TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif. , April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on March 30, 2020. On April 19th, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. To facilitate the comparison of TTM’s results to prior periods and to previously issued guidance, non-GAAP financial information is also provided below which includes the results of the Mobility business unit.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights

GAAP net sales were $497.6 million

Non-GAAP net sales were $610.8 million

GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, inclusive of $1.9 million in foreign exchange gains

Cash flow from operations of $27.9 million

Announced restructuring of Electro-Mechanical Solutions (E-MS) Business unit

First Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $497.6 million, compared to $536.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $535.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.2 million, compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $610.8 million, compared to $620.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $719.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $43.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.1 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $78.5 million, or 12.7 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2019 and $111.3 million, or 15.5 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“As we start the second quarter, all of our manufacturing facilities remain operational and we are particularly proud of our urgent production of printed circuit boards used for critical medical needs. I want to recognize all of our employees for their tremendous efforts in support of our customers during these challenging times,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “TTM’s first priority remains the health and safety of our employees and we have taken proactive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in all of our facilities. We have implemented enhanced cleaning, social distancing practices, temperature checks, and masks among other measures.”

“Regarding our financial results for the first quarter, TTM delivered revenue above the midpoint and earnings above the previously guided range despite a government mandated shutdown of our manufacturing plants in China as a result of COVID-19. The year over year growth we experienced in the aerospace and defense, cellular and computing end markets partially offset weakness in our automotive and networking and communications end markets.”

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe that COVID-19 may cause end demand weakness, supply chain disruptions, as well as inefficiencies with our own production. Taking this into consideration, TTM estimates that revenue for the second quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $520 million to $560 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.11 to $0.17 per diluted share, which includes the financial impact of the Mobility business unit until it was sold on April 17th.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2020 results and the second quarter 2020 outlook on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Telephone access is available by dialing domestic 800-309-1256 or international 720-543-0314 (ID 557290). The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast

The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

Contacts:

Sameer Desai

Senior Director, Corporate Development

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+1 714 327 3050

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020

2019* 2019* CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 497,646 $ 536,445 $ 535,715 Cost of goods sold 416,304 437,619 435,470 Gross profit 81,342 98,826 100,245 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 16,169 17,560 17,560 General and administrative 34,339 29,850 37,192 Research and development 4,762 4,716 4,368 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,562 16,152 9,531 Restructuring charges 328 432 2,204 Total operating expenses 65,160 68,710 70,855 Operating income 16,182 30,116 29,390 Interest expense (19,781 ) (21,135 ) (19,975 ) Other, net 2,502 (357 ) (1,742 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (1,097 ) 8,624 7,673 Income tax provision (2,123 ) (2,386 ) (394 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (3,220 ) 6,238 7,279 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 2,046 (9,490 ) 17,980 Net (loss) income $ (1,174 ) $ (3,252 ) $ 25,259 * Reclassified Research and development expenses as a separate line item from General and administrative expenses (Loss) earnings per share: Basic (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.02 (0.09 ) 0.17 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.02 (0.09 ) 0.17 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 105,686 104,315 105,502 Diluted 105,686 105,614 107,135 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 104,315 105,502 Dilutive effect of convertible debt - - Dilutive effect of warrants - - Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,299 1,633 Diluted shares 105,614 107,135 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Basic (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.09 ) 0.17 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.07 Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.09 ) 0.17 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.24 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA March 30, 2020 December 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 361,992 $ 379,818 Accounts and notes receivable, net 458,639 503,598 Contract assets 256,482 254,600 Inventories 120,949 113,753 Current assets held for sale 522,974 67,572 Total current assets 1,751,787 1,342,684 Property, plant and equipment, net 666,611 678,201 Operating lease right of use asset 21,724 22,173 Non-current assets held for sale - 425,597 Other non-current assets 1,083,996 1,092,278 Total assets 3,524,118 3,560,933 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ 249,975 Accounts payable 309,580 329,866 Current liabilities held for sale 170,735 185,391 Total current liabilities 904,363 946,666 Debt, net of discount 1,229,372 1,225,962 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 1,530 Total long-term liabilities 1,342,555 1,335,230 Total equity 1,277,200 1,279,037 Total liabilities and equity 3,524,118 3,560,933 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2019 Gross margin 16.3 % 18.4 % 18.7 % Operating margin 3.3 % 5.6 % 5.5 % End Market Breakdown, including Mobility: First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2019 Aerospace/Defense 30 % 27 % 26 % Automotive 12 % 17 % 14 % Cellular Phone 11 % 7 % 16 % Computing/Storage/Peripherals 14 % 13 % 14 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 16 % 15 % 13 % Networking/Communications 14 % 18 % 15 % Other 3 % 3 % 2 % Stock-based Compensation, including Mobility: First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2019 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 854 $ 705 $ 942 Selling and marketing 469 466 518 General and administrative 3,512 2,755 3,166 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,835 $ 3,926 $ 4,626 Operating Segment Data: First Quarter Fourth Quarter Net sales: 2020 2019 2019 PCB $ 467,430 $ 485,067 $ 488,390 E-M Solutions 30,216 51,378 47,325 Total net sales $ 497,646 $ 536,445 $ 535,715 Operating segment income: PCB $ 61,626 $ 70,494 $ 72,736 E-M Solutions (4,329 ) 1,179 1,841 Corporate (30,170 ) (24,226 ) (34,373 ) Total operating segment income 27,127 47,447 40,204 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (10,945 ) (17,331 ) (10,814 ) Total operating income 16,182 30,116 29,390 Total other expense (17,279 ) (21,492 ) (21,717 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes $ (1,097 ) $ 8,624 $ 7,673 RECONCILIATIONS1 GAAP

March 30, 2020 Mobility balances

March 30, 20202 Combined

March 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 361,992 $ 68,445 $ 430,437 Accounts and notes receivable, net 458,639 6 458,645 Contract assets 256,482 30,181 286,663 Inventories 120,949 8,643 129,592 Current assets held for sale 522,974 (522,974 ) - Total current assets 1,751,787 (411,721 ) 1,340,066 Property, plant and equipment, net 666,611 330,312 996,923 Operating lease right of use asset 21,724 1,593 23,317 Non-current assets held for sale - - - Other non-current assets 1,083,996 79,816 1,163,812 Total assets 3,524,118 - 3,524,118 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ - $ 249,975 Accounts payable 309,580 144,715 454,295 Current liabilities held for sale 170,735 (170,735 ) - Total current liabilities 904,363 (1,243 ) 903,120 Debt, net of discount 1,229,372 - 1,229,372 Non-current liabilities held for sale - - - Total long-term liabilities 1,342,555 1,243 1,343,798 Total equity 1,277,200 - 1,277,200 Total liabilities and equity 3,524,118 - 3,524,118 GAAP

December 30, 2019 Mobility balances

December 30, 20192 Combined

December 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 379,818 $ 20,336 $ 400,154 Accounts and notes receivable, net 503,598 66 503,664 Contract assets 254,600 33,635 288,235 Inventories 113,753 8,266 122,019 Current assets held for sale 67,572 (67,572 ) - Total current assets 1,342,684 - 1,342,684 Property, plant and equipment, net 678,201 344,728 1,022,929 Operating lease right of use asset 22,173 1,983 24,156 Non-current assets held for sale 425,597 (425,597 ) - Other non-current assets 1,092,278 78,886 1,171,164 Total assets 3,560,933 - 3,560,933 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ - $ 249,975 Accounts payable 329,866 153,700 483,566 Current liabilities held for sale 185,391 (185,391 ) - Total current liabilities 946,666 - 946,666 Debt, net of discount 1,225,962 - 1,225,962 Non-current liabilities held for sale 1,530 (1,530 ) - Total long-term liabilities 1,335,230 - 1,335,230 Total equity 1,279,037 - 1,279,037 Total liabilities and equity 3,560,933 - 3,560,933 First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2019 Non-GAAP revenue reconciliation3: GAAP revenue $ 497,646 $ 536,445 $ 535,715 Revenue from discontinued operations 113,174 83,755 183,538 Non-GAAP revenue $ 610,820 $ 620,200 $ 719,253 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation4: GAAP gross profit $ 81,342 $ 98,826 $ 100,245 Gross profit from discontinued operations 4,749 (10,141 ) 24,304 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,383 1,179 1,283 Stock-based compensation 854 705 942 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 88,328 $ 90,569 $ 126,774 Non-GAAP gross margin 14.5 % 14.6 % 17.6 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation5: GAAP operating income $ 16,182 $ 30,116 $ 29,390 Operating income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,441 (12,626 ) 20,036 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,620 18,005 11,489 Stock-based compensation 4,835 3,926 4,626 (Gain) on sale of assets - - (66 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,596 1,103 6,856 Non-GAAP operating income $ 35,674 $ 40,524 $ 72,331 Non-GAAP operating margin 5.8 % 6.5 % 10.1 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation6: GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,220 ) $ 6,238 $ 7,279 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,046 (9,490 ) 17,980 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,620 18,005 11,489 Stock-based compensation 4,835 3,926 4,626 Non-cash interest expense 3,553 3,868 3,501 (Gain) on sale of assets (233 ) (3,071 ) (186 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,596 1,103 6,856 Income taxes7 (593 ) (4,150 ) (7,623 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 19,604 $ 16,429 $ 43,922 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares8: Diluted shares 107,378 105,614 107,135 Dilutive effect of convertible debt - - - Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 107,378 105,614 107,135 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation9: GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,220 ) $ 6,238 $ 7,279 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,046 (9,490 ) 17,980 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 2,865 (1,476 ) 1,140 Interest expense 20,004 21,688 20,107 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,620 18,005 11,489 Depreciation expense 42,632 41,602 42,018 Stock-based compensation 4,835 3,926 4,626 (Gain) on sale of assets (233 ) (3,071 ) (186 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,596 1,103 6,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,145 $ 78,525 $ 111,309 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 12.7 % 15.5 % Free cash flow reconciliation, including Mobility: Operating cash flow 27,913 36,924 130,148 Capital expenditures, net (32,451 ) (28,446 ) (46,982 ) Free cash flow $ (4,538 ) $ 8,478 $ 83,166 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP balance sheet data to the financial information in our consolidated condensed balance sheets and non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Excludes the estimated gain on sale of Mobility. 3 Non-GAAP revenue includes revenue from discontinued operations. 4 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures include discontinued operations and exclude amortization of intangibles and stock-based compensation expense. 5 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures include discontinued operations and exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. 6 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which include discontinued operations and add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 7 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 8 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt. 9 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings, including discontinued operations, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



