Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Adopts New Accounting Standard for Current Expected Credit Losses

Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented, “We are pleased with the solid first quarter results achieved in the face of unprecedented changes to the way we, our customers and the entire country lives and works as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic. But more importantly, I've truly never been prouder of our entire team, as it has risen to the challenge in every way imaginable. Our ability to prioritize customer and employee health and safety, while providing uninterrupted services and access to our accountholders, is the result of our ongoing focus on deliberate, thoughtful evaluation of our business and effort to constantly improve in all areas.”

Mr. Dwight continued, “In February we tested our pandemic plan as we monitored the spread of the novel coronavirus abroad and in the U.S. As a result, we made specific improvements to the way we conduct business which allowed for an expedient switch to a remote workforce for as many employees as possible, early implementation of social distancing measures, expansion of customer service resources, and enhancements to our loan approval process to ensure our continued ability to support customers. All of the changes were put in effect during early and mid–March, allowing us to focus our energy on supporting our customers, local businesses and communities, including through participation in the CARES Act lending programs, as well as financial and volunteer support to local non–profit organizations.”

First Quarter 2020 Keys

Horizon's focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and community is always paramount in our decision making.



We believe that Horizon's balance sheet was well-positioned leading up to the COVID–19 National Health Emergency.



Horizon Bank's strong liquidity position includes approximately $1.1 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 20.5% of total assets, and approximately $435.4 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at March 31, 2020.



Horizon began preparing staff and systems to enable customers to access funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act passed at the end of the first quarter, including the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), for which Horizon Bank received SBA approval for 1,700 loans totaling approximately $280.0 million as of April 24, 2020. During round one of the PPP program, 95.5% of Horizon's applicants were approved for funding.



Horizon maintained stable asset quality metrics during the first quarter of 2020, including non-performing loans and delinquencies representing 0.65% and 0.33% of total loans, respectively, at March 31, 2020, while net charge-offs were 0.01% of average loans for the quarter. At March 31, 2020, Horizon's outstanding balance of other real estate owned and repossessed assets remained low totaling $2.8 million.





Credit loss expense of $8.6 million, $2.8 million of acquired loan discounts on Purchased Credit Impaired transferred to Purchase Credit Deteriorated and a $19.8 million increase in the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) reflected the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method. ACL represented 1.30% of total loans and 201.8% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2020. ACL plus acquired loan discount to total loans was 1.74%.



Horizon has experienced an increase in mortgage loan originations during the first quarter of 2020, with 53% refinances and 47% new purchases.



Horizon's pre-tax, pre-provision net income totaled $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. This non-GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense, acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance. (See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income" table below.)



Horizon's net interest margin remained relatively stable for the first quarter of 2020 at 3.56% and core net interest margin was 3.44%. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this Non–GAAP calculation.)



Comparisons to first quarter 2019 results reflect Horizon's acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. on March 26, 2019.

Summary

At or for the Three Months Ended Credit Quality

Preceding National Emergency March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 % 0.49 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses + acquired loan discount to total loans 1.74 % 1.04 % 1.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.54 % Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 %





CECL Adoption December 31, January 1, (Net Charge-Offs)/ Reserve March 31, Allowance for Credit Losses 2019 Impact 2020 Recoveries Build 2020 Commercial $ 11,996 $ 13,618 $ 25,614 $ 20 $ 6,916 $ 32,550 Retail Mortgage 923 4,048 4,971 (17 ) 700 5,654 Warehouse 1,077 — 1,077 — (22 ) 1,055 Consumer 3,671 4,911 8,582 (407 ) 1,006 9,181 Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") $ 17,667 $ 22,577 $ 40,244 $ (404 ) $ 8,600 $ 48,440 ACL/Total Loans 0.49 % 1.10 % 1.30 % Acquired Loan Discount ("ALD") $ 20,228 $ (2,786 ) $ 17,442 $ — $ — $ 16,006 ACL + ALD $ 37,895 $ 19,791 $ 57,686 $ (404 ) $ 8,600 $ 64,446 ACL + ALD/Total Loans 1.04 % 1.58 % 1.74 %

Mr. Dwight stated, “Horizon's asset quality metrics were strong on March 31, 2020 and our reserve increase related to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and the second quarter credit loss expense caused an increase in our quarterly allocation to cover anticipated loan losses. At the current time, we are not aware of material specific loan losses related to the reserve increase, however losses are anticipated given the closure of our economy and non–essential businesses. In addition, the shelter in place rules has increased unemployment applications and is limiting consumer spending. As time passes, we anticipate that we will better understand the impact of this health and economic emergency to Horizon's financial statements.”

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2020 2019 2019 Net interest income $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 34,280 Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.62 % Core net interest margin 3.44 % 3.49 % 3.46 %

Mr. Dwight commented, “Horizon's funding team has done an excellent job of lowering the Bank’s cost of funds related to the Federal Reserve Bank’s 150–basis–point reduction in its benchmark interest rate and the market’s corresponding reaction in March 2020. As a result, Horizon’s net interest margin has remained fairly stable for the quarter; however, future headwinds are expected given that we are now close to the floors on our funding costs and assets will continue to reprice throughout the year.”

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2020 2019 2019 Interest earning assets 4.47 % 4.57 % 4.76 % Interest bearing liabilities 1.13 % 1.24 % 1.44 %





For the Three Months Ended Non-interest Income and

Mortgage Banking Income March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Total non-interest income $ 12,063 $ 11,934 $ 8,712 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,473 3,119 1,309 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 25 294 606





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-interest Expense 2020 2019 2019 Total non-interest expense $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 29,738 Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 % 2.32 % 2.80 %

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains and losses on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance‚ core net income was $11.2 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Core net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability. Horizon’s earnings in the first quarter of 2020 reflect Horizon’s adoption of the CECL accounting method on January 1, 2020.

Capital

The capital resources of Horizon and Horizon Bank (the "Bank") exceeded regulatory capital ratios for "well capitalized" banks at March 31, 2020. Stockholders' equity totaled $630.8 million at March 31, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders' equity to average assets was 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Bank as of March 31, 2020.

March 31, 2020 Actual Required for Capital

Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital

Adequacy Purposes

with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt

Corrective Action

Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) Consolidated $ 548,429 13.59 % $ 322,843 8.00 % $ 423,731 10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 510,462 12.67 % 322,312 8.00 % 423,035 10.50 % $ 402,890 10.00% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) Consolidated 514,493 12.75 % 242,114 6.00 % 342,995 8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 476,526 11.83 % 241,687 6.00 % 342,390 8.50 % 322,249 8.00% Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) Consolidated 457,000 11.33 % 181,509 4.50 % 282,348 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 476,526 11.83 % 181,265 4.50 % 281,968 7.00 % 261,827 6.50% Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 514,493 10.14 % 202,956 4.00 % 202,956 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 476,526 9.43 % 202,132 4.00 % 202,132 4.00 % 252,665 5.00%

“Horizon's capital and liquidity positions are well-managed which is a testament to the quality of our finance team's on–going monitoring, stress testing and oversight. As mentioned earlier, Horizon was well-positioned going into this economic challenge and we will continue to be dynamic in our monitoring and approach to managing the balance sheet,” said Craig M. Dwight.

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long-standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the "FHLB"). At March 31, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $435.4 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $743.5 million of unpledged investment securities at March 31, 2020.

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in credit loss expense of $8.3 million, an increase in non-interest expense of $499,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $594,000, offset by a decrease in tax expense of $2.3 million and an increase in non-interest income of $129,000.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million , or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $6.6 million, an increase in non-interest income of $3.4 million and a decrease in tax expense of $490,000, offset by an increase in credit loss expense of $8.2 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.4 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income as reported $ 11,655 $ 18,543 $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 10,816 Merger expenses — — — 1,532 4,118 Tax effect — — — (295 ) (692 ) Net income excluding merger expenses 11,655 18,543 20,537 17,879 14,242 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment

securities (339 ) (10 ) — 100 (15 ) Tax effect 71 2 — (21 ) 3 Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 11,387 18,535 20,537 17,958 14,230 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) (233 ) — (213 ) (367 ) — Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 11,154 18,535 20,324 17,591 14,230 Core net income $ 11,154 $ 18,535 $ 20,324 $ 17,591 $ 14,230





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.26 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Merger expenses — — — 0.03 0.11 Tax effect — — — — (0.02 ) Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.26 0.41 0.46 0.40 0.37 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.01 ) — — — — Tax effect — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities 0.25 0.41 0.46 0.40 0.37 Death benefit on BOLI (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.24 0.41 0.45 0.39 0.37 Core Diluted EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.41 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.37





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Pre-tax income $ 13,239 $ 22,463 $ 24,541 $ 19,947 $ 12,890 Credit loss expense 8,600 340 376 896 364 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 24,917 $ 20,843 $ 13,254 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 24,917 $ 20,843 $ 13,254 Merger expenses — — — 1,532 4,118 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (339 ) (10 ) — 100 (15 ) Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (233 ) — (213 ) (367 ) — Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 21,267 $ 22,793 $ 24,704 $ 22,108 $ 17,357

Horizon's net interest margin decreased to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 10 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 11 basis points. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $392,000 higher during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Horizon's net interest margin decreased to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 29 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 31 basis points.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Net interest income as reported $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 Average interest earning assets 4,723,755 4,748,217 4,623,985 4,566,674 3,929,296 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets

(“Net Interest Margin”) 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.82 % 3.73 % 3.62 % Net interest income as reported $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments

(“PAUs”) (1,434 ) (1,042 ) (1,739 ) (1,299 ) (1,510 ) Core net interest income $ 39,491 $ 40,477 $ 41,724 $ 40,230 $ 32,770 Core net interest margin 3.44 % 3.49 % 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.46 %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("core net interest margin"), was 3.44% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.49% for the prior quarter and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.4 million, $1.0 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2109 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $72.6 million from $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2019 to $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2020. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, mortgage warehouse loans increased $73.2 million, consumer loans increased $6.7 million, commercial loans increased $3.8 million and loans held for sale increased $2.2 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $13.2 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, Amount Percent 2020 2019 Change Change Commercial $ 2,050,402 $ 2,046,651 $ 3,751 0.2% Residential mortgage 757,529 770,717 (13,188 ) (1.7)% Consumer 675,849 669,180 6,669 1.0% Subtotal 3,483,780 3,486,548 (2,768 ) (0.1)% Loans held for sale 6,245 4,088 2,157 52.8% Mortgage warehouse 223,519 150,293 73,226 48.7% Total loans $ 3,713,544 $ 3,640,929 $ 72,615 2.0%

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 generated $3.5 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $354,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million from the first quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the first quarter of 2020, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $110.8 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 77.3% from the first quarter of 2019. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $67.6 million, representing a decrease of 19.1% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 122.1% from the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and mortgage warehouse lending activities was 8.0% of Horizon’s total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Expense Management

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,591 $ — $ 16,591 $ 16,841 $ — $ 16,841 $ (250 ) (1.5)% Net occupancy expenses 3,252 — 3,252 3,106 — 3,106 146 4.7% Data processing 2,405 — 2,405 2,235 — 2,235 170 7.6% Professional fees 536 — 536 520 — 520 16 3.1% Outside services and consultants 1,915 — 1,915 1,415 — 1,415 500 35.3% Loan expense 2,099 — 2,099 2,438 — 2,438 (339 ) (13.9)% FDIC insurance expense 150 — 150 — — — 150 —% Other losses 120 — 120 377 — 377 (257 ) (68.2)% Other expense 4,081 — 4,081 3,718 — 3,718 363 9.8% Total non-interest expense $ 31,149 $ — $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ — $ 30,650 $ 499 1.6% Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 % 2.38 % 2.32 % 2.32 %

Total non-interest expense was $499,000 higher in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Increases in outside services and consultants, other expense, data processing, FDIC insurance expense and net occupancy expenses were partially offset by decreases in loan expense, other losses and salaries and employee benefits.

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted Non-interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,591 $ — $ 16,591 $ 14,466 $ (2 ) $ 14,464 $ 2,127 14.7% Net occupancy expenses 3,252 — 3,252 2,772 — 2,772 480 17.3% Data processing 2,405 — 2,405 1,966 (292 ) 1,674 731 43.7% Professional fees 536 — 536 493 (239 ) 254 282 111.0% Outside services and consultants 1,915 — 1,915 3,530 (2,290 ) 1,240 675 54.4% Loan expense 2,099 — 2,099 1,949 — 1,949 150 7.7% FDIC insurance expense 150 — 150 160 — 160 (10 ) (6.3)% Other losses 120 — 120 104 (2 ) 102 18 17.6% Other expense 4,081 — 4,081 4,298 (1,293 ) 3,005 1,076 35.8% Total non-interest expense $ 31,149 $ — $ 31,149 $ 29,738 $ (4,118 ) $ 25,620 $ 5,529 21.6% Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.38 % 2.38 % 2.80 % 2.41 %

Total non-interest expense was $1.4 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, data processing and loans expense were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants and other expenses. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased by $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily related to the closing of the Salin Bancshares, Inc. merger on March 26, 2019 and the related increase in costs.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.38%, 2.32% and 2.80% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.38%, 2.32% and 2.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 a decrease of $2.3 million and $490,000 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $9.2 million. The decrease in income tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt municipal interest income.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre-tax, pre-provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Total stockholders' equity $ 630,842 $ 656,023 $ 642,711 $ 626,461 $ 609,468 Less: Intangible assets 176,961 177,917 178,896 179,776 176,864 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 453,881 $ 478,106 $ 463,815 $ 446,685 $ 432,604 Common shares outstanding 43,763,623 44,975,771 44,969,021 45,061,372 45,052,747 Tangible book value per common

share $ 10.37 $ 10.63 $ 10.31 $ 9.91 $ 9.60





Non-GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Core Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 31,584 $ 29,738 Net interest income as reported 40,925 41,519 43,463 41,529 34,280 Non-interest income as reported $ 12,063 $ 11,934 $ 11,514 $ 10,898 $ 8,712 Non-interest expense/(Net interest income + Non-interest income)

("Efficiency Ratio") 58.79 % 57.34 % 54.68 % 60.24 % 69.17 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense as reported $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 30,060 $ 31,584 $ 29,738 Merger expenses — — — (1,532 ) (4,118 ) Non-interest expense excluding merger expenses 31,149 30,650 30,060 30,052 25,620 Net interest income as reported 40,925 41,519 43,463 41,529 34,280 Non-interest income as reported 12,063 11,934 11,514 10,898 8,712 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (339 ) (10 ) — 100 (15 ) Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (233 ) — (213 ) (367 ) — Non-interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 11,491 $ 11,924 $ 11,301 $ 10,631 $ 8,697 Core efficiency ratio 59.43 % 57.35 % 54.89 % 57.62 % 59.61 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,

September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets Average assets $ 5,257,332 $ 5,250,574 $ 5,107,259 $ 5,047,365 $ 4,307,189 Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported 0.89 % 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.32 % 1.02 % Merger expenses — — — 0.12 0.39 Tax effect — — — (0.02 ) (0.07 ) ROAA excluding merger expenses 0.89 1.40 1.60 1.42 1.34 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.03 ) — — 0.01 — Tax effect 0.01 — — — — ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 0.87 1.40 1.60 1.43 1.34 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.03 ) — ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.85 1.40 1.58 1.40 1.34 Core ROAA 0.85 % 1.40 % 1.58 % 1.40 % 1.34 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31,



December 31,

September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020

2019

2019 2019 2019 Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity Average common equity $ 667,588 $ 653,071 $ 640,770 $ 622,028 $ 506,449 Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported 7.02 11.26 % 12.72 10.73 % 8.66 % Merger expenses — — — % 0.99 3.30 Tax effect — — — (0.19 ) (0.55 ) ROACE excluding merger expenses 7.02 11.26 12.72 11.53 11.41 (Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities (0.20 ) (0.01 ) — 0.06 (0.01 ) Tax effect 0.04 — — (0.01 ) — ROACE excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities 6.86 11.25 12.72 11.58 11.40 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") (0.14 ) — (0.13 ) (0.24 ) — ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 6.72 11.25 12.59 11.34 11.40 Core ROACE 6.72 % 11.25 % 12.59 % 11.34 % 11.40 %

Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 30, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 7, 2020. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10142971.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,351,325 $ 5,246,829 $ 5,186,714 $ 5,098,682 $ 5,051,639 Investment securities 1,099,943 1,042,675 977,536 887,187 893,469 Commercial loans 2,050,402 2,046,651 2,046,165 2,062,623 2,089,579 Mortgage warehouse loans 223,519 150,293 155,631 133,428 71,944 Residential mortgage loans 757,529 770,717 796,497 814,065 819,824 Consumer loans 675,849 669,180 668,332 654,552 639,710 Earning assets 4,835,934 4,706,051 4,667,668 4,577,487 4,538,952 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 709,978 709,760 756,707 810,350 811,768 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,264,576 2,245,631 2,173,100 2,153,189 2,115,847 Time deposits 907,717 975,611 986,150 967,236 960,408 Borrowings 704,613 549,741 516,591 436,233 457,788 Subordinated debentures 56,374 56,311 56,250 56,194 55,310 Total stockholders' equity 630,842 656,023 642,711 626,461 609,468





Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income statement: Net interest income $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 43,463 $ 41,529 $ 34,280 Credit loss expense 8,600 340 376 896 364 Non-interest income 12,063 11,934 11,514 10,898 8,712 Non-interest expense 31,149 30,650 30,060 31,584 29,738 Income tax expense 1,584 3,920 4,004 3,305 2,074 Net income $ 11,655 $ 18,543 $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 10,816 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.41 0.46 0.37 0.28 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.10 Book value per common share 14.41 14.59 14.29 13.90 13.53 Tangible book value per common share 10.37 10.63 10.31 9.91 9.60 Market value - high 18.79 19.42 17.77 17.13 17.82 Market value - low $ 7.97 $ 16.60 $ 15.93 $ 15.51 $ 15.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 44,658,512 44,971,676 45,038,021 45,055,117 38,822,543 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 44,756,716 45,103,065 45,113,730 45,130,408 38,906,172 Key ratios: Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.40 % 1.60 % 1.32 % 1.02 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.02 11.26 12.72 10.73 8.66 Net interest margin 3.56 3.58 3.82 3.73 3.62 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 0.49 0.49 0.50 0.49 Average equity to average assets 12.70 12.44 12.55 12.32 11.76 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.43 9.49 9.35 9.52 10.99 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.83 12.20 11.62 11.76 11.84 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.67 12.65 12.08 12.23 12.30





Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 61,322 $ 58,670 $ 62,130 $ 47,764 $ 41,728 30 to 89 days delinquent 12,017 7,729 10,204 9,633 9,980 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 246 146 34 391 192 Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest 2,115 3,354 3,491 2,198 2,532 Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual 3,360 2,006 1,807 1,576 1,349 Non-accrual loans 18,281 15,679 13,823 14,764 15,313 Total non-performing loans $ 24,002 $ 21,185 $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial $ 32,550 $ 11,996 $ 12,082 $ 11,881 $ 11,556 Real estate 5,654 923 1,449 1,732 1,588 Mortgage warehouse 1,055 1,077 1,041 1,040 1,014 Consumer 9,181 3,671 3,384 3,652 3,663 Total $ 48,440 $ 17,667 $ 17,956 $ 18,305 $ 17,821





Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial $ (20 ) $ 146 $ 192 $ 265 $ 61 Real estate 17 40 (7 ) 41 (27 ) Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 407 443 540 106 329 Total $ 404 $ 629 $ 725 $ 412 $ 363 Percent of net charge-offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 %





Total Non-performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial $ 9,579 $ 7,347 $ 8,193 $ 8,697 $ 9,750 Real estate 10,411 9,884 7,212 6,444 5,995 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 4,012 3,954 3,750 3,788 3,641 Total $ 24,002 $ 21,185 $ 19,155 $ 18,929 $ 19,386 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.54 %





Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial $ 2,464 $ 3,698 $ 3,972 $ 3,694 $ 3,496 Real estate 336 28 48 113 126 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 13 — 24 48 30 Total $ 2,813 $ 3,726 $ 4,044 $ 3,855 $ 3,652





Average Balance Sheets (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 24,974 $ 96 1.55 % $ 7,843 $ 57 2.95 % Interest earning deposits 26,491 101 1.53 % 26,355 155 2.39 % Investment securities - taxable 478,697 2,701 2.27 % 448,840 2,910 2.63 % Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 588,784 3,798 3.18 % 393,720 2,628 3.40 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,604,809 44,958 5.03 % 3,052,538 39,623 5.27 % Total interest earning assets 4,723,755 51,654 4.47 % 3,929,296 45,373 4.76 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 78,108 44,527 Allowance for credit losses (24,468 ) (17,836 ) Other assets 479,937 351,202 Total average assets $ 5,257,332 $ 4,307,189 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 3,225,323 $ 7,716 0.96 % $ 2,514,841 $ 6,876 1.11 % Borrowings 533,129 2,238 1.69 % 577,199 3,621 2.54 % Subordinated debentures 56,333 775 5.53 % 39,236 596 6.16 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,814,785 10,729 1.13 % 3,131,276 11,093 1.44 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 717,257 643,601 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 57,702 25,863 Stockholders' equity 667,588 506,449 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,257,332 $ 4,307,189 Net interest income/spread $ 40,925 3.34 % $ 34,280 3.32 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 3.56 % 3.62 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 86,458 $ 98,831 Interest earning time deposits 9,239 8,455 Investment securities, available for sale 900,476 834,776 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $207,323 and $215,147) 199,467 207,899 Loans held for sale 6,245 4,088 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $48,440 and $17,667 3,658,859 3,619,174 Premises and equipment, net 92,785 92,209 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 22,447 22,447 Goodwill 151,238 151,238 Other intangible assets 25,723 26,679 Interest receivable 17,774 18,828 Cash value of life insurance 95,153 95,577 Other assets 85,461 66,628 Total assets $ 5,351,325 $ 5,246,829 Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 709,978 $ 709,760 Interest bearing 3,172,293 3,221,242 Total deposits 3,882,271 3,931,002 Borrowings 704,613 549,741 Subordinated debentures 56,374 56,311 Interest payable 2,772 3,062 Other liabilities 74,453 50,690 Total liabilities 4,720,483 4,590,806 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares — — Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares

Issued 43,788,692 and 45,000,840 shares, Outstanding 43,763,623 and 44,975,771 shares — — Additional paid-in capital 361,019 379,853 Retained earnings 260,501 269,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,322 6,432 Total stockholders' equity 630,842 656,023 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,351,325 $ 5,246,829





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest Income Loans receivable $ 44,958 $ 46,769 $ 49,455 $ 47,784 $ 39,623 Investment securities - taxable 2,898 3,054 3,157 3,273 3,122 Investment securities - non-taxable 3,798 3,575 3,099 2,793 2,628 Total interest income 51,654 53,398 55,711 53,850 45,373 Interest Expense Deposits 7,716 8,767 9,109 8,938 6,876 Borrowed funds 2,238 2,281 2,275 2,495 3,621 Subordinated debentures 775 831 864 888 596 Total interest expense 10,729 11,879 12,248 12,321 11,093 Net Interest Income 40,925 41,519 43,463 41,529 34,280 Credit loss expense 8,600 340 376 896 364 Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense 32,325 41,179 43,087 40,633 33,916 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,446 2,766 2,836 2,480 1,877 Wire transfer fees 171 179 189 167 118 Interchange fees 1,896 1,996 2,138 2,160 1,361 Fiduciary activities 2,528 2,594 1,834 2,063 2,089 Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities 339 10 — (100 ) 15 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,473 3,119 2,702 2,078 1,309 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 25 294 444 570 606 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 554 566 556 555 513 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 233 — 213 367 — Other income 398 410 602 558 824 Total non-interest income 12,063 11,934 11,514 10,898 8,712 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,591 16,841 16,948 16,951 14,466 Net occupancy expenses 3,252 3,106 3,131 3,148 2,772 Data processing 2,405 2,235 2,140 2,139 1,966 Professional fees 536 520 335 598 493 Outside services and consultants 1,915 1,415 1,552 1,655 3,530 Loan expense 2,099 2,438 2,198 2,048 1,949 FDIC insurance expense 150 — (273 ) 365 160 Other losses 120 377 90 169 104 Other expense 4,081 3,718 3,939 4,511 4,298 Total non-interest expense 31,149 30,650 30,060 31,584 29,738 Income Before Income Taxes 13,239 22,463 24,541 19,947 12,890 Income tax expense 1,584 3,920 4,004 3,305 2,074 Net Income $ 11,655 $ 18,543 $ 20,537 $ 16,642 $ 10,816 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.26 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.26 0.41 0.46 0.37 0.28





