Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (29 April 2020)

The Ministry would like to report that two of the PCR tests done in Bulawayo on the 28th of April 2020 were positive for COVID-19.

Today. a total of 355 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 7642 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. Of the PCR tests done in Harare today, six were positive for COVID-19. More details on these cases will be given in tomorrow's update.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done today

Province No. of tests done Mat. South 25 Mat. North 10 Bulawayo 98* Mash. Central 11 Harare 211* TOTAL 355

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has forty confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province No. of Confirmed Cases Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 12 Harare 19 Mashonaland East 5 Mashonaland West 3 Total 40

Case #33 is a 70-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March 2020. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case #I4. Currently, he is stable, with mild disease.

Case #34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, with no recent history of travel. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case #33. Currently, he is also stable, with mild disease.

Both cases are recovering under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be guided by the COVID-19 containment strategy which is based on intensified active surveillance, timely case detection, testing, isolation and management of all COVID-19 cases. Further, the Ministry would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.



