     916,974     2,400   1.04 %     758,311     1,686   0.90 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     13,022             10,506             4,762          
                                       
Shareholders' equity     97,566             91,464             84,827          
                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,088,242           $ 1,018,944           $ 847,900          
                                       
Net interest spread           4.40 %           4.40 %           4.71 %  
                                       
Net interest income       $ 11,535           $ 11,072           $ 9,631      
Net interest margin           4.46 %           4.47 %           4.77 %  
                                       



                     
  Condensed Balance Sheets  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 226,910     $ 111,368     $ 90,108     $ 45,337     $ 37,998    
Investment securities   49,327       51,179       73,171       84,719       85,814    
Loans   894,076       885,556       820,989       795,345       713,408    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )  
Net loans   884,478       876,955       813,096       787,708       706,767    
Right of use asset   6,022       6,452       6,877       7,271       6,951    
Premises and equipment, net   3,052       3,165       2,947       2,669       2,416    
Other assets and interest receivable   16,092   -   16,868   -   13,786   -   12,843       12,592    
Total assets $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Noninterest Bearing $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255    
Interest Bearing   607,062       582,139       557,800       485,011       443,572    
Total Deposits   962,287       850,255       824,005       732,164       706,827    
Borrowings   112,934       107,932       72,930       99,929       47,832    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   12,497       12,120       9,779       10,599       11,777    
Total liabilities   1,087,718       970,307       906,714       842,692       766,436    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   69,165       69,159       68,804       68,740       58,576    
Additional paid-in capital   3,254       3,048       2,997       2,823       3,062    
Retained earnings   24,839       22,905       20,917       25,997       24,952    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   905       568       553       295       (488 )  
Total shareholders' equity   98,163       95,680       93,271       97,855       86,102    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985     $ 940,547     $ 852,538    
                     
Book value per common share $ 17.57     $ 17.15     $ 16.84     $ 17.60     $ 16.90    
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.35     $ 16.96     $ 16.66     $ 17.44     $ 16.72    
                     
                     
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.79 %     9.17 %     9.54 %     10.69 %     9.97 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %  
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %     11.10 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   11.91 %     12.71 %     13.09 %     14.10 %     12.01 %  
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.18 %     8.88 %     9.24 %     10.32 %     10.00 %  
                     
1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2020                    
                     



                   
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019
Interest income $ 13,834     $ 13,472     $ 13,222     $ 12,169     $ 11,317  
Interest expense   2,299       2,400       2,253       2,076       1,686  
Net interest income   11,535       11,072       10,969       10,093       9,631  
Provision for credit losses   997       708       9,737       996       389  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,538       10,364       1,232       9,097       9,242  
                   
Noninterest income   1,146       1,021       584       606       552  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   5,552       5,427       6,341       5,892       5,229  
Occupancy and equipment   884       832       793       641       674  
Data processing   518       631       588       490       524  
Professional services   859       726       639       364       392  
Other expenses   848       946       570       854       730  
Total noninterest expense   8,661       8,562       8,931       8,241       7,549  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   3,023       2,823       (7,115 )     1,462       2,245  
Income taxes   1,116       857       (2,081 )     411       656  
Net income $ 1,907     $ 1,966     $ (5,034 )   $ 1,051     $ 1,589  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,874     $ 1,931     $ (4,950 )   $ 1,031     $ 1,559  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.34     $ 0.36     $ (0.91 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34     $ 0.35     $ (0.89 )   $ 0.20     $ 0.30  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,488,197       5,414,056       5,465,278       5,027,437       4,996,811  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,555,376       5,492,930       5,563,931       5,133,305       5,114,096  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019
ROAA   0.70 %     0.77 %     -2.06 %     0.47 %     0.76 %
ROAE   7.86 %     8.53 %     -20.30 %     4.85 %     7.60 %
ROTE   7.96 %     8.01 %     -20.50 %     4.90 %     7.72 %
Net interest margin   4.46 %     4.47 %     4.67 %     4.70 %     4.77 %
Net interest spread   4.40 %     4.40 %     4.59 %     4.62 %     4.71 %
Efficiency ratio   68.30 %     70.80 %     77.30 %     77.03 %     74.13 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   3.20 %     3.33 %     3.65 %     3.68 %     3.61 %
                   



                     
  Average Balances  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Total assets $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864     $ 897,120     $ 847,900    
Earning assets $ 1,040,267     $ 982,032     $ 931,781     $ 861,599     $ 818,630    
Total loans $ 881,655     $ 845,199     $ 816,281     $ 748,846     $ 701,715    
Total deposits $ 896,327     $ 842,229     $ 778,821     $ 718,579     $ 690,384    
Total equity $ 97,566     $ 91,464     $ 98,391     $ 86,964     $ 84,827    
                     
                     
  Loan Balances by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Real estate - investor owned $ 246,026     $ 245,658     $ 247,953     $ 245,068     $ 235,185    
Real estate - owner occupied   234,771       225,778       192,739       175,112       136,484    
Real estate - multifamily   67,550       68,308       68,536       67,839       69,083    
Real estate - single family   58,429       59,487       59,782       56,783       58,334    
Commercial business   245,610       243,438       204,166       201,892       173,027    
Land and construction   27,044       32,151       37,918       37,966       32,987    
Consumer   7,300       6,172       5,585       7,035       5,107    
Total loans held for investment   886,730       880,992       816,679       791,695       710,207    
Loans held for sale   7,346       4,564       4,310       3,650       3,201    
Total loans, including loans held for sale   894,076       885,556       820,989       795,345       713,408    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )     (6,641 )  
Net loans $ 884,478     $ 876,955     $ 813,096     $ 787,708     $ 706,767    
                     
                     
  Deposits by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Non interest bearing DDA $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153     $ 263,255    
Interest bearing DDA   108,368       112,397       47,805       29,583       23,195    
Savings & MMA   366,109       350,563       394,128       363,803       325,880    
Retail CD   8,484       6,989       7,132       7,025       4,135    
Jumbo CD   124,101       112,190       108,735       84,600       90,362    
Total deposits $ 962,287     $ 850,255     $ 824,005     $ 732,164     $ 706,827    
                     
                     
  Asset Quality  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019   Mar 31, 2019  
Total Loans $ 894,076     $ 885,556     $ 820,989     $ 795,345     $ 713,408    
30-89 day past due loans $ 297     $ -     $ -     $ 155     $ -    
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonaccrual loans $ 663     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
                     
NPAs / Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.07 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ 9,481     $ -     $ -    
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     4.65 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.07 %     0.97 %     0.96 %     0.96 %     0.93 %  
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   1447.66 %     NM       NM       NM       NM    
                     

 

 

 

Primary Logo

