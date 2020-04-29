Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. CDT at the Old National Bank headquarters at One Main Street, Evansville, Indiana.



Shareholders and interested investors may access the live, listen-only presentation by dialing 1-833-760-9831. Additionally, investors may access the live, listen-only webcast and corresponding presentation slides on the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com , where it will be archived for 12 months. A replay of the meeting will also be available from Noon Central Time on April 30 through May 7. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, conference ID 6763538.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366



