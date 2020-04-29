First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp.'s (NYSE:FHN) board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020 to the common shareholders of record on June 12, 2020.



The board also approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on First Horizon’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.387500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PrA), which each represent a 1/4000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable July 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2020.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. FHN Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

