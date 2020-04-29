Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.



The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com . The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784

International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063

Conference ID #: 4471797

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.