I & EHTH INVESTOR NOTIFICATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I)

Class Period: November 5, 2019 - November 18, 2019

Deadline: June 8, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. The complaint alleges that Intelsat violated the Exchange Act by selling a block of the Company's shares while holding material non-public information, including the fact that the Company had met with the FCC on November 5, 2019, regarding the private sale of wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band"). The FCC opposed the Company's existing plans for a private sale of the C-Band, preferring a public auction. The FCC announced a public auction of the C-Band on November 18, 2019, contrary to the Intelsat wishes, its stock dropped 40%.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Deadline: June 8, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it had highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) it suffered from skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; (3) it relied on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

