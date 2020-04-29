Uniti Fiber Critical Connectivity Initiative

Uniti Fiber’s High-Touch Business Customers’ Use of Technology is Key as Open Up America Begins Amid COVID-19 Recovery

/EIN News/ -- Mobile, Alabama, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Fiber is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions serving a wide range of customers including large businesses and enterprises. During this time where businesses across the country are being significantly impacted by COVID-19, Uniti Fiber is seeing its high-touch business customers adapt to a new normal through the use of technology, specifically virtual software applications supported by its fiber optic network. In addition to high-touch customers, Uniti Fiber is using the same virtual software applications combined with non-virtual, real life safety measures to conduct business and serve its own employees faced with COVID-19 restrictions in their communities.

“High human touch businesses have been forced to move to a much stronger virtual business plan. Where this shift has occurred, we have seen businesses maintain a certain level of normalcy and expect this could continue to increase as we begin the move to open up America again. Where our fiber optic network is in place, we have been able to help them rapidly upscale their internet or WAN connections. Physicians, health care workers, and mental health professionals are showing a significant increase in their need to still communicate with their patients and are able to do so with the help of various video conferencing technologies. Uniti Fiber’s network and its people provide the connectivity and support to power these applications,” commented Andy Newton, President of Uniti Fiber.

According to Uniti Fiber’s SVP of Network, Eric Daniels, Uniti Fiber’s core Internet (IP) backbone continues to perform well with no degradation in network performance. As Uniti Fiber continues to monitor and navigate the impact of COVID-19, it is committed to ensuring its network operates optimally, as well as supporting teams in the field with the resources and protection they need to do their jobs safely and responsibly. Uniti Fiber’s field teams are spread throughout the eastern half of the United States and have met and overcome various challenges related to COVID-19 depending on their specific geography. For this longtime network engineer, the business of protecting people is his number one goal. It comes down to the basics of following CDC guidelines and caring for those on the front line. Uniti Fiber has shipments of personal protective equipment or PPE’s constantly going out to field teams. Daniels also incorporates social distancing in his network plans so that Uniti Fiber maintains a strong IP backbone and a safe working environment. Many of our team members are being deployed away from their homes each week and have settled into the new norm with great enthusiasm.

As Uniti Fiber continues to navigate the impacts of COVID-19, it is committed to continuously monitoring its network, as well as field teams, for optimal performance and will adjust tactics as necessary. Updates and information on Uniti Fiber’s response to COVID-19 can be found online at uniti.com/covid-19.

About Uniti Fiber

Uniti Fiber, a subsidiary of Uniti Group Inc. (Nasdaq: UNIT), is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators, and Ethernet, wavelengths, and dark fiber. Uniti Fiber’s core customer base is highly focused on 1) the enterprise/business community 2) the primary and secondary education market and 3) wholesale customers, such as cable companies and telecommunications companies and carries minimal residential-based traffic. With over 35,000 route miles of fiber, Uniti Fiber offers an unparalleled level of reliability and service. www.uniti.com/fiber.

