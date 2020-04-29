Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE: PDM) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time, will not change. Piedmont expects the modification to the Annual Meeting format to be effective for this year only and to revert to an in-person annual meeting in future years after public health conditions have improved.

For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting, please refer to Piedmont’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in format of the Annual Meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the Annual Meeting remotely, we encourage stockholders to vote promptly by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Piedmont

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets. Its geographically diversified, over $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 18 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.