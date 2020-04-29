XP Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



The report is available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, and on XP’s Investor Relations website, at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

Shareholders can obtain copies of XP’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to XP’s Investor Relations Department.

