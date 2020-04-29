There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,753 in the last 365 days.

Tesla Releases First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)    

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.