Tesla Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q1 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investors Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com



