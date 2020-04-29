Government changes tariff regulation

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 29 - The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers approved Tuesday a law that changes the decree related to the tariff regulation which aims to introduce the methodologies of the requested annual receipt. ,

According to the final statement of the session, the law sets the levels of the receipt for each company in the public electricity sector value chain.

Therefore, with that the intention it is assured the sector's finance sustainability, its efficient operation and the implementation of better practices endowing the regulatory body of the electrical sector with powers in the setting and approval of methodologies and tariffs.

In the public finance chapter, the meeting, headed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, approved the balance sheet report for February 2020.

The document mentions the oil revenue assumptions, the liquid availabilities, the total entrance of the receipts and the flow of payments in the referred period.

The Council of Ministers’ Economic Commission allowed as well the financial treasure programming for the second quarter of 2020.

It is an instrument of financial management which includes the assumption of the receipt for the referred period, which are the projection of resource and payment flows.

In the financial treasure programming referred to the second quarter of 2020 is also included the financial operation with direct and indirect incidence of treasure and a brief approach on its execution risks.

During the meeting, the Economic Commission took notice of the food supply provision for the second quarter of 2020, the situation of the stocks and foreign trade indicators for the period from 25 to 31 March of the current year.

The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers is charged with dealing with the Government's macro-economic agenda and ensuring the conduct of macro-economic management in harmony with the economic objectives and priorities of the Governance Program of the President of the Republic.

