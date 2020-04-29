As U.S. Cities Invoke Hefty Fines for Not Wearing Face Masks, New York Fashion Designer is Selling Masks for One Dollar

AKingsNY.com pivoted manufacturing away from high-end apparel to produce face masks to meet the demands of Americans now required to wear masks in public.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cities across America have announced they will begin assessing hefty fines for not wearing a face covering in public—yet face masks are in short supply and can be expensive to buy. Alan King, a 23-year-old New York fashion designer and founder of AKINGS, has been sourcing masks for years—simply as a fashion statement. Now, King is selling affordable masks to individuals and small businesses around the world—beginning at just $1, as well as hand sanitizer, at www.AKingsNY.com "Masks have always been a part of my style and the AKINGS future-wear ‘ninja aesthetic.’ We have been stocking masks since early 2019. It only made sense for us to become a leader in helping get masks to the general public,” states King, the New York-based fashion entrepreneur.In February of 2020, as concern grew over the deadly coronavirus, King began dispensing his personal collection of masks with friends, colleagues and customers who were concerned about the spread of COVID-19. In March, King made the decision to temporarily pivot his company away from high-end designer denim, and AKINGS began ramping up the production of face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.“We’re not in this to make money. We’re selling masks starting at $1. We’ve always sold designer masks, ironically, and individuals can still purchase those on our site. But right now, the focus is on making sure that individuals in New York—and beyond—are safe,” says King.10% of the profits from the sale of the masks and hand sanitizer goes to purchasing and donating PPE for healthcare workers on the front lines. Customers can also choose to donate PPE to healthcare workers when purchasing their order.Individuals and businesses in search of affordable masks and hand sanitizer for themselves or for employees, can purchase at AKingsNY.com About AKINGSAKINGS is a future-wear fashion brand based in New York City that manufactures the inimitable j-shape denim jean, along with delicately crafted tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories. The brand’s mantra “made forever” is woven into the DNA of each piece—signifying that greatness lives on through individuals relentlessly pursuing to be a better version of themselves. AKINGS has been featured in Business Insider, GQ, Esquire, Entrepreneur, FORBES, The Huffington Post and featured on iconic artists such as Steve Aoki, Tyga, Lil Pump, Lil Baby and many more. The 23-year-old founder and CEO of AKINGS, Alan King (Cheung), is one of the youngest members of the FORBES Business Council, listed among “Top Entrepreneurs to Look For in 2018,” by Entrepreneur Magazine, and featured in the FORBES 8 Mastermind Series in recognition of his business acumen and his burgeoning influence in the global fashion industry. To experience the AKINGS brand first-hand visit www.AKingsNY.com . For media inquiries, contact Anita Lane at AnitaSLane@senseicommunications.com or 313.447.9083.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.