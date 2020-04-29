There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,751 in the last 365 days.

Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Announces $0.115 Dividend per Share

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net loss of $(17.3) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $22.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company noted, “I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the ongoing public health concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In these unprecedented times, I am thankful for our employees who have risen to the challenge of providing support for our customers and our communities.”

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) which, among other things, provides small business borrowers with several options for relief including automatic payment deferrals from the Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) and additional funding options pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).  PPP loans were made available beginning on April 3, 2020 through approved SBA lenders, including the Company’s subsidiary banks, Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island immediately began accepting loan applications pursuant to the PPP program on April 3, 2020. The initial PPP funding provided by Congress was exhausted as of April 16 at which time, together, Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island made 2,183 loans totaling $518 million.  In addition to providing access to the PPP program, the Company has been proactively working with commercial and consumer customers and providing relief options including payment deferrals and fee waivers where appropriate.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $604.7 million to $8.5 billion from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased $942.5 million from $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, total loans and leases were $6.8 billion, representing an increase of $84.7 million from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $434.3 million from March 31, 2019, primarily driven by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.

Investment securities at March 31, 2020 increased $174.7 million to $764.1 million, as compared to $589.4 million at December 31, 2019, and increased approximately $157.0 million from $607.1 million at March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 increased $263.0 million to $340.8 million, as compared to $77.8 million at December 31, 2019, and increased $228.4 million from $112.3 million at March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, securities, cash and cash equivalents represented 13.1 percent of total assets as compared to 8.5 percent and 9.6 percent as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 increased $59.9 million from $5.8 billion at December 31, 2019 to $5.9 billion and increased $269.3 million from $5.6 billion at March 31, 2019.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2020 increased $389.1 million to $1.3 billion from $902.7 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $425.8 million from $866.0 million at March 31, 2019.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.78 percent at March 31, 2020, as compared to 12.04 percent at December 31, 2019, and 11.98 percent at March 31, 2019. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 9.02 percent at March 31, 2020, as compared to 10.15 percent at December 31, 2019, and 9.99 percent at March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share decreased $0.31 from $9.80 at December 31, 2019 to $9.49 at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.22 at March 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $2.2 million to $61.7 million during the first quarter of 2020 from $63.9 million at the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.31 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.5 million to $9.3 million from $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of  $1.2 million in gain on investment securities, net and $1.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by decreases of $0.3 million in deposit fees, $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net and $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL.  The Company is using a third-party provided loss estimation model, which calculates the effects of various third-party economic forecasts using the Company's loan portfolio characteristics to determine potential losses over the remaining lifetime of the loans consistent with the requirements of CECL.

Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased $6.6 million, and the reserve for unfunded commitments increased $9.0 million for a combined increase of $15.6 million for the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"). The after tax impact of $11.7 million or $0.15 per share was recognized as a reduction to retained earnings, representing the cumulative effective adjustment from a change in accounting policies.

 For the first quarter of 2020,  the latest available forecast was used to evaluate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s loan portfolios which resulted in the Company recording a provision for credit losses of  $54.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Other than one large credit, asset quality was consistent during quarter and the increase in provision was primarily driven by the forecasted economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.2 million compared to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 from 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased $45.5 million from January 1, 2020 and $52.1 million from December 31, 2019 and represented 1.66 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.91 percent at December 31, 2019, and 0.91 percent at March 31, 2019.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.9 million to $40.7 million from $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in professional services expense, $0.3 million in FDIC insurance expense, and $0.2 million in advertising and marketing expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other non-interest expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 27.5 percent and 24.2 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in effective tax rate was driven by the tax benefit recognition for the net operating loss carryback of the First Common Bank acquisition as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act).

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to a negative 0.87 percent during the first quarter of 2020 from a positive 1.13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to a negative 7.30 percent during the first quarter of 2020 from 9.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to a negative 8.84 percent for the first quarter of 2020 from 11.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.57 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase from 0.29 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases increased $19.6 million to $39.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $19.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of $9.7 million of acquired impaired credits under the new accounting standard and  one commercial relationship of $8.5 million that was placed on nonaccural in the first quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.49 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase from 0.28 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets increased $19.0 million to $41.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $22.1 million at December 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual loans increased $19.6 million from December 31, 2019 to $39.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by the implementation of CECL, which required purchase credit-impaired loans to be classified as non-accruing based on performance as well as one commercial relationship of $8.5 million placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) or by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl200430.html.  A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for the playback is 10142047. The call will be available live and in a recorded version on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and continued turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
   
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:                  
Net interest income $ 61,712     $ 63,931     $ 63,236     $ 63,134     $ 62,999  
Provision for credit losses   54,114       3,602       871       3,757       1,353  
Non-interest income   9,328       7,756       7,929       7,478       6,630  
Non-interest expense   40,748       38,815       40,191       39,604       38,871  
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes   (23,822 )     29,270       30,103       27,251       29,405  
Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.   (17,276 )     22,183       22,596       20,471       22,467  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Net interest margin (1)   3.31 %     3.43 %     3.45 %     3.55 %     3.64 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   2.91 %     3.05 %     3.06 %     3.13 %     3.18 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   (0.87 )%     1.13 %     1.17 %     1.08 %     1.21 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   (0.89 )%     1.15 %     1.19 %     1.11 %     1.24 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   (7.30 )%     9.42 %     9.74 %     8.98 %     10.14 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   (8.84 )%     11.42 %     11.85 %     10.98 %     12.48 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   57.36 %     54.15 %     56.48 %     56.09 %     55.83 %
                   
Per Common Share Data:                  
Net (loss) income — Basic $ (0.22 )   $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.28  
Net (loss) income — Diluted   (0.22 )     0.28       0.28       0.26       0.28  
Cash dividends declared   0.115       0.115       0.115       0.110       0.110  
Book value per share (end of period)   11.57       11.87       11.70       11.53       11.30  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   9.49       9.80       9.63       9.45       9.22  
Stock price (end of period)   11.28       16.46       14.73       15.38       14.40  
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130  
Total loans and leases   6,822,527       6,737,816       6,646,821       6,505,329       6,388,197  
Total deposits   5,889,938       5,830,072       5,729,339       5,622,493       5,620,633  
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity   912,568       945,606       932,311       918,468       900,572  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonperforming assets $ 41,122     $ 22,092     $ 23,760     $ 23,267     $ 26,721  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.49 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.36 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 113,181     $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.66 %     0.91 %     0.89 %     0.90 %     0.91 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 2,234     $ 1,622     $ 366     $ 3,082     $ 2,101  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.13 %     0.10 %     0.02 %     0.19 %     0.13 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.78 %     12.04 %     11.83 %     12.03 %     11.98 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   9.02 %     10.15 %     9.94 %     10.08 %     9.99 %
                   
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.                  
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.                  


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
  March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019
   
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 86,996     $ 33,589     $ 93,841     $ 46,532     $ 51,276  
Short-term investments   253,772       44,201       84,689       46,264       61,063  
Total cash and cash equivalents   340,768       77,790       178,530       92,796       112,339  
Investment securities available-for-sale   761,539       498,995       467,339       482,497       489,020  
Investment securities held-to-maturity         86,780       95,163       103,572       113,694  
Equity securities held-for-trading   2,558       3,581       4,581       4,698       4,341  
Total investment securities   764,097       589,356       567,083       590,767       607,055  
Loans and leases held-for-sale                     1,575       869  
Loans and leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans   3,762,158       3,669,222       3,589,451       3,493,554       3,410,468  
Commercial loans and leases   1,826,866       1,838,748       1,850,388       1,826,336       1,786,582  
Consumer loans   1,233,503       1,229,846       1,206,982       1,185,439       1,191,147  
Total loans and leases   6,822,527       6,737,816       6,646,821       6,505,329       6,388,197  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (113,181 )     (61,082 )     (59,135 )     (58,635 )     (58,041 )
Net loans and leases   6,709,346       6,676,734       6,587,686       6,446,694       6,330,156  
Restricted equity securities   68,472       53,818       57,896       55,270       54,192  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   73,786       74,350       75,229       75,373       75,520  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   24,789       24,876       26,216       25,928       26,205  
Deferred tax asset   38,141       25,017       25,204       25,629       27,084  
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   4,087       4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   2,038       2,631       2,132       1,966       3,912  
Other assets   275,640       167,431       193,190       155,291       115,687  
   Total assets $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand checking accounts $ 1,175,329     $ 1,141,578     $ 1,106,684     $ 1,042,854     $ 1,011,031  
NOW accounts   361,854       371,380       340,321       340,082       369,896  
Savings accounts   653,026       613,467       604,481       585,322       625,770  
Money market accounts   1,676,092       1,682,005       1,666,231       1,669,782       1,706,708  
Certificate of deposit accounts   2,023,637       2,021,642       2,011,622       1,984,453       1,907,228  
Total deposits   5,889,938       5,830,072       5,729,339       5,622,493       5,620,633  
Borrowed funds:                  
Advances from the FHLBB   1,137,431       758,469       854,481       791,559       730,018  
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,630       83,591       83,551       83,512       83,472  
Other borrowed funds   70,743       60,689       48,373       55,693       52,515  
Total borrowed funds   1,291,804       902,749       986,405       930,764       866,005  
Operating lease liabilities   24,789       24,876       26,216       25,928       26,205  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   7,441       7,232       7,072       6,823       7,517  
Reserve for unfunded credits   17,222       1,880       1,847       1,841       1,760  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   317,829       144,438       195,246       130,663       96,438  
Total liabilities   7,549,023       6,911,247       6,946,125       6,718,512       6,618,558  
Stockholders' equity:                  
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively   852       852       852       852       852  
Additional paid-in capital   737,422       736,601       735,928       737,584       736,872  
Retained earnings, partially restricted   227,359       265,376       252,435       238,625       226,929  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   16,947       2,283       2,775       1,141       (4,393 )
Treasury stock, at cost;                  
5,862,811 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,025,764 shares, and 5,020,025 shares, respectively   (69,617 )     (59,073 )     (59,176 )     (59,199 )     (59,121 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;                  
72,441 shares, 79,548 shares, 92,337 shares, 98,208 shares, and 104,079 shares, respectively   (395 )     (433 )     (503 )     (535 )     (567 )
Total stockholders' equity   912,568       945,606       932,311       918,468       900,572  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130  
                   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans and leases $ 79,559     $ 83,309   $ 83,566     $ 82,798   $ 80,672
Debt securities   2,976       2,910     2,977       3,158     3,236
Marketable and restricted equity securities   778       813     876       877     911
Short-term investments   209       418     487       351     267
Total interest and dividend income   83,522       87,450     87,906       87,184     85,086
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   16,240       17,655     18,300       17,712     15,948
Borrowed funds   5,570       5,864     6,370       6,338     6,139
Total interest expense   21,810       23,519     24,670       24,050     22,087
Net interest income   61,712       63,931     63,236       63,134     62,999
Provision for credit losses   54,114       3,602     871       3,757     1,353
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   7,598       60,329     62,365       59,377     61,646
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees   2,458       2,710     2,710       2,680     2,523
Loan fees   550       567     719       398     413
Loan level derivative income, net   2,156       2,494     2,251       1,772     1,745
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net   1,330       133     (116 )     357     134
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   120       309     550       561     289
Other   2,714       1,543     1,815       1,710     1,526
Total non-interest income   9,328       7,756     7,929       7,478     6,630
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   25,219       23,987     24,871       23,953     23,743
Occupancy   3,953       4,102     3,895       3,752     3,947
Equipment and data processing   4,703       4,601     4,749       4,641     4,661
Professional services   1,651       1,120     1,083       1,087     1,076
FDIC insurance   378       53     54       745     593
Advertising and marketing   1,075       828     1,035       1,112     1,069
Amortization of identified intangible assets   336       420     421       420     402
Merger and restructuring expense             1,125          
Other   3,433       3,704     2,958       3,894     3,380
Total non-interest expense   40,748       38,815     40,191       39,604     38,871
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes   (23,822 )     29,270     30,103       27,251     29,405
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (6,546 )     7,087     7,507       6,780     6,895
Net (loss) income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary   (17,276 )     22,183     22,596       20,471     22,510
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary                       43
Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ (17,276 )   $ 22,183   $ 22,596     $ 20,471   $ 22,467
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ (0.22 )   $ 0.28   $ 0.28     $ 0.26   $ 0.28
Diluted $ (0.22 )   $ 0.28   $ 0.28     $ 0.26   $ 0.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic   79,481,462       79,682,724     79,700,403       79,669,922     79,658,583
Diluted   79,665,774       79,845,447     79,883,510       79,886,292     79,843,578
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115     $ 0.115   $ 0.110     $ 0.110   $ 0.105


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019
   
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:                  
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:                  
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,937     $ 2,845     $ 2,910     $ 2,273     $ 2,889  
Multi-family mortgage   85       84       87       94       101  
Construction                           396  
Total commercial real estate loans   11,022       2,929       2,997       2,367       3,386  
                   
Commercial   12,991       4,909       3,139       6,349       5,728  
Equipment financing   10,356       9,822       12,817       9,931       10,253  
Condominium association   203       151       163       170       224  
Total commercial loans and leases   23,550       14,882       16,119       16,450       16,205  
                   
Residential mortgage   3,446       753       1,605       1,642       2,188  
Home equity   1,059       896       904       835       1,022  
Other consumer   7       1       3       7       8  
Total consumer loans   4,512       1,650       2,512       2,484       3,218  
                   
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   39,084       19,461       21,628       21,301       22,809  
                   
Other real estate owned               201       957       3,054  
Other repossessed assets   2,038       2,631       1,931       1,009       858  
Total nonperforming assets $ 41,122     $ 22,092     $ 23,760     $ 23,267     $ 26,721  
                   
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 10,153     $ 10,109     $ 11,885     $ 11,612     $ 16,800  
                   
Troubled debt restructurings on accrual   16,480       17,076       22,233       27,761       28,543  
Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual   5,819       6,104       5,763       8,431       7,597  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,299     $ 23,180     $ 27,996     $ 36,192     $ 36,140  
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.57 %     0.29 %     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.36 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.49 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.30 %     0.36 %
                   
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:            
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041     $ 58,692  
CECL adjustment to retained earnings   6,632                          
Charge-offs   (2,539 )     (1,894 )     (1,190 )     (3,412 )     (2,542 )
Recoveries   305       272       824       330       441  
Net charge-offs   (2,234 )     (1,622 )     (366 )     (3,082 )     (2,101 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   47,701       3,569       866       3,676       1,450  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 113,181     $ 61,082     $ 59,135     $ 58,635     $ 58,041  
                   
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.66 %     0.91 %     0.89 %     0.90 %     0.91 %
                   
NET CHARGE-OFFS:                  
Commercial loans and leases   2,280       1,589       403       3,107       2,124  
Consumer loans   (46 )     33       (37 )     (25 )     (23 )
Total net charge-offs $ 2,234     $ 1,622     $ 366     $ 3,082     $ 2,101  
                   
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.13 %     0.10 %     0.02 %     0.19 %     0.13 %
                   
*provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2020.                  


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
  Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Average
Yield/ Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Average
Yield/ Cost		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Average
Yield/ Cost
   
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Investments:                                  
Debt securities (2) $ 605,885   $ 3,024   2.00 %   $ 567,037   $ 2,957   2.09 %   $ 608,194   $ 3,289   2.16 %
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)   58,881     786   5.33 %     59,763     823   5.51 %     60,389     920   6.10 %
Short-term investments   84,309     209   0.99 %     93,997     418   1.78 %     33,034     267   3.23 %
Total investments   749,075     4,019   2.15 %     720,797     4,198   2.33 %     701,617     4,476   2.55 %
Loans and Leases:                                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   3,697,011     40,468   4.33 %     3,605,169     40,976   4.45 %     3,376,576     40,019   4.74 %
Commercial loans (3)   783,309     8,328   4.21 %     826,116     10,066   4.78 %     792,695     9,603   4.85 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,052,846     18,946   7.20 %     1,037,431     19,271   7.43 %     988,193     17,985   7.28 %
Residential mortgage loans (3)   810,583     7,934   3.92 %     804,672     8,402   4.18 %     778,325     8,123   4.17 %
Other consumer loans (3)   417,815     3,955   3.79 %     417,950     4,680   4.43 %     408,177     5,051   5.01 %
Total loans and leases   6,761,564     79,631   4.71 %     6,691,338     83,395   4.99 %     6,343,966     80,781   5.09 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,510,639     83,650   4.46 %     7,412,135     87,593   4.73 %     7,045,583     85,257   4.84 %
Non-interest-earning assets   455,187             448,458             388,455        
Total assets $ 7,965,826           $ 7,860,593           $ 7,434,038        
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Deposits:                                  
NOW accounts $ 359,641     116   0.13 %   $ 344,036     115   0.13 %   $ 334,167     142   0.17 %
Savings accounts   626,945     643   0.41 %     604,276     746   0.49 %     626,414     597   0.39 %
Money market accounts   1,678,649     4,241   1.02 %     1,685,885     4,947   1.16 %     1,676,199     5,275   1.28 %
Certificates of deposit   2,040,903     11,240   2.22 %     2,026,753     11,847   2.32 %     1,844,511     9,934   2.18 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,706,138     16,240   1.39 %     4,660,950     17,655   1.50 %     4,481,291     15,948   1.44 %
Borrowings                                  
Advances from the FHLBB   772,462     4,097   2.10 %     753,460     4,407   2.29 %     755,542     4,610   2.44 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   83,609     1,284   6.14 %     83,570     1,293   6.19 %     83,451     1,308   6.27 %
Other borrowed funds   91,052     189   0.84 %     64,543     164   1.01 %     88,600     221   1.01 %
Total borrowings   947,123     5,570   2.33 %     901,573     5,864   2.55 %     927,593     6,139   2.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,653,261     21,810   1.55 %     5,562,523     23,519   1.68 %     5,408,884     22,087   1.66 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand checking accounts   1,134,314             1,142,600             1,026,970        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   232,113             213,579             111,174        
Total liabilities   7,019,688             6,918,702             6,547,028        
Stockholders’ equity   946,138             941,891             886,639        
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary                           371        
Total liabilities and equity $ 7,965,826           $ 7,860,593           $ 7,434,038        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)       61,840   2.91 %         64,074   3.05 %         63,170   3.18 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income       128             143             171    
Net interest income     $ 61,712           $ 63,931           $ 62,999    
Net interest margin (5)         3.31 %           3.43 %           3.64 %
                                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
              At and for the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,
                2020       2019  
             
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information           (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
                 
Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc.           $ (17,276 )   $ 22,467  
Less:                  
Security gains (after-tax)             964       103  
Operating earnings             $ (18,240 )   $ 22,364  
                   
Operating earnings per common share:                  
Basic             $ (0.23 )   $ 0.28  
Diluted               (0.23 )     0.28  
                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic               79,481,462       79,658,583  
Diluted               79,665,774       79,843,578  
                   
                   
Return on average assets *             (0.87 )%     1.21 %
Less:                  
Security gains (after-tax) *             0.05 %     0.01 %
Operating return on average assets *             (0.92 )%     1.20 %
                   
                   
Return on average tangible assets *             (0.89 )%     1.24 %
Less:                  
Security gains (after-tax) *             0.05 %     0.01 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *             (0.94 )%     1.23 %
                   
                   
Return on average stockholders' equity *             (7.30 )%     10.14 %
Less:                  
Security gains (after-tax) *             0.41 %     0.05 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *             (7.71 )%     10.09 %
                   
                   
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *             (8.84 )%     12.48 %
Less:                  
Security gains (after-tax) *             0.49 %     0.06 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *             (9.33 )%     12.42 %
                   
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.                


  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019
   
  (Dollars in Thousands)
                   
Net (loss) income, as reported $ (17,276 )   $ 22,183     $ 22,596     $ 20,471     $ 22,467  
                   
Average total assets $ 7,965,826     $ 7,860,593     $ 7,746,492     $ 7,571,396     $ 7,434,038  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   164,701       165,071       165,493       165,914       166,327  
Average tangible assets $ 7,801,125     $ 7,695,522     $ 7,580,999     $ 7,405,482     $ 7,267,711  
                   
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   (0.89 )%     1.15 %     1.19 %     1.11 %     1.24 %
                   
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 946,138     $ 941,891     $ 928,063     $ 911,824     $ 886,639  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   164,701       165,071       165,493       165,914       166,327  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 781,437     $ 776,820     $ 762,570     $ 745,910     $ 720,312  
                   
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   (8.84 )%     11.42 %     11.85 %     10.98 %     12.48 %
                   
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 912,568     $ 945,606     $ 932,311     $ 918,468     $ 900,572  
Less:                  
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   4,087       4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 748,054     $ 780,756     $ 767,041     $ 752,777     $ 734,461  
                   
Total assets $ 8,461,591     $ 7,856,853     $ 7,878,436     $ 7,636,980     $ 7,519,130  
Less:                  
Goodwill   160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427       160,427  
Identified intangible assets, net   4,087       4,423       4,843       5,264       5,684  
Tangible assets $ 8,297,077     $ 7,692,003     $ 7,713,166     $ 7,471,289     $ 7,353,019  
                   
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   9.02 %     10.15 %     9.94 %     10.08 %     9.99 %
                   
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 748,054     $ 780,756     $ 767,041     $ 752,777     $ 734,461  
                   
Number of common shares issued   85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172       85,177,172  
Less:                  
Treasury shares   5,862,811       5,003,127       5,003,127       5,025,764       5,020,025  
Unallocated ESOP shares   72,441       79,548       92,337       98,208       104,079  
Unvested restricted shares   395,085       406,450       407,784       377,122       390,636  
Number of common shares outstanding   78,846,835       79,688,047       79,673,924       79,676,078       79,662,432  
                   
Tangible book value per common share $   9.49      $   9.80      $   9.63      $   9.45      $   9.22   
                                       

