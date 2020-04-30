KVH Adds Mediterranean Region to KVH Elite Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts

Following the launch of KVH Elite in the Caribbean, KVH will offer the service to yachts in the Mediterranean beginning June 1

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that beginning June 1, it will add the Mediterranean region, a premier superyacht destination, to its KVH Elite™ service for unlimited HD-quality streaming onboard yachts. The dedicated service, which includes no overages or data limits, was initially launched last October in the Caribbean, where it was well-received by both private and charter yachts.



KVH will continue to offer KVH Elite in the Caribbean—including Florida, the Caribbean, and the islands of the eastern Caribbean—in addition to beginning service in the Mediterranean, including the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea. The Mediterranean yachting season begins in June and has historically attracted superyachts not only from Europe but also from the Caribbean, although global travel restrictions may prompt many yachts currently in the Caribbean to remain there for the balance of the year.



“Yachting is a source of enjoyment for yacht owners and charter guests, and they want to be able to stream movies and other entertainment content just like at home,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “The yachting market, especially during this unprecedented time, is seeing an incredible demand for VSAT connectivity. KVH Elite unlimited streaming service is one more example of how KVH’s premium VSAT connectivity can enhance the yachting experience.”



KVH Elite enables people onboard to use their favorite apps for streaming popular HD movie and TV content, music, and more, on an unlimited basis with no overages or data usage limits. The streaming service uses KVH’s award-winning VSAT antenna systems— the 1 meter diameter TracPhone® V11-HTS with download speeds as fast as 20 Mbps, and the 60 cm diameter TracPhone V7-HTS with download speeds as fast as 10 Mbps—and is designed for ease of use, with simple over-the-air activation that does not require any hardware changes to the antenna system or its belowdecks control unit. Yachts currently using the TracPhone V11-HTS or V7-HTS are KVH Elite-ready for activation.



KVH Elite is available as a weekly or monthly airtime plan, and seamless access to the service is managed by KVH Superyacht Group’s concierge service. Yachts enjoy their selected V11-HTS or V7-HTS high-speed and unlimited use data plans and the benefits of KVH’s global HTS service when not in the KVH Elite streaming regions.



KVH Elite relies on KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadbandsm HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land-mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH Elite unlimited VSAT streaming, please visit the website, kvh.com/unlimitedstreaming. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits to KVH customers of the unlimited VSAT streaming service; the expected data speeds over KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network; the expected pricing of the new services; the expected level of coverage availability; and the ease of using the new service. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with the services; capacity availability to support simultaneous terminals and/or users; unanticipated technical, legal, and regulatory delays with the services; customer and strategic partner responses; potential future changes to the pricing or other terms; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, https://ir.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH Elite, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, TracVision, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jill Connors

Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 851 3824

jconnors@kvh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.