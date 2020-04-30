Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (30-04-2020)

- COVID-19 confirmed cases now: 81.

- All 1,703 samples from truck drivers at border points of entry tested negative for COVID-19.

- A total of 2,002 samples tested today.

#STAYSAFEUG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.