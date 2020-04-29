Farmer Brothers Draws Down on Revolving Credit Facility to Enhance Financial Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that it has drawn down $34.0 million on its $125.0 million revolving credit facility, bringing the total amount outstanding to $122.0 million of revolving loans and $2.3 million of outstanding letters of credit. This is a proactive measure to increase the Company’s cash position and preserve financial flexibility.



Deverl Maserang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Farmer Brothers, said, “We remain focused on taking actions to support the long-term sustainability of our business as we continue to navigate the evolving COVID-19 situation. In addition to the steps we have already taken to eliminate discretionary expenses and reduce capital expenditures, we are accessing additional funds through our credit facility as a precautionary measure to maintain our financial flexibility. This will also allow us to accelerate the continued rebalancing of our manufacturing across our network and reduce costs long-term. We are committed to serving our customers as we prioritize the health and safety of our employees, and we continue to believe that our turnaround strategy and five key initiatives provide a strong foundation for Farmer Brothers to overcome near-term challenges and emerge better and stronger.”

Subsequent to the borrowing, the Company had over $65.0 million of cash and cash equivalents. In accordance with the terms of the credit facility, the proceeds from the draw down may be used for general corporate purposes. Borrowings under the credit facility mature in November of 2023, and the Company may prepay amounts borrowed any time without premium or penalty (subject to customary break funding expenses, if any).

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors. Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $595.9 million in fiscal 2019. The Company’ s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

