World's Best Hands-On Laparoscopic Training Institute

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Laparoscopy Hospital is a non-profit super specialty academic and medical institute that integrates hospital care with research and education in Minimal Access Surgery. They are known worldwide for providing the best training courses, with hands-on robotic surgery training in Florida, USA.World Laparoscopic Hospital was established in 2001 as a center of excellence, to provide advanced surgical treatment through minimal access surgery. Today, it is recognized worldwide as the best reference training center in minimally access surgery. They excel in surgical, minimal access service, and specialized medical care supported by comprehensive research and education. They are known to provide efficient access to affordable medical care.As their founder, Dr. R. K. Mishra states, “Our vision for World Laparoscopy Hospital is to be the world leader in patient experience, clinical outcomes, research and education. We believe in diverse specialists working and thinking as a unit. This kind of cooperation, efficiency, and shared vision has fostered excellence in our patient care, research, and education in laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgery. We embrace success by knowing that our trainees have become experts around the globe in laparoscopic surgery.”World Laparoscopy Hospital has opened its second educational branch in Dubai. This branch World Laparoscopy Training Institute Dubai was started in the year 2017. Surgeon or gynecologist of the middle east countries who want to get admission to the world's most advanced laparoscopic training institute should consider their training at Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai. The course meets the guidelines as established in the "Framework for Post Residency Surgical Education and Training" and is ENDORSED AT THE GOLD LEVEL various international organizations including WALS and ICRS. Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) is the World's largest integrated healthcare Free Zone which attracts more than 1.2 million patients each year.Today World Laparoscopy Hospital India has its educational and training institute in Florida USA as well. As a leading provider of laparoscopic and robotic surgery education, World Laparoscopy Hospital has an International recognition by World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons (WALS). They have expert trainers committed to excellence in teaching and research. The university combined Fellowship and Diploma in Minimal Access Surgery (F.MAS + D.MAS) and Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery (F.MAS) course designed and offered by World Laparoscopy Hospital is endorsed by the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES). World Laparoscopy Training Institute USA offers a minimum fee structure (subsidized by WALS) as compared to any other internationally accredited institute of the world. It is known to be the only institute in the world to provide real hands-on Robotic Surgery Training. Their laparoscopic course certification is recognized by the governments of more than 200 countries. World Laparoscopy Hospital offers one of the most modern facilities for minimal access surgery available today. The institute has received Lord Ashdown Award for the best laparoscopic training institute of the world. Laparoscopic Surgery Training Institute in the USA provides laparoscopic study materials worth 3,000 USD completely free during the course. Online support is also provided through the world's largest and most updated Online library of laparoscopic study material kept for their members.One of the trainee’s quotes, “The Laparoscopic Surgery Hands-on Training for Gynaecologists and General Surgeon is totally candidate cantered and is aimed at imparting basic in addition to advanced theoretical and practical experience in laparoscopic surgery in a structured manner.”WLH has advanced in health and educational services and has fostered a culture of learning and discovery while supporting exemplar minimal access surgical research. WLH has strengthened its global connections with various universities, colleges, other hospitals, agencies, and the community. The commitments of their staff, physicians, volunteers, students, and community partners are the hallmarks of World Laparoscopy Hospital in maintaining the quality of services and tradition of learning.Anyone can apply online through their website https://www.laparoscopyhospital.com/wlhusa.html and can find more details about the courses and training programs. Their hospital teams are easily accessible through their contact numbers during their institute’s opening hours. They can also be contacted at their email address contact@laparoscopyhospital.com.

