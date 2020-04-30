Stella Velon nominated in the 24th Annual Webby Awards: Best Individual Performance for “The Critic”

The Critic Webby Awards 2020 The Punk Floyd Company

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based actress and filmmaker Stella Velon has been nominated for Best Individual Performance in the Video: Performance & Craft Category in the 24th Annual Webby Awards for ‘The Critic’. The short film is Ms. Velon’s critically acclaimed and over 20-time award-winning directorial debut, also written by her, and produced by The Punk Floyd Company (co-founded by Velon and Jean Gabriel Kauss). As with all Webby nominees, The Punk Floyd Company is currently competing for two awards: Firstly, The Webby Award, which is selected by the Academy. Secondly, The Webby People’s Voice Award which internet fans can vote for from anywhere.Other nominees in the same category are: Emily Hampshire (‘Schitt’s Creek’), FKA Twigs ('Honey Boy’), Leslie Grace (Latin GRAMMYnominee), and writer-comedian Gastor Almonte. Some of the most prominent personalities who earned nominations include Lizzo, Trevor Noah, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.Public voting through May7th: The Webby Awards website facilitates public voting from anyone, anywhere in the world. (Visit this section to vote)Stella Velon says: “This year, given the hardship people are facing worldwide with Covid-19, all I want is for fans to enjoy the process of voting and to have a relaxing moment as much as possible, as we celebrate our amazing industry together, this time from the comfort of our homes. The Internet has the power to bring us closer together, and this year this is truer than ever. To be part of this year’s ‘Webbys From Home’ is especially meaningful to me, as we celebrate that and all the people and businesses, working hard to make a meaningful impact on their communities. Telling stories that matter, inspire as well as entertain has never been more important. Let’s make the Internet shine together!”‘The Critic’ was most recently named among the five winners of Amazon Studios’ inaugural All Voices Film Festival for U.S. filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds hosted by Amazon Prime Video, and judged by top executives at Amazon Studios and IMDb. Other notable wins include the UK Film Review Award for Best Director (Stella Velon), Best Short Film at the 2019 Method Fest Independent Film Festival (as well as a Best Actress nod for Ms. Velon), Indie Shorts Mag’s Editor’s Pick “The Best of All, From 2018!”, and Best Breakout Performance at Festival Angaelica at Catalyst Content.UK Film Review’s Editor-in-Chief and lead film critic Chris Olson described Velon’s portrayal of the main character of the Actress in the film as “one of the best leading performances of the year so far.”“Nominees like Stella Velon are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,”said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year.”Given the current circumstances caused by Covid-19, this year is different than ever: It is certainly more inclusive with a global reach and is rightly referred to as “Webbys From Home”.According to Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards: “The Internet is our glue right now. It’s the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s Nominees are the companies and people leading the charge. They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world.”The Critic (Official Website)Stella Velon

THE CRITIC (Stella Velon) | Trailer | Amazon All Voices FF & UK Film Review Awards Winning Film



