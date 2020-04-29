Verizon and iHeart to donate thousands of chargers as part of cross-carrier COVID-19 relief effort

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is working with iHeartMedia, as part of a cross-carrier initiative, to donate tens of thousands of smartphone chargers to hospitals across the nation in cities hardest hit by the coronavirus and aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Many patients seeking treatment for Covid-19 either forget to bring their phone charger to the hospital or don’t have one easily accessible. Losing the ability to communicate with friends and family during a pandemic can be terrifying and healthcare workers are struggling to keep up with the demand for chargers.



With the help of iHeartMedia and the two other major wireless providers, Verizon is providing thousands of chargers to hospitals and healthcare institutions in cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Philadelphia.



“For patients suffering from COVID-19, staying in touch with those you love is critical, and we continue to support those affected through donations like this one,” said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “From the start of this crisis, we’ve supported our customers, healthcare workers and those on the frontlines through a variety of initiatives. We have provided more than $50M in grants and donations for COVID-19 relief efforts, helped establish programs to feed frontline healthcare and EMS workers , and contributed to small businesses . Together, we will get through this and come out stronger than ever.”



Last week, Verizon announced a $2.5 million grant to be shared across a group of charities internationally offering healthcare support and food relief. In addition, Verizon donated $3 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), and a $2 million donation as part of a partnership with Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” to help aid healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Verizon’s total COVID-19 crisis commitment now stands at over $50 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits around the globe.



As part of its Businesses Doing Good, an initiative highlighting businesses like Verizon that are serving the communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, iHeartMedia will promote the campaign across its platforms including broadcast radio, digital and on social media.



Visit Verizon’s COVID-19 Resource Center to learn more about how we’re supporting consumers and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

201.787.6165

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Twitter: @GLKCreative



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.