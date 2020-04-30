Coronavirus – Cameroon: 26 New Positive Cases Today for a Total of 934 People Cured Against 61 Deaths

We register 26 new positive cases today for a total of 934 people cured against 61 deaths. I have just closed an evaluation meeting by videoconference with all the health facilities that take care of COVID-19 patients. We are going forward!!



