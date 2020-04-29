Pluralsight Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“We went into the year with overall strength in the business prior to hitting the pandemic headwinds. We have moved aggressively with our cost structure to preserve balance sheet flexibility while investing in our product, which the world needs now more than ever,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “During this time of uncertainty, we believe companies that invest in technology skills development give themselves the chance to rebound stronger as we emerge from this pandemic. As a result of focusing on our customer’s immediate needs and partnering to problem solve, we expect that in the long term all of our stakeholders will benefit."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Billings - Q1 2020 billings were $90.3 million, an increase of 16% period over period. Q1 2020 billings from business customers were $80.5 million, an increase of 20% period over period.

Q1 2020 revenue was $92.6 million, an increase of 33% period over period. Gross margin - Q1 2020 gross margin was 79%, compared to 76% in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 non-GAAP gross margin was 81%, compared to 77% in Q1 2019.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Pluralsight's expectations as of April 29, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $87.5 million to $89 million.

Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.13, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 142 million.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $365 million to $390 million.

Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.44, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 143 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and, as applicable, other special items, which may be significant. Pluralsight has not reconciled its expectations as to adjusted pro forma net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for expectations of adjusted pro forma net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Pluralsight’s guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020 reflects its expectations for the periods after taking into account the impact of COVID-19. However, the crisis that this pandemic has created is very fluid, and the situation is constantly evolving. As such, Pluralsight’s actual results may differ materially from such guidance based on a variety of factors, including Pluralsight’s ability to execute its business during this crisis, the impact of the crisis on Pluralsight’s suppliers, customers and partners, governmental action taken in response to COVID-19, and other factors.

Conference Call Information

Pluralsight will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and outlook for its second quarter and full year 2020, today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: April 29, 2020 Time: 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET) Webcast: https://investors.pluralsight.com/ Dial-in number: (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 6975177

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the call will be available three hours after the call, will run for seven days, and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 6975177.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides customers with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties, including the quotations of management and statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, and our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2020. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to expand our course library and develop new platform features; the demand for, and market acceptance of our platform; competition; our ability to improve sales management and execution; our expectations of the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; and other market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020, which is available on our website at investors.pluralsight.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

Billings. Billings represents total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period, as presented in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, less the change in contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in the period. Billings in any particular period represents amounts invoiced to customers and reflects subscription renewals and upsells to existing customers plus sales to new customers. We use billings to measure our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to both new and existing customers. We use billings from business customers and our percentage of billings from business customers to measure and monitor our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to business customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Pluralsight has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Pluralsight uses the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, adjusted pro forma net loss, adjusted pro forma net loss per share, and free cash flow in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these metrics is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Pluralsight’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP gross profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

Non-GAAP gross margin. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by our revenue.

Non-GAAP operating expenses. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses less equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and, as applicable, other special items.

Non-GAAP operating loss. We define non-GAAP operating loss as loss from operations plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and, as applicable, other special items.

Adjusted pro forma net loss and adjusted pro forma net loss per share. We define adjusted pro forma net loss as net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc. and further adjusted for equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and, as applicable, other special items. We define adjusted pro forma net loss per share as adjusted pro forma net loss divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and purchases of our content library.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 92,646 $ 69,617 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 19,008 16,712 Gross profit 73,638 52,905 Operating expenses(1)(2): Sales and marketing 62,415 44,171 Technology and content 30,144 20,271 General and administrative 23,371 22,191 Total operating expenses 115,930 86,633 Loss from operations (42,292 ) (33,728 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,149 ) (1,678 ) Other income, net 2,170 1,676 Loss before income taxes (47,271 ) (33,730 ) Provision for income taxes (242 ) (154 ) Net loss $ (47,513 ) $ (33,884 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (12,194 ) (14,809 ) Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. $ (35,319 ) $ (19,075 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted(3) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 104,631 75,927

(1) Includes equity-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 270 $ 84 Sales and marketing 9,522 6,276 Technology and content 6,336 3,710 General and administrative 9,450 10,198 Total equity-based compensation $ 25,578 $ 20,268

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,209 $ 525 Sales and marketing 50 — Technology and content 176 177 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,435 $ 702

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Key Business Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Billings $ 90,278 $ 77,928 Billings from business customers $ 80,472 $ 67,156 % of billings from business customers 89 % 86 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Gross profit $ 73,638 $ 52,905 Equity-based compensation 270 84 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,209 525 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 17 3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 75,134 $ 53,517 Gross margin 79 % 76 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 77 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Sales and marketing $ 62,415 $ 44,171 Less: Equity-based compensation (9,522 ) (6,276 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (50 ) — Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (492 ) (608 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 52,351 $ 37,287 Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 67 % 63 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 57 % 54 % Technology and content $ 30,144 $ 20,271 Less: Equity-based compensation (6,336 ) (3,710 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (176 ) (177 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (471 ) (480 ) Non-GAAP technology and content $ 23,161 $ 15,904 Technology and content as a percentage of revenue 33 % 29 % Non-GAAP technology and content as a percentage of revenue 25 % 23 % General and administrative $ 23,371 $ 22,191 Less: Equity-based compensation (9,450 ) (10,198 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (398 ) (353 ) Less: Secondary offering costs — (918 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,523 $ 10,722 General and administrative as a percentage of revenue 25 % 32 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15 % 15 % Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP operating loss: Loss from operations $ (42,292 ) $ (33,728 ) Equity-based compensation 25,578 20,268 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,435 702 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,378 1,444 Secondary offering costs — 918 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (13,901 ) $ (10,396 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted pro forma net loss per share Numerator: Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. $ (35,319 ) $ (19,075 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (12,194 ) (14,809 ) Equity-based compensation 25,578 20,268 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,435 702 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,378 1,444 Secondary offering costs — 918 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,591 1,545 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (12,531 ) $ (9,007 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 104,631 75,927 Weighted-average LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings that are convertible into Class A common stock 36,133 58,949 Adjusted pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 140,764 134,876 Adjusted pro forma net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 )





Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,295 $ 5,536 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (13,894 ) (2,133 ) Less: Purchases of content library (1,680 ) (937 ) Free cash flow $ 2,721 $ 2,466

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,476 $ 90,515 Short-term investments 311,684 332,234 Accounts receivable, net 61,208 101,576 Deferred contract acquisition costs 17,796 18,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,957 14,174 Total current assets 499,121 556,830 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 24,431 28,916 Long-term investments 126,214 105,805 Property and equipment, net 35,401 22,896 Right-of-use assets 13,912 15,804 Content library, net 9,777 8,958 Intangible assets, net 21,204 22,631 Goodwill 262,532 262,532 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 5,937 5,982 Other assets 1,771 1,599 Total assets $ 1,000,300 $ 1,031,953 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,770 $ 10,615 Accrued expenses 35,595 40,703 Accrued author fees 11,596 11,694 Lease liabilities 4,532 5,752 Deferred revenue 214,505 215,137 Total current liabilities 273,998 283,901 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 17,416 19,517 Convertible senior notes, net 476,819 470,228 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 10,058 11,167 Other liabilities 859 980 Total liabilities 779,150 785,793 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 11 10 Class B common stock 2 2 Class C common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 659,480 641,128 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,102 ) 225 Accumulated deficit (493,700 ) (458,381 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. 164,692 182,985 Non-controlling interests 56,458 63,175 Total stockholders’ equity 221,150 246,160 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,000,300 $ 1,031,953

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (47,513 ) $ (33,884 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,643 2,247 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,435 702 Amortization of course creation costs 761 579 Equity-based compensation 25,578 20,268 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,451 5,867 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,591 1,545 Investment discount and premium amortization, net (376 ) — Other 661 25 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 39,200 11,392 Deferred contract acquisition costs (5,871 ) (5,851 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 286 (1,801 ) Right-of-use assets 1,490 1,284 Accounts payable (2,467 ) 1,035 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,331 ) (5,159 ) Accrued author fees (98 ) 735 Lease liabilities (1,925 ) (1,736 ) Deferred revenue (2,220 ) 8,288 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,295 5,536 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,894 ) (2,133 ) Purchases of content library (1,680 ) (937 ) Purchases of investments (161,862 ) — Proceeds from maturities of investments 160,535 — Net cash used in investing activities (16,901 ) (3,070 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 699 2,621 Taxes paid related to net share settlement (2,350 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discount and issuance costs — 617,663 Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes — (69,432 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,651 ) 550,852 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (267 ) 26 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (524 ) 553,344 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 119,431 211,071 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 118,907 $ 764,415

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark McReynolds

Investor Relations

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

ir@pluralsight.com

Media Contact:

DJ Anderson

Communications/Press

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

dj@pluralsight.com



