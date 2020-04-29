When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 29, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 29, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy Company Name: Condies Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Condies Foods of Kearns, UT is recalling 165 units of roll chicken salad on croissant single item# 43237 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 - 05/6/2020, and sndw chicken sandwich on white single item# 43559 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 - 05/2/2020. There is a possibility that these may contain undeclared soy allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products: roll chicken salad on croissant single item# 43237 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 – 05/6/2020, and sndw chicken sandwich on white single item# 43559 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 - 05/2/2020.

Product was distributed to Coremark Distribution centers that distributed product to 18 stores, Utah state wide.

The product labels look as follows: (see below)

The description of the products in question are:

Roll chicken salad on croissant single item# 43237 Label UPC: 50777445351 and sndw chicken sandwich on white single item# 43559 Label UPC: 50777444804

A wrong ingredient was purchased and used; this ingredient chicken chunks contains soy and was not declared originally in the labels.

The code dates “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 – 05/6/2020, and “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 05/2/2020.

There have been no documented illnesses at this time.

After an inhouse audit of our ingredients by our Quality Assurance Manager it was discovered that the wrong ingredient had been purchased and used, it was decided to initiate a voluntary recall to ensure that our public would not get further exposure to an erroneous product. In Condies Foods, we value the safety of our clientele and strive to deliver the best and wholesome products.

We are asking the public to return this product to the stores where they purchased it. For further information contact:

Attention Johanny Gonzalez Condies Foods Inc. 4850W 5300S, Kearns, UT 8411 Phone number is 801-969-1448 ext 108 Available from 7:30am-6:00pm M-F (MST)