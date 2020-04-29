McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $129.5 million, an increase of 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported net income of $20.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.



FIRST QUARTER 2020 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Income from operations increased 9% year-over-year to $29.7 million.

increased 9% year-over-year to $29.7 million. Rental revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $89.5 million.

increased 8% year-over-year to $89.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 10% year-over-year to $54.9 million.

increased 10% year-over-year to $54.9 million. Dividend rate increased 12% year-over-year to $0.42 per share for the first quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 3.0% yield on the April 28, 2020 close price of $55.69 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“Since our last quarterly update in late February, we have seen a significant shift in our operating environment. We have transitioned from the generally positive and stable conditions for our businesses, which prevailed for the majority of the first quarter, to current conditions of higher uncertainty, disruption and more difficult operating environment overall related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the rapidly changing operating environment, we have moved quickly to keep our employees safe, support our customers as they continue to operate, and protect long-term stakeholder value. The health and safety of our team members has been paramount. We have taken significant steps to ensure we are operating safely, consistent with national and local guidelines, while maintaining business continuity across the country for our customer-facing and production team members, as well as support staff.

We were pleased with our start to 2020, completing a successful first quarter of top and bottom line growth. Our first quarter companywide rental revenues grew 8% and operating income grew 9% as we kicked off the year with good business momentum. Standout performers were Mobile Modular with continued strength in both classroom and commercial rentals and TRS-RenTelco with growth in both general purpose and communications customer segments. We saw fewer rental opportunities at Adler compared to a year ago, as demand conditions continued to be soft.

Entering the second quarter, we have experienced varying degrees of weakening demand across our business segments and geographic regions as customers adjust to COVID-19 conditions. Due to the current circumstances, our ability to see into the future is very limited at this time, and the prolonged impact of COVID-19 conditions on the US economy and our business is unknown.

We have an engaged and dedicated employee team, many long-term customer relationships, and a solid financial foundation, all of which I believe will help us successfully navigate through the current uncertainty until more normal conditions return.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $19.4 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 25%. Rental revenues increased 12% to $47.4 million, depreciation expense increased 5% to $5.7 million and other direct costs were comparable at $12.6 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 20% to $29.1 million. The rental revenue growth came from both commercial and education markets. Rental related services revenues increased 25% to $18.1 million, with associated gross profit increasing 35% to $4.8 million. Sales revenues decreased 9% to $7.3 million and gross margin on sales increased to 35% from 34%, resulting in a 7% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.6 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 13% to $17.4 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased headcount, salaries and employee benefit costs.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.4 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 9%. Rental revenues increased 17% to $27.5 million, depreciation expense increased 24% to $11.8 million and other direct costs increased 7% to $4.4 million, which resulted in a 13% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.3 million. The rental revenue growth came from both general purpose and communications test equipment market. Sales revenues decreased 11% to $5.1 million. Gross margin on sales was comparable at 52%, resulting in a 11% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 7% to $6.4 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

ADLER TANKS

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $2.7 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 38%. Rental revenues decreased 13% to $14.6 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 18% to $2.5 million, which resulted in a 19% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $8.0 million. The rental revenue decrease was across five of our six end markets. Rental related services revenues decreased 12% to $5.5 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 13% to $1.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 4% to $6.8 million, primarily due to decreased allocated corporate expenses and decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Given the economic uncertainty and rapidly-evolving circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previously issued 2020 guidance and is not providing an updated outlook at this time.



1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.



ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:



Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments on the Company’s inability to see into the future, or the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US economy and its business and the Company’s belief of successfully navigating through the current uncertainty until more normal conditions return, as well as the statement regarding the full year 2020 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and sold containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenues Rental $ 89,506 $ 82,696 Rental related services 24,511 21,455 Rental operations 114,017 104,151 Sales 14,366 16,825 Other 1,070 1,032 Total revenues 129,453 122,008 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 21,638 18,961 Rental related services 18,263 16,363 Other 19,453 19,733 Total direct costs of rental operations 59,354 55,057 Costs of sales 8,443 9,946 Total costs of revenues 67,797 65,003 Gross profit 61,656 57,005 Selling and administrative expenses 31,954 29,695 Income from operations 29,702 27,310 Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,652 ) (3,108 ) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (436 ) 49 Income before provision for income taxes 26,614 24,251 Provision for income taxes 6,455 5,802 Net income $ 20,159 $ 18,449 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,292 24,195 Diluted 24,738 24,540 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.420 $ 0.375





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 342 $ 2,342 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,200 in 2020 and $1,883 in 2019 125,834 128,099 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 883,076 868,807 Electronic test equipment 341,841 335,343 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 315,581 316,261 1,540,498 1,520,411 Less accumulated depreciation (564,789 ) (552,911 ) Rental equipment, net 975,709 967,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 132,075 131,047 Prepaid expenses and other assets 44,993 45,356 Intangible assets, net 7,279 7,334 Goodwill 28,197 28,197 Total assets $ 1,314,429 $ 1,309,875 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 291,544 $ 293,431 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 104,005 109,174 Deferred income 61,907 54,964 Deferred income taxes, net 219,369 218,270 Total liabilities 676,825 675,839 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,182 shares as of March 31, 2020 and 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019 106,957 106,360 Retained earnings 530,559 527,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 88 (70 ) Total shareholders’ equity 637,604 634,036 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,314,429 $ 1,309,875





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 20,159 $ 18,449 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,862 21,100 Provision for doubtful accounts 552 156 Share-based compensation 1,723 1,392 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (4,788 ) (4,615 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 436 (49 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 3 Change in: Accounts receivable 1,713 1,457 Prepaid expenses and other assets 363 (11,520 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,383 ) 9,948 Deferred income 6,943 8,478 Deferred income taxes 1,099 1,707 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,682 46,506 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (35,374 ) (34,132 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,196 ) (2,753 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 10,356 9,233 Net cash used in investing activities (28,214 ) (27,652 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net repayment under bank lines of credit (1,890 ) (9,103 ) Repurchase of common stock (7,852 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (401 ) (1,555 ) Payment of dividends (9,369 ) (8,248 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,512 ) (18,906 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 44 (14 ) Net decrease in cash (2,000 ) (66 ) Cash balance, beginning of period 2,342 1,508 Cash balance, end of period $ 342 $ 1,442 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 2,859 $ 2,828 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 363 $ 710 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 10,218 $ 9,088 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 6,537 $ 11,004





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 47,410 $ 27,536 $ 14,560 $ — $ 89,506 Rental related services 18,144 826 5,541 — 24,511 Rental operations 65,554 28,362 20,101 — 114,017 Sales 7,256 5,109 498 1,503 14,366 Other 388 592 90 — 1,070 Total revenues 73,198 34,063 20,689 1,503 129,453 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,669 11,832 4,137 — 21,638 Rental related services 13,350 646 4,267 — 18,263 Other 12,617 4,380 2,456 — 19,453 Total direct costs of rental operations 31,636 16,858 10,860 — 59,354 Costs of sales 4,703 2,448 320 972 8,443 Total costs of revenues 36,339 19,306 11,180 972 67,797 Gross Profit Rental 29,124 11,324 7,967 — 48,415 Rental related services 4,794 180 1,274 — 6,248 Rental operations 33,918 11,504 9,241 — 54,663 Sales 2,553 2,661 178 531 5,923 Other 388 592 90 — 1,070 Total gross profit 36,859 14,757 9,509 531 61,656 Selling and administrative expenses 17,418 6,361 6,824 1,351 31,954 Income (loss) from operations $ 19,441 $ 8,396 $ 2,685 $ (820 ) $ 29,702 Interest expense (2,652 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (436 ) Provision for income taxes (6,455 ) Net income $ 20,159 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 815,686 $ 337,907 $ 314,812 Average monthly total yield 2 1.94 % 2.72 % 1.54 % Average utilization 3 78.7 % 65.3 % 47.8 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.46 % 4.16 % 3.23 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 42,261 $ 23,623 $ 16,812 $ — $ 82,696 Rental related services 14,471 708 6,276 — 21,455 Rental operations 56,732 24,331 23,088 — 104,151 Sales 8,000 5,750 270 2,805 16,825 Other 360 595 77 — 1,032 Total revenues 65,092 30,676 23,435 2,805 122,008 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,408 9,520 4,033 — 18,961 Rental related services 10,927 627 4,809 — 16,363 Other 12,635 4,100 2,998 — 19,733 Total direct costs of rental operations 28,970 14,247 11,840 — 55,057 Costs of sales 5,243 2,762 172 1,769 9,946 Total costs of revenues 34,213 17,009 12,012 1,769 65,003 Gross Profit Rental 24,218 10,003 9,781 — 44,002 Rental related services 3,544 81 1,467 — 5,092 Rental operations 27,762 10,084 11,248 — 49,094 Sales 2,757 2,988 98 1,036 6,879 Other 360 595 77 — 1,032 Total gross profit 30,879 13,667 11,423 1,036 57,005 Selling and administrative expenses 15,370 5,970 7,080 1,275 29,695 Income (loss) from operations $ 15,509 $ 7,697 $ 4,343 $ (239 ) 27,310 Interest expense (3,108 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 49 Provision for income taxes (5,802 ) Net income $ 18,449 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 778,323 $ 284,350 $ 312,591 Average monthly total yield 2 1.81 % 2.77 % 1.79 % Average utilization 3 78.8 % 64.3 % 57.3 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.30 % 4.31 % 3.13 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures



To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 20,159 $ 18,449 $ 98,516 $ 83,389 Provision for income taxes 6,455 5,802 32,972 26,539 Interest expense 2,652 3,108 11,875 12,413 Depreciation and amortization 23,862 21,100 92,238 83,147 EBITDA 53,128 48,459 235,601 205,488 Share-based compensation 1,723 1,392 6,223 4,639 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 54,851 $ 49,851 $ 241,824 $ 210,127 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 42 % 41 % 42 % 41 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 54,851 $ 49,851 $ 241,824 $ 210,127 Interest paid (2,859 ) (2,828 ) (12,506 ) (12,889 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (363 ) (710 ) (17,181 ) (17,295 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (4,788 ) (4,615 ) (21,482 ) (20,326 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 436 (49 ) 401 408 Amortization of debt issuance cost 3 3 11 10 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,265 1,613 (5,658 ) (21,311 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 363 (11,520 ) (1,647 ) (17,568 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (11,169 ) 6,283 (195 ) 17,412 Deferred income 6,943 8,478 3,603 19,453 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,682 $ 46,506 $ 187,170 $ 158,021

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.





