Red Frog Beach Island Resort: Conservation of Environment & Energy in Panama

Red Frog Beach Island Resort

Red Frog Beach Island Resort is the only Green Globe certified property in Panama.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Frog Beach Island Resort is located on Bastimentos Island, set amidst the enchanted Caribbean Archipelago of Bocas del Toro. Discover and access top rated accommodation, incredible beaches, unique tours, and soak in the serene natural Panama island landscape.

Red Frog Beach Island Resort is the only Green Globe certified property in Panama. The property has been recertified for the third consecutive year achieving a magnificent compliance score of 93%.

The resort is situated on a remote island with limited access to resources as would similar properties located on a mainland. In comparison to local Panamanian standards, Red Frog Beach has been proactive in their efforts to comply with or even go above and beyond many of the Green Globe indicators. Rather than being a disadvantage, the resort has made the most of its remote location.

Energy & Water Saving Measures

Red Frog Beach has shown itself to be a leader in conservation of the local environment and energy efficiency both locally and within the region. Onsite solar and diesel generators provide power for all of the island. A 193 kW solar energy system provides approximately 25 percent of the property’s power needs and energy efficiency measures have now been upgraded with the implementation of a Telkonet (energy management) system that remotely cools all of the villas and the installation of heat pump water heaters throughout the villas.

To conserve water, a rainwater catchment system is in place that collects about 300,000 gallons of rainwater per month. In addition, cards with eco-friendly messages are placed in guest rooms to promote energy and water conservation and reducing waste.

Conservation Efforts

Red Frog Beach has implemented various conservation projects aimed at the reforestation of previously used cattle grazing lands including investing in the planting of teak, eucalyptus and native fruit trees. The environmental focus of the resort means there are now more trees and vegetation on Bastimentos Island than a decade ago. The resort has also pledged to plant 10 trees for every single tree taken out during new construction and guests are encouraged to treat native wildlife and vegetation with respect.

Furthermore, Red Frog Beach coordinates various environmental initiatives with local communities on the island such as beach clean ups in nearby Polo Beach.

Community Initiatives

Red Frog Beach is dedicated to improving the lives of those living in the island community through its non-profit foundation and volunteer-led projects. The Foundation is responsible for improvements in public education and health and maintains the environmental integrity that sustains the unparalleled natural beauty of Bocas del Toro. In addition, the resort assists the Chamber of Tourism in the development of sustainable tourism in the region.

For further information please visit www.redfrogbeach.com

COVID-19 Update

Notice from Red Frog Beach Island Resort Management (Date: March 19, 2020):

The safety and welfare of our guests and employees are of utmost importance and of high priority. There is no question, these are extraordinary times. With this in mind, we are working tirelessly to do what is best for everyone and have been closely monitoring the changing situation around the COVID - 19. According to the guidance and recommendations provided by the Panama Department of Health, we are taking proactive measures.

With this in mind and after careful consideration, Red Frog Beach Island Resort Ownership and Management have decided to cease Resort operations temporarily to do our socially responsible part for our Resort and Community. With this decision, we will close the Resort temporarily, as a preventive measure. This is the most responsible way the Resort can continue to care for our guests and employees in a safe manner.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.



About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



