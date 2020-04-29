Unlock Cobalt Powder Market Study by Key Business Segments

Cobalt Powder

The latest research study from AMA with title Global Cobalt Powder by Key players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2025.

Cobalt Powder Comprehensive Study by Type (0.998 Grade, 0.993 Grade, Other), Application (Carbide, Superalloy, Battery, Magnetic Material, Other) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025” — Nidhi Bhawsar

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Cobalt Powder' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Umicore (Belgium)

Freeport Cobalt (Europe)

Hanrui Cobalt (China)

Green Eco-Manufacturer (China)

Sherritt International (Canada)

Bailuoda metal Co. Ltd. (China)

Minara Resources Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Norilsk Nickel. (Russia)

Cobalt powder is a fine grain powder which appears similar to iron or nickel and extracted from earth crust where it is found in association with nickel. It has various industrial uses due to its unique properties such as high melting point, retaining its strength at a high temperature, being ferromagnetic, thermostability and being multivalent. Cobalt also possesses excellent chemical, physical and mechanical properties, which is used for fabricating various alloys, used as wear resistant and high-temperature components, cutting tools, dies and saw among others. It is also used in rechargeable batteries in mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices. These factors are expected to drive the cobalt market in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

by Type (0.998 Grade, 0.993 Grade, Other), Application (Carbide, Superalloy, Battery, Magnetic Material, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Use of Cobalt Powder as a Metal Alloys

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Demand for Rechargeable Batteries in Consumer Electronics

Growing Use of Cobalt Powder in Hard Metal Production

Restraints: High Equipment Cost Involved in Procurement of Cobalt Powder

Health Hazards Associated with Processing of Cobalt Powder

Challenges: Difficulty Involved in Casting of Cobalt Powder

Reconditioning of Used Cobalt Powder

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cobalt Powder Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cobalt Powder market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cobalt Powder Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cobalt Powder

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cobalt Powder Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cobalt Powder market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

• Creating strategies for new product development

• Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

• Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

• Aiding in the business planning process

• Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

• Supporting acquisition strategies

