Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020 

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.



Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

Net income increased 45% for the first quarter of 2020 to $1,507,000, compared to $1,042,000 for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.13%. Total capital at March 31, 2020 was 12.52% of risk-weighted assets.

Total assets increased 12% to $530.5 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $350.4 million at March 31, 2020.

Net loans increased 1.9% to $359.2 million.

Total deposits increased 7.1% to $378.0 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 0.99% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, “The Bank had a strong first quarter. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity. The Bank calculates the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. Accordingly, the Bank did not materially change qualitative factors in the ALLL in the first quarter. This decision was based on discussions with customers and review of the Bank’s loan portfolio. The Bank’s primary exposure to COVID-impacted industries is Hotel loans. The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for many of these loan clients. However, these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service. Many have also utilized the SBA’s PPP program to assist their business. Credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change.”

Three months ended March 31, 2020 vs. three months ended March 31, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,507,000, or $0.71 per share, compared to net income of $1,042,000, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.72% in the first three months of 2020 from 3.99% in the first three months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $4.1 million in 2020 from $3.8 million in 2019. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $468,000 to $4.5 million. Total interest income increased $458,000 to $5.0 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $123,000 to $902,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $151,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first three months of 2020, compared to $38,000 in the same quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were $64,000 in 2020 and ($2,000) in 2019.

Noninterest income was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $564,000, to $776,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $33.0 million in 2020, compared to $5.0 million in 2019. Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $362,000 in 2020 from $291,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $4.1 million in 2020, compared to $3.7 million 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $116,000, or 4.8%.

Total assets increased to $530.5 million at March 31, 2020 from $473.4 million at December 31, 2019, primarily in cash and cash equivalents. Loans increased $6.7 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $288.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $263.2 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposit accounts is typical for the first quarter of each year, as municipalities deposit property tax revenues. Municipalities historically have either used or reinvested those funds elsewhere during the second quarter of the year, and Management expects that pattern to continue for 2020. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, to $11.8 million at March 31, 2020.

Total equity was $42.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $43.6 million at December 31, 2019. The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first quarter of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $20.16 ($16.75 tangible) at March 31, 2020.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com .

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,257 $ 13,301 Other short-term investments 21,160 9,896 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,417 23,197 Interest-earning deposits in banks 22,720 2,720 Securities - available for sale 57,387 55,850 Securities - held to maturity - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,917 3,612 Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,066 2,977 Loans, net of allowance of $3,539 and $3,451 359,229 352,531 Premises and equipment, net 10,322 9,367 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 103 113 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,299 1,112 Real estate owned 94 193 Bank-owned life insurance 10,870 10,797 Accrued interest receivable 1,950 1,610 Other assets 5,316 3,458 Total assets $ 530,524 $ 473,371 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 89,856 $ 89,747 Interest-bearing 288,125 263,189 Total deposits 377,981 352,936 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 99,000 70,000 Accrued interest payable 450 438 Other liabilities 10,420 6,425 Total liabilities 487,851 429,799 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares - - Common stock – $1 par value: authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,116,241 shares at March 31, 2020 and 2,113,691 at December 31, 2019 2,116 2,114 Additional paid-in capital 7,934 7,893 Retained earnings 35,359 34,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,736 ) (625 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,673 43,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 530,524 $ 473,371





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 4,509 $ 4,041 Investment securities: Taxable 257 280 Tax-exempt 229 222 Dividends 51 45 Total interest income 5,046 4,588 Interest expense Deposits 514 502 Borrowed funds 388 277 Total interest expense 902 779 Net interest income 4,144 3,809 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 151 38 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,993 3,771 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 324 324 Interchange income 211 192 Investment brokerage commission income 362 291 Mortgage banking activities 776 212 Trust fee income 98 93 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 73 61 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned (2 ) 2 Loss on sale of securities - (43 ) Other income 22 33 Total noninterest income 1,864 1,165 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,524 2,408 Occupancy and equipment 510 471 Interchange expenses 102 88 Data processing 202 196 Professional services 133 110 Real estate owned expense 2 5 Advertising 69 58 FDIC premiums 44 43 Other expenses 469 353 Total noninterest expenses 4,055 3,732 Income before income tax expense 1,802 1,204 Income tax expense 295 162 Net income $ 1,507 $ 1,042 Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.50 Dividends per share 0.16 0.15





OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,772 $ 79,677 Average interest-bearing deposits 273,152 267,121 Average total assets 500,636 434,943 Total risk-weighted assets 350,439 302,938 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 43,343 40,735 Average total assets 500,719 435,120 Total risk-weighted assets 350,574 303,105 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.21 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 13.99 % 10.37 % Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.92 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.72 % 3.99 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.