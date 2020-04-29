OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Bailey, Executive Vice President, are scheduled to participate in the 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (“STRH”) Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series.



Event: 6th Annual STRH Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series Format: Virtual Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 pm ET

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their STRH representative, or Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com







