There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,727 in the last 365 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020 

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

  • Net income increased 45% for the first quarter of 2020 to $1,507,000, compared to $1,042,000 for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.
  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.13%.  Total capital at March 31, 2020 was 12.52% of risk-weighted assets. 
  • Total assets increased 12% to $530.5 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $350.4 million at March 31, 2020.
  • Net loans increased 1.9% to $359.2 million.
  • Total deposits increased 7.1% to $378.0 million.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 0.99% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, “The Bank had a strong first quarter.  Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity. The Bank calculates the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. Accordingly, the Bank did not materially change qualitative factors in the ALLL in the first quarter.  This decision was based on discussions with customers and review of the Bank’s loan portfolio. The Bank’s primary exposure to COVID-impacted industries is Hotel loans. The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for many of these loan clients. However, these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service.  Many have also utilized the SBA’s PPP program to assist their business.  Credit quality has remained strong.  The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change.”

Three months ended March 31, 2020 vs. three months ended March 31, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,507,000, or $0.71 per share, compared to net income of $1,042,000, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.72% in the first three months of 2020 from 3.99% in the first three months of 2019. 

Net interest income increased to $4.1 million in 2020 from $3.8 million in 2019.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $468,000 to $4.5 million.  Total interest income increased $458,000 to $5.0 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $123,000 to $902,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $151,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first three months of 2020, compared to $38,000 in the same quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs were $64,000 in 2020 and ($2,000) in 2019. 

Noninterest income was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.  Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $564,000, to $776,000.  Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $33.0 million in 2020, compared to $5.0 million in 2019.  Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $362,000 in 2020 from $291,000 in 2019.  

Noninterest expense was $4.1 million in 2020, compared to $3.7 million 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $116,000, or 4.8%. 

Total assets increased to $530.5 million at March 31, 2020 from $473.4 million at December 31, 2019, primarily in cash and cash equivalents. Loans increased $6.7 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $288.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $263.2 million at December 31, 2019.  The increase in deposit accounts is typical for the first quarter of each year, as municipalities deposit property tax revenues.  Municipalities historically have either used or reinvested those funds elsewhere during the second quarter of the year, and Management expects that pattern to continue for 2020.  Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, to $11.8 million at March 31, 2020. 

Total equity was $42.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $43.6 million at December 31, 2019.  The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first quarter of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share.  Book value per share was $20.16 ($16.75 tangible) at March 31, 2020. 

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements.  These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp.  Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies.  Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

Contacts:
Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Mar. 31, 2020       Dec. 31, 2019  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 26,257     $ 13,301  
Other short-term investments   21,160       9,896  
Total cash and cash equivalents    47,417       23,197  
Interest-earning deposits in banks   22,720       2,720  
Securities - available for sale   57,387       55,850  
Securities - held to maturity    -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,917       3,612  
Loans held for sale, at fair value    3,066       2,977  
Loans, net of allowance of $3,539 and $3,451   359,229       352,531  
Premises and equipment, net   10,322       9,367  
Goodwill   5,834       5,834  
Core deposit intangibles   103       113  
Originated mortgage servicing rights   1,299       1,112  
Real estate owned    94       193  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,870       10,797  
Accrued interest receivable   1,950       1,610  
Other assets   5,316       3,458  
               
Total assets  $ 530,524     $ 473,371  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Liabilities              
Deposits              
Noninterest-bearing $ 89,856     $ 89,747  
Interest-bearing   288,125       263,189  
Total deposits    377,981       352,936  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   99,000       70,000  
Accrued interest payable   450       438  
Other liabilities   10,420       6,425  
Total liabilities    487,851       429,799  
               
Stockholders' equity              
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares   -       -  
Common stock – $1 par value:  authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,116,241 shares at March 31, 2020 and 2,113,691 at December 31, 2019   2,116       2,114  
Additional paid-in capital   7,934       7,893  
Retained earnings    35,359       34,190  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,736 )     (625 )
Total stockholders' equity    42,673       43,572  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 530,524     $ 473,371  
               


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2020       2019  
Interest income              
Loans $ 4,509     $ 4,041  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   257       280  
Tax-exempt   229       222  
Dividends   51       45  
Total interest income   5,046       4,588  
               
Interest expense              
Deposits   514       502  
Borrowed funds   388       277  
Total interest expense   902       779  
               
Net interest income   4,144       3,809  
               
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   151       38  
               
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses   3,993       3,771  
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges and other fees   324       324  
Interchange income   211       192  
Investment brokerage commission income   362       291  
Mortgage banking activities   776       212  
Trust fee income   98       93  
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance   73       61  
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned   (2 )     2  
Loss on sale of securities   -       (43 )
Other income   22       33  
Total noninterest income   1,864       1,165  
               
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries and employee benefits   2,524       2,408  
Occupancy and equipment   510       471  
Interchange expenses   102       88  
Data processing   202       196  
Professional services   133       110  
Real estate owned expense   2       5  
Advertising   69       58  
FDIC premiums   44       43  
Other expenses   469       353  
Total noninterest expenses   4,055       3,732  
               
Income before income tax expense   1,802       1,204  
               
Income tax expense   295       162  
               
Net income $ 1,507     $ 1,042  
               
Earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.50  
Dividends per share   0.16       0.15  
               


OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2020       2019  
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:              
Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,772     $ 79,677  
Average interest-bearing deposits    273,152       267,121  
Average total assets    500,636       434,943  
Total risk-weighted assets   350,439       302,938  
Sturgis Bancorp:              
Average equity    43,343       40,735  
Average total assets    500,719       435,120  
Total risk-weighted assets    350,574       303,105  
               
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:              
Return on average assets    1.21 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity   13.99 %     10.37 %
Net interest margin   3.65 %     3.92 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin   3.72 %     3.99 %
               
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.