Coronavirus - South Africa: Breakdown of South Africas COVID-9 Cases
Active Cases - 2380
Total Number of Patients Hospitalised - 395
Total Number of Patients Recovered - 2073
Total Number of Deaths - 93Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.